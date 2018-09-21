Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : Investor Day Presentation in Mexico and the United States

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (NZX:FPH, ASX:FPH) attaches a copy of its presentation to analysts and investors at its investor day in Mexico and the United States.
There is no new material information contained within the presentation.
The presentation will also be made available on the company's website at http://www.fphcare.co.nz/investor/presentations.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.
Ends
Contact
Disclaimer
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 05:43:06 UTC