Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : & Paykel Profit Boosted by Hospital Equipment Sales

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION L

(FPH)
06/28/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. said full-year earnings jumped 37%, boosted by demand for hospital equipment used to treat coronavirus patients.

Net profit for the 12 months ended March 31 was 287.3 million New Zealand dollars ($184.6 million), the company said Monday. Revenue rose 18% to NZ$1.26 billion.

Fisher & Paykel forecast net profit of between NZ$325 million and NZ$340 million for its financial year ending in March 2021.

The company declared a final dividend of 15.5 New Zealand cents a share, up 15% from a year earlier.

It said it plans to continue increasing dividends within the limits of a new and broader capital management policy that targets a ratio of debt to debt-plus-equity between -5.0% and 5.0%.

Financials
Sales 2020 1 240 M 797 M 797 M
Net income 2020 277 M 178 M 178 M
Net cash 2020 15,9 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,8x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 18 388 M 11 792 M 11 811 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 4 547
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,92 NZD
Last Close Price 32,00 NZD
Spread / Highest target -3,22%
Spread / Average Target -31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis George Gradon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Antony John Carter Chairman
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Robert Donald Somervell Vice President-Products & Technology
Nicholas Fourie VP-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED44.14%11 792
MEDTRONIC PLC-21.75%119 067
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.0.83%42 900
HOYA CORPORATION-0.19%36 460
DEXCOM, INC.75.12%35 374
TERUMO CORPORATION8.26%29 516
