Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited    FPH   NZFAPE0001S2

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION L

(FPH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : & Paykel Profit Boosted by Hospital Equipment Sales --Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/28/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. said full-year earnings jumped 37%, boosted by demand for hospital equipment used to treat coronavirus patients.

Net profit for the 12 months ended March 31 was 287.3 million New Zealand dollars ($184.6 million), the company said Monday. Revenue rose 18% to NZ$1.26 billion.

The manufacturer of ventilators, medical consumables and breathing devices to treat sleep apnea said strong sales linked to the pandemic had continued in the first quarter of its current financial year.

Sales of medical hardware to hospitals rose more than 300% and sales of consumables increased by more than a third, it said. Costs, freight in particular, had also increased in the first quarter, the company said.

Fisher & Paykel, which has factories in New Zealand and Mexico, forecast net profit of between NZ$325 million and NZ$340 million for its financial year ending in March 2021.

The company declared a final dividend of 15.5 New Zealand cents a share, up 15% from a year earlier.

It said it plans to continue increasing dividends within the limits of a new and broader capital management policy that targets a ratio of debt to debt-plus-equity between -5.0% and 5.0%.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE
05:47pFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : & Paykel Profit Boosted by Hospital Equipment Sales..
DJ
05:11pFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : & Paykel Profit Boosted by Hospital Equipment Sales
DJ
06/02FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : confirms full year results to be released on 29 Jun..
PU
04/05FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : updates release date for full year results
PU
03/16FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : provides FY20 trading update
PU
02/20FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : updates revenue and earnings guidance
PU
02/20FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : F&P Healthcare Raises Fiscal Year Earnings, Revenue..
DJ
02/04FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : announces new future director appointment
PU
02/02FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : launches new Evora™ compact nasal mask for sl..
PU
02/02FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : F&P Healthcare Starts Sales of New Sleep Apnea Mask
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 240 M 794 M 794 M
Net income 2020 277 M 177 M 177 M
Net cash 2020 15,9 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,8x
Yield 2020 0,94%
Capitalization 18 388 M 11 792 M 11 779 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 4 547
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 21,92 NZD
Last Close Price 32,00 NZD
Spread / Highest target -3,22%
Spread / Average Target -31,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis George Gradon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Antony John Carter Chairman
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Robert Donald Somervell Vice President-Products & Technology
Nicholas Fourie VP-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED44.14%11 792
MEDTRONIC PLC-21.75%119 067
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.0.83%42 900
HOYA CORPORATION-0.19%36 460
DEXCOM, INC.75.12%35 374
TERUMO CORPORATION8.26%29 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group