Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd    FPH   NZFAPE0001S2

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORP LTD (FPH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : Upgrades Guidance and Announces New Neonatal Product

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 04:47am CEST

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited announced that it has upgraded its earnings guidance for the financial year ending 31 March 2019 at its Annual Shareholders' Meeting today. The company also announced that it has launched a new neonatal respiratory care device, the F&P 950™ Heated Humidification System.

The 2019 financial year has started strongly. At current exchange rates, the company expects operating revenue for the first half of the 2019 financial year, ending 30 September 2018, to be approximately NZ$510 million and net profit after tax to be approximately NZ$95 million.

The full year guidance previously provided in May, based on a NZ:US exchange rate of 69.5 cents, was for operating revenue to be approximately NZ$1.05 billion and net profit after tax to be approximately NZ$210 million.

There has since been a weakening of the NZ dollar. Assuming a NZ:US exchange rate of approximately 67 cents for the balance of the year, the company expects full year operating revenue to be approximately NZ$1.07 billion and net profit after tax to be approximately NZ$215 million.

'The year has started well,' said Managing Director and CEO Lewis Gradon. 'We are building on the strong growth we achieved last year, and are on track to pass 1 billion NZ dollars in revenue this year. As 99% of our revenue is generated outside of New Zealand, our NZ dollar results can be influenced by exchange rate movements. This year, the New Zealand dollar has weakened against a number of other currencies, which is the major contributor to the upgrade in our earnings guidance.

'We are also pleased to announce the release of the neonatal breathing circuits for the F&P 950 Humidification System, which follows on from the successful launch of the adult system in 2016. The feedback we received from nurses during clinical trials has been overwhelmingly positive, principally in terms of ease of use and performance. In particular, the introduction of Thermadapt technology, in which the circuit automatically adjusts its temperature according to the baby's current environmental condition - ambient, warmer or incubator - is a stand out feature that makes it very easy for nurses to set up and operate. This is a great product and we are pleased to add it to our product range.'

The neonatal circuits for the F&P 950 System are currently available in New Zealand and Australia, and will be rolled out to other countries over the next few years.

The company has provided the Chairman's speech, CEO's speech and slide presentation for the 2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting to the NZX and ASX today, and provided an update (below) on the company's foreign exchange hedging position as at today's date. The Annual Shareholders' Meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:00pm NZST, 12:00pm AEST (10:00pm USEDT) and will be broadcast simultaneously over the internet. To view the webcast, go to: www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/fph18.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Ends

Contact

Foreign Exchange Hedging Position
The hedging position for our main exposures, the US dollar and Euro, as at today's date is:

Year to 31 March
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025-2027
USD % cover of expected exposure 95%
 70%
 40%
 -
 -
 -
 -
USD average rate of cover 0.681
 0.668
 0.652
 -
 -
 -
 -
EUR % cover of expected exposure 90%
 65%
 45%
 35%
 30%
 15%
 5%
EUR average rate of cover 0.606
 0.572
 0.542
 0.522
 0.508
 0.505
 0.473

Note: Hedging cover percentages have been rounded to the nearest 5%

Disclaimer

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 02:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE
04:47aFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Upgrades Guidance and Announces New Neonatal Produc..
PU
07/06FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : 2018 Notice of Annual Meeting and Voting Form
PU
07/05FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Patent Issued for Combination CPAP and Resuscitatio..
AQ
06/28FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Patent Issued for Combination CPAP and Resuscitatio..
AQ
06/21FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/21FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORP LTD : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of ta..
FA
06/07FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Notification of closing date for director nominatio..
PU
05/29FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : 65IIA) 65IIA Medical Equipment & Supplies Award Eff..
AQ
05/28FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : 65-- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Inc (65IIA) 65IIA ..
AQ
05/26FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : $11 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Fisher & Pa..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/29Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call S.. 
05/28Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd (FSPKF) CEO Lewis Gradon on Q4 2018 Resu.. 
05/28Fisher & Paykel Healthcare reports FY results 
04/24Inspire Medical Systems Finalizes IPO Terms 
2017Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's (FSPKF) CEO Lewis Gradon on Q2 2018 Results - Ea.. 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 1 079 M
EBIT 2019 300 M
Net income 2019 210 M
Debt 2019 57,5 M
Yield 2019 1,65%
P/E ratio 2019 41,65
P/E ratio 2020 35,27
EV / Sales 2019 8,08x
EV / Sales 2020 7,17x
Capitalization 8 660 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 12,6  NZD
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis George Gradon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Antony John Carter Chairman
Andrea Blackie Chief Financial Officer & General Manager-Finance
Andrew Robert Donald Somervell Vice President-Products & Technology
Nicholas Fourie VP-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORP LTD5 803
MEDTRONIC PLC17.86%128 642
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL10.83%38 275
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY60.17%28 585
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS2.98%25 287
HOYA CORPORATION13.73%22 269
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.