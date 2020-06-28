Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : & Paykel Profit Boosted by Hospital Equipment Sales

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. said full-year earnings jumped 37%, boosted by demand for hospital equipment used to treat coronavirus patients.

Net profit for the 12 months ended March 31 was 287.3 million New Zealand dollars ($184.6 million), the company said Monday. Revenue rose 18% to NZ$1.26 billion.

Fisher & Paykel forecast net profit of between NZ$325 million and NZ$340 million for its financial year ending in March 2021.

The company declared a final dividend of 15.5 New Zealand cents a share, up 15% from a year earlier.

It said it plans to continue increasing dividends within the limits of a new and broader capital management policy that targets a ratio of debt to debt-plus-equity between -5.0% and 5.0%.