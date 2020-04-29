Log in
Fiserv : Company Profile for Fiserv, Inc.

04/29/2020 | 01:39am EDT

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

Company:

 

Fiserv, Inc.

Headquarters Address:

 

255 Fiserv Drive

 

 

Brookfield, WI 53045

Main Telephone:

 

678-375-4039

Website:

 

www.fiserv.com

Ticker/ISIN:

 

FISV(NASDAQ)/US3377381088

Type of Organization:

 

Public

Industry:

 

Technology

Key Executives:

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer: Jeffery Yabuki

 

 

President, Chief Operating Officer: Frank Bisignano

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Ann Cave

Phone:

 

678-375-4039

Email:

 

ann.cave@Fiserv.com

Investor Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Peter Poillon

Phone:

 

212-266-3565

Email:

 

peter.poillon@fiserv.com

Corporate Communications

 

 

Contact:

 

Britt Zarling

Phone:

 

414-378-4040

Email:

 

britt.zarling@fiserv.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 500 M
EBIT 2020 4 439 M
Net income 2020 1 435 M
Debt 2020 18 816 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 55,5x
P/E ratio 2021 34,0x
EV / Sales2020 5,57x
EV / Sales2021 5,11x
Capitalization 67 485 M
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffery W. Yabuki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank J. Bisignano President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Marc West Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Denis J. O'Leary Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISERV INC.-14.23%67 485
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-13.00%47 669
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.28%19 842
WIRECARD AG22.88%17 687
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-28.57%7 860
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-36.91%7 076
