Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : awarded Black Pin at 2019 DINZ Best Design Awards

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was awarded a Value of Design Black Pin at the 21st annual Best Design Awards held by the Designers Institute of NZ (DINZ).

The Black Pin honours an organisation that creates enduring value through applying design holistically to drive their strategic purpose and outcomes. According to DINZ, this was the first time the coveted Black Pin - the organisation's highest honour - was awarded to an organisation rather than an individual.

'Design contributes to a resilient, thriving economy - a contribution we calculated in 2017 at over $10 billion annually,' said DINZ CEO Cathy Veninga. 'Recognising and celebrating our design champions is important so that we don't take this contribution for granted.'

'Fisher & Paykel Healthcare get really close to their users,' said judge Noel Blackwell. 'It's very easy to see how invested they are in design outcome - literally saving lives… Theirs is a story of New Zealand success on the world stage,' she said.

'It's both an honour and a privilege to accept this award on behalf of the company and our 4,000 employees globally,' said Chris Nightingale, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare GM - OSA Operations. 'Across the company, we are delighted to be recognised for our 'Care by Design' culture, as well as the economic contribution of our products.'

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was chosen for the inaugural Value of Design Black Pin from a shortlist of organisations that had previously been recognised in the 'Best Effect' category, including Goodnature, Rinnai, BNZ, Barkers, Les Mills and TVNZ.



About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

