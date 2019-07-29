Fiserv : to Host Webcast to Discuss Banc of America Merchant Services (BAMS) Joint Venture

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that the company will discuss the BAMS joint venture in a live webcast on July 30, 2019, at 9 a.m. CT.

The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com, along with supplemental information. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover™ cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for the latest company news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005744/en/