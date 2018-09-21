Log in
OFFRE

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : Investor Day Presentation in Mexico and the United States

0
09/21/2018
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (NZX:FPH, ASX:FPH) attaches a copy of its presentation to analysts and investors at its investor day in Mexico and the United States.

There is no new material information contained within the presentation.

The presentation will also be made available on the company's website at http://www.fphcare.co.nz/investor/presentations.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Ends

Contact

Disclaimer

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 05:43:06 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 085 M
EBIT 2019 300 M
Net income 2019 209 M
Debt 2019 58,6 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 42,30
P/E ratio 2020 35,99
EV / Sales 2019 8,11x
EV / Sales 2020 7,16x
Capitalization 8 742 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,8  NZD
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis George Gradon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Antony John Carter Chairman
Andrea Blackie Chief Financial Officer & General Manager-Finance
Andrew Robert Donald Somervell Vice President-Products & Technology
Nicholas Fourie VP-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORP LTD5 828
MEDTRONIC PLC19.46%130 270
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL20.19%41 480
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY70.95%30 517
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS8.33%26 421
HOYA CORPORATION15.10%22 460
