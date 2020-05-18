Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fiserv Inc.    FISV

FISERV INC.

(FISV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiserv : Named to FORTUNE 500

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, has been named for the fifth consecutive year to the prestigious FORTUNE® 500, the magazine’s annual ranking of America’s leading companies that are adapting to the changing world, managing risk, innovating and leading their industries.

Fiserv ranks 311th on the 2020 list, rising 177 places from 2019. This change reflects the company’s transformational combination with First Data, which was completed in July 2019. This combination has enabled Fiserv to deliver a broader suite of solutions, with an extensive range of end-to-end capabilities across the landscape of payments and financial services. Earlier this year, Fiserv was named one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for a seventh consecutive year.

“Our recognition on the 2020 Fortune 500 is a result of the partnership between Fiserv and its clients,” said Jeffery Yabuki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “The commitment of our associates to deliver excellence for our clients is even more important as we jointly navigate the unchartered waters of COVID-19. I thank our associates for their unwavering focus on moving Fiserv forward every day.”

Companies that are part of the FORTUNE 500 are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Included in the survey are companies that are incorporated in the U.S., operate in the U.S. and file financial statements with a government agency. The complete list of the 2020 FORTUNE 500 can be viewed at https://fortune.com/fortune500.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

From FORTUNE ©2020 FORTUNE Media IP Limited. FORTUNE is a trademark of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and FORTUNE Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Fiserv.

About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FISERV INC.
10:03aFISERV : Named to FORTUNE 500
BU
05/15FISERV INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Su..
AQ
05/13FISERV INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
05/13FISERV : Financial Institutions Can Manage Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Pr..
BU
05/11FISERV : Clover adds online ordering to POS platform
AQ
05/11FISERV : to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 14, 2020
BU
05/11FISERV : Clover Online Ordering Helps Restaurants Connect with Customers and Opt..
BU
05/08FISERV : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
05/07FRANK BISIGNANO : Payments giant Fiserv names Bisignano to succeed Yabuki as CEO
RE
05/07FISERV : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 171 M
EBIT 2020 4 349 M
Net income 2020 1 398 M
Debt 2020 19 887 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 55,6x
P/E ratio 2021 38,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,72x
EV / Sales2021 5,28x
Capitalization 66 962 M
Chart FISERV INC.
Duration : Period :
Fiserv Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISERV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 121,87 $
Last Close Price 100,02 $
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffery W. Yabuki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank J. Bisignano President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Marc West Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Denis J. O'Leary Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISERV INC.-13.50%66 962
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-6.95%50 809
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-22.65%18 649
WIRECARD AG-28.37%10 207
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-27.84%8 094
WESTERN UNION COMPANY-30.66%7 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group