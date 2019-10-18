Fiserv : Costa Rica Developers to Create a Mobile Application for a Cause at Sixth Annual Fiserv Programathon

Costa Rica Developers to Create a Mobile Application for a Cause at Sixth Annual Fiserv Programathon

October 18, 2019

Annual event promotes ingenuity while helping the local community

HEREDIA, Costa Rica and BROOKFIELD, Wis., October 18, 2019 - Fiserv, Inc.(NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions with operations in Costa Rica since 2004, will bring together local developers to create technology for a cause during its sixth annual Programathon® . The event, which takes place October 26-27,is expected to include over 100 developers who will compete to develop a mobile app to benefit the nonprofit Fundación DEHVI.

Fundación DEHVI serves 528 children through six childcare centers in the Pavas, Alajuelita, Desamparados and Hatillo communities of Costa Rica. The organization provides food and care while also promoting the improvement of communication, fine motor and gross motor skills, structured problem solving and children's individual-social capacity.

Developers participating in Programathon will be tasked with creating a mobile app to help Fundación DEHVI staff detect and identify opportunities to apply appropriate strategies and enhance the growth of children who are below their ideal cognitive development level.

"Programathon is the perfect example of innovation with a purpose," said Adriana Alfaro, director of Fundación DEHVI. "We appreciate the support Fiserv associates provide to the Costa Rican community by hosting this event, and look forward to being able to apply the capabilities developed during Programathon to benefit the children we serve."

During Programathon, each team will be responsible for developing a mobile application based on technical requirements prepared by Fiserv and Fundación DEHVI. At the end of 30 hours, based on overall scores, winners will be announced with the first, second and third place finishing teams receiving cash prizes. Fiserv will work with Fundación DEHVI and the winning team to facilitate implementation and production use of the mobile application solution.

"Every year, Programathon gives us the opportunity to reinforce how technology can positively impact and create a more supportive society," said Francisco Alba, vice president and country director of Fiserv in Costa Rica. "The talent of our local residents will be showcased as we come together to help others and promote innovation and social responsibility. We look forward to supporting an amazing organization such as Fundación DEHVI."

Programathon is part of Fiserv Gives Back, the company's global corporate social responsibility program. The program supports the local communities where Fiserv associates live and work, with a focus on making an impact in areas of financial health, education, environmental stewardship, and health and wellness. More than 60 Fiserv associates are volunteering to help conceptualize, plan and execute Programathon 2019.

About DEHVI Foundation

Fundación DEHVI was founded in 2010 as a non-profit organization that provides educational and feeding programs to children during early childhood (0 to 6 years) and in a situation of poverty, extreme poverty and socio-economic vulnerability, in order to promote a more fair, equitable and inclusive society. Currently Fundación DEHVI benefits a total of 528 children from communities such as Desamparados, Alajuelita, Pavas and Hatillo.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing;

and the Clover® cloud-basedpoint-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE

Magazine World's Most Admired Companies ® . Visit fiserv.comand follow on social mediafor more information and the latest company news.

