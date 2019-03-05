Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : Presentation to Deutsche Bank / Craigs NZ Corporate Day Conference

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited attaches a copy of its presentation to analysts and fund managers at the Deutsche / Craigs NZ Corporate Day in Sydney. All material incorporated in the presentation has previously been disclosed to the NZX and ASX. The presentation will also be made available on the company's website at www.fphcare.com/investor/presentations

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Ends

Media & Investor Contact