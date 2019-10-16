Fiserv : Small Businesses from Across U.S. Recognized as CloverAchievers

Contest awards businesses that have a unique story, mission and vision and demonstrate potential for social and community impact, helping them become even better

Three small businesses across the U.S. will receive a boost after being named CloverAchievers by Clover®, a First Data company that is now part of Fiserv, Inc. Each of the three winning businesses – Ludwig’s German Table (San Jose, California), The Seafood Lady (Louisville, Kentucky), and Harlem Doggie Day Spa (New York) – will receive a combination of a cash grant, a Clover point-of-sale technology and equipment makeover, and a $5,000 donation made in their name to a local approved philanthropic organization of their choice.

CloverAchievers, which launched during National Small Business Week, celebrates the impact small businesses have on the U.S. economy and spotlights business owners who are unique and authentic, passionate about their day-to-day work, and who go above and beyond to achieve success.

“Ludwig’s German Table, The Seafood Lady, and Harlem Doggie Day Spa embody the passion for business and vision for success that we’re proud to empower in all of our clients around the world, every day,” said John Beatty, co-founder of Clover. “These businesses stood out among thousands of impressive applicants for their current success and potential to create great experiences for future customers and positively impact their communities.”

Winners:

Grand Prize Winner ($50,000 value)

Ludwig’s German Table, San Jose, California

Owners: Nicole Jacobi & Ben Bate

www.ludwigssj.com

2nd Place Winner ($30,000 value)

The Seafood Lady, Louisville, Kentucky

Owners: Nichelle & Luke Thurston

www.seafoodlady502.com

3rd Place Winner ($20,000 value)

Harlem Doggie Day Spa, New York

Owner: Brian Taylor

www.harlemdoggiedayspa.com

“We are honored to be named the grand prize winner of CloverAchievers. We can’t wait to use the award and Clover upgrade to grow our business, while also having the opportunity to give back to our community,” said Ben Bate, co-owner and operator of Ludwig’s German Table. “As we open Ludwig’s second location in Mountain View, California, the grant will help cover our startup costs while the new Clover devices enable us to provide our guests with their preferred payment experience.”

To qualify for the contest, small businesses had to be located in the U.S. and have under 1,500 employees. Businesses did not have to be Clover users to apply. The winners were selected based on factors such as their ability to effectively communicate the uniqueness of their personal story and business, their business’ message, mission, and vision, as well as their marketability and potential social/community impact, among other factors.

Clover is a market-leading point-of-sale platform with more than one million merchant devices used globally. Clover functions as a complete business-management platform enabling merchants to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In 2018, Clover processed more than $70 billion in annualized payment volume, making it the fastest growing point-of-sale platform in the industry.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

First Data is now part of Fiserv.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover™ cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005313/en/