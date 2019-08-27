Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : Upgrades Fiscal Year Earnings View

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. (FPH.NZ) said it has raised its earnings view for the current fiscal year after benefiting from the New Zealand dollar's slide to a four-year low.

The company now expects a net profit of between 245 million New Zealand dollars (US$155.9 million) and NZ$255 million in the year through March 2020, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new guidance assumes the New Zealand dollar averages around US$0.64 over the remainder of this fiscal year.

Previously, the management had forecast a net profit of NZ$240 million-NZ$250 million based on an assumed exchange rate of US$0.65.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare also lifted guidance for its annual operating revenue to around NZ$1.17 billion, from an earlier projection of NZ$1.15 billion.

"During the first quarter, we have seen strong growth in our Hospital product group, which continues to be supported by uptake in both our Optiflow nasal high flow therapy and non-invasive ventilation products," Chief Executive Lewis Gradon said. "Our New Zealand dollar results can be influenced by exchange rate movements, and our earnings guidance has benefited from a weakening of the New Zealand dollar."

