Fiserv : Named to FORTUNE 500

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, has been named for the fifth consecutive year to the prestigious FORTUNE® 500, the magazine’s annual ranking of America’s leading companies that are adapting to the changing world, managing risk, innovating and leading their industries.

Fiserv ranks 311th on the 2020 list, rising 177 places from 2019. This change reflects the company’s transformational combination with First Data, which was completed in July 2019. This combination has enabled Fiserv to deliver a broader suite of solutions, with an extensive range of end-to-end capabilities across the landscape of payments and financial services. Earlier this year, Fiserv was named one of FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies® for a seventh consecutive year.

“Our recognition on the 2020 Fortune 500 is a result of the partnership between Fiserv and its clients,” said Jeffery Yabuki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “The commitment of our associates to deliver excellence for our clients is even more important as we jointly navigate the unchartered waters of COVID-19. I thank our associates for their unwavering focus on moving Fiserv forward every day.”

Companies that are part of the FORTUNE 500 are ranked by total revenues for their respective fiscal years. Included in the survey are companies that are incorporated in the U.S., operate in the U.S. and file financial statements with a government agency. The complete list of the 2020 FORTUNE 500 can be viewed at https://fortune.com/fortune500.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

From FORTUNE ©2020 FORTUNE Media IP Limited. FORTUNE is a trademark of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and FORTUNE Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Fiserv.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005496/en/