Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : & Paykel Profit Boosted by Hospital Equipment Sales --Update

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. said full-year earnings jumped 37%, boosted by demand for hospital equipment used to treat coronavirus patients.

Net profit for the 12 months ended March 31 was 287.3 million New Zealand dollars ($184.6 million), the company said Monday. Revenue rose 18% to NZ$1.26 billion.

The manufacturer of ventilators, medical consumables and breathing devices to treat sleep apnea said strong sales linked to the pandemic had continued in the first quarter of its current financial year.

Sales of medical hardware to hospitals rose more than 300% and sales of consumables increased by more than a third, it said. Costs, freight in particular, had also increased in the first quarter, the company said.

Fisher & Paykel, which has factories in New Zealand and Mexico, forecast net profit of between NZ$325 million and NZ$340 million for its financial year ending in March 2021.

The company declared a final dividend of 15.5 New Zealand cents a share, up 15% from a year earlier.

It said it plans to continue increasing dividends within the limits of a new and broader capital management policy that targets a ratio of debt to debt-plus-equity between -5.0% and 5.0%.