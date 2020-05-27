Fiserv : True Sky Credit Union Moves to Fiserv for Full Set of Financial Tech

Oklahoma City-based credit union will implement integrated solutions from Fiserv to sharpen internal processes and build meaningful new member and commercial experiences

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, today announced True Sky Credit Union, based in Oklahoma City, will move to Fiserv as its lead technology provider. The credit union will leverage integrations between multiple Fiserv solutions and third parties to execute a digital transformation strategy on behalf of its nearly 54,000 members.

The DNA® core account processing platform from Fiservwill be at the center of a comprehensive set of solutions selected by the credit union, including credit solutions, marketing analytics, Architect for online and mobile banking, and Zelle for person-to-person (P2P) payments.

“Our goal is to transform operationally and culturally from a credit union that uses technology to a technology company with a purpose: to serve our members and communities,” said Sean Cahill, CEO at True Sky Credit Union. “Based on previous experience with Fiserv, I am confident in their commitment to innovation and long-term investment in their solutions, and to providing flexibility to help True Sky create exceptional member experiences at every touchpoint.”

Many aspects of the True Sky digital transformation plan will rely on the architecture of DNA. The platform’s open architecture and APIs make it easier for financial institutions to integrate other solutions, bring products and services online quickly, and add new capabilities using downloadable DNAapps™. Additionally, built-in commercial servicing will allow True Sky to provide more robust offerings to its growing portfolio of business accounts. Offering commercial account and payment options is increasingly important to credit unions that are aiming to expand while lowering reliance on heavily leveraged channels such as indirect lending.

“Member experience, enhanced and enabled by technology, will be the key differentiator in our industry in the 2020s,” said Theo Curey, president of Credit Union Solutions at Fiserv. “By leveraging Fiserv technology to help implement its strategies, True Sky will be ahead of the game over the course of the next decade.”

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional Resources:

Credit Union Solutions from Fiserv - fisv.co/FiservCreditUnionSolutions

DNA from Fiserv - fisv.co/DNA

About True Sky Credit Union

The credit union was chartered in 1946 by eight co-workers at the Civil Aeronautics Administration in Oklahoma City to help one another with their financial needs. In the 1950’s the organization changed its name to FAA Employees Credit Union to reflect the departments consolidation into what is now the Federal Aviation Administration. The credit union changed its name again in 2016 to True Sky Credit Union and expanded services to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Oklahoma City metro area. Today, the organization has 53,724 members and assets of $674 million, and in 2019 was recognized as the fastest growing credit union in Oklahoma.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005296/en/