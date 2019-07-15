Fiserv : to Release Second Quarter Earnings Results on July 25, 2019

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, will announce its second quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, July 25, 2019.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 4 p.m. CT. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For 35 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for six consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model, people management, social responsibility and innovation leadership. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005806/en/