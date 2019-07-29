Log in
FISERV INC

(FISV)
Fiserv : to Host Webcast to Discuss Banc of America Merchant Services (BAMS) Joint Venture

07/29/2019

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that the company will discuss the BAMS joint venture in a live webcast on July 30, 2019, at 9 a.m. CT.

The webcast can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com, along with supplemental information. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover™ cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for the latest company news.

FISV-G


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 184 M
EBIT 2019 1 956 M
Net income 2019 1 073 M
Debt 2019 4 985 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,1x
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,31x
EV / Sales2020 6,96x
Capitalization 40 201 M
Technical analysis trends FISERV INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 105,57  $
Last Close Price 102,30  $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffery W. Yabuki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn M. Renwick Chairman
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Marc West Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kim M. Robak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISERV INC39.20%40 201
FIRST DATA CORP87.40%29 972
GLOBAL PAYMENTS64.49%26 579
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES54.66%24 757
WIRECARD AG14.12%20 823
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD157.98%15 814
