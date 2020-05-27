Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fiserv Inc.    FISV

FISERV INC.

(FISV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiserv : True Sky Credit Union Moves to Fiserv for Full Set of Financial Tech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Oklahoma City-based credit union will implement integrated solutions from Fiserv to sharpen internal processes and build meaningful new member and commercial experiences

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, today announced True Sky Credit Union, based in Oklahoma City, will move to Fiserv as its lead technology provider. The credit union will leverage integrations between multiple Fiserv solutions and third parties to execute a digital transformation strategy on behalf of its nearly 54,000 members.

The DNA® core account processing platform from Fiservwill be at the center of a comprehensive set of solutions selected by the credit union, including credit solutions, marketing analytics, Architect for online and mobile banking, and Zelle for person-to-person (P2P) payments.

“Our goal is to transform operationally and culturally from a credit union that uses technology to a technology company with a purpose: to serve our members and communities,” said Sean Cahill, CEO at True Sky Credit Union. “Based on previous experience with Fiserv, I am confident in their commitment to innovation and long-term investment in their solutions, and to providing flexibility to help True Sky create exceptional member experiences at every touchpoint.”

Many aspects of the True Sky digital transformation plan will rely on the architecture of DNA. The platform’s open architecture and APIs make it easier for financial institutions to integrate other solutions, bring products and services online quickly, and add new capabilities using downloadable DNAapps™. Additionally, built-in commercial servicing will allow True Sky to provide more robust offerings to its growing portfolio of business accounts. Offering commercial account and payment options is increasingly important to credit unions that are aiming to expand while lowering reliance on heavily leveraged channels such as indirect lending.

“Member experience, enhanced and enabled by technology, will be the key differentiator in our industry in the 2020s,” said Theo Curey, president of Credit Union Solutions at Fiserv. “By leveraging Fiserv technology to help implement its strategies, True Sky will be ahead of the game over the course of the next decade.”

In a world that is moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions that are in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

Additional Resources:

About True Sky Credit Union

The credit union was chartered in 1946 by eight co-workers at the Civil Aeronautics Administration in Oklahoma City to help one another with their financial needs. In the 1950’s the organization changed its name to FAA Employees Credit Union to reflect the departments consolidation into what is now the Federal Aviation Administration. The credit union changed its name again in 2016 to True Sky Credit Union and expanded services to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Oklahoma City metro area. Today, the organization has 53,724 members and assets of $674 million, and in 2019 was recognized as the fastest growing credit union in Oklahoma.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover® cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FISERV INC.
08:31aFISERV : True Sky Credit Union Moves to Fiserv for Full Set of Financial Tech
BU
05/21FISERV : Financial Institutions Ease Cardholder Frustration by Addressing Transa..
BU
05/20FISERV : Redstone Federal Credit Union Taps Fiserv for P2P Payments
BU
05/20FISERV : Named Best Digital Mortgage Company in 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards
BU
05/19FISERV : First Data Merchant Services Agrees to Resolution with the Federal Trad..
BU
05/18FISERV : Named to FORTUNE 500
BU
05/15FISERV INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Su..
AQ
05/13FISERV INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
05/13FISERV : Financial Institutions Can Manage Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Pr..
BU
05/11FISERV : Clover adds online ordering to POS platform
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 160 M
EBIT 2020 4 365 M
Net income 2020 1 406 M
Debt 2020 19 891 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 57,6x
P/E ratio 2021 40,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,96x
EV / Sales2021 5,50x
Capitalization 70 457 M
Chart FISERV INC.
Duration : Period :
Fiserv Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISERV INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 121,68 $
Last Close Price 105,24 $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffery W. Yabuki Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank J. Bisignano President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Marc West Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Denis J. O'Leary Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISERV INC.-10.12%70 457
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-2.81%53 070
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.84%20 775
WIRECARD AG-19.16%11 683
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD.-17.74%9 226
AFTERPAY LIMITED67.73%8 725
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group