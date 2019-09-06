Log in
FISERV INC

Fiserv : to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference

09/06/2019 | 09:03am EDT

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that Jeffery Yabuki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference in Las Vegas on September 10, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. PT.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover™ cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and the FORTUNE® 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies®. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 10 454 M
EBIT 2019 3 336 M
Net income 2019 1 727 M
Debt 2019 21 027 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,7x
P/E ratio 2020 30,9x
EV / Sales2019 9,08x
EV / Sales2020 5,62x
Capitalization 73 882 M
Technical analysis trends FISERV INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 113,53  $
Last Close Price 108,70  $
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffery W. Yabuki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn M. Renwick Chairman
Robert W. Hau Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Marc West Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Kim M. Robak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISERV INC44.63%73 882
GLOBAL PAYMENTS69.53%27 394
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES62.90%26 189
WIRECARD AG18.60%21 502
PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD182.33%17 312
WESTERN UNION30.54%9 580
