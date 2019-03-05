Log in
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : Presentation to Deutsche Bank / Craigs NZ Corporate Day Conference

03/05/2019 | 03:15pm EST
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited attaches a copy of its presentation to analysts and fund managers at the Deutsche / Craigs NZ Corporate Day in Sydney. All material incorporated in the presentation has previously been disclosed to the NZX and ASX. The presentation will also be made available on the company's website at www.fphcare.com/investor/presentations.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Ends

Media & Investor Contact

Disclaimer

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 20:14:01 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 082 M
EBIT 2019 298 M
Net income 2019 209 M
Debt 2019 47,8 M
Yield 2019 1,60%
P/E ratio 2019 41,53
P/E ratio 2020 34,48
EV / Sales 2019 8,03x
EV / Sales 2020 7,22x
Capitalization 8 639 M
Chart FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORP LTD
Duration : Period :
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,0  NZD
Spread / Average Target -14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis George Gradon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Antony John Carter Chairman
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Robert Donald Somervell Vice President-Products & Technology
Nicholas Fourie VP-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORP LTD5 871
MEDTRONIC PLC1.24%123 507
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.15.22%38 871
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS19.97%25 638
HOYA CORPORATION12.45%23 537
TERUMO CORP14.86%23 434
