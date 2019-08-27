Log in
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORP LTD

(FPH)
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : Upgrades Fiscal Year Earnings View

08/27/2019

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. (FPH.NZ) said it has raised its earnings view for the current fiscal year after benefiting from the New Zealand dollar's slide to a four-year low.

The company now expects a net profit of between 245 million New Zealand dollars (US$155.9 million) and NZ$255 million in the year through March 2020, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new guidance assumes the New Zealand dollar averages around US$0.64 over the remainder of this fiscal year.

Previously, the management had forecast a net profit of NZ$240 million-NZ$250 million based on an assumed exchange rate of US$0.65.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare also lifted guidance for its annual operating revenue to around NZ$1.17 billion, from an earlier projection of NZ$1.15 billion.

"During the first quarter, we have seen strong growth in our Hospital product group, which continues to be supported by uptake in both our Optiflow nasal high flow therapy and non-invasive ventilation products," Chief Executive Lewis Gradon said. "Our New Zealand dollar results can be influenced by exchange rate movements, and our earnings guidance has benefited from a weakening of the New Zealand dollar."

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 1 154 M
EBIT 2020 331 M
Net income 2020 245 M
Finance 2020 37,9 M
Yield 2020 1,83%
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
P/E ratio 2021 30,9x
EV / Sales2020 7,50x
EV / Sales2021 6,68x
Capitalization 8 695 M
Chart FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORP LTD
Duration : Period :
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 14,15  NZD
Last Close Price 15,15  NZD
Spread / Highest target 8,25%
Spread / Average Target -6,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis George Gradon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Antony John Carter Chairman
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Robert Donald Somervell Vice President-Products & Technology
Nicholas Fourie VP-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORP LTD5 602
MEDTRONIC PLC17.51%143 354
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.30.31%43 790
HOYA CORPORATION32.77%30 385
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS29.99%27 683
TERUMO CORP-48.39%21 926
Categories
