NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd    FPH   NZFAPE0001S2

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORP LTD

(FPH)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : awarded Black Pin at 2019 DINZ Best Design Awards

0
10/08/2019 | 10:06pm EDT
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was awarded a Value of Design Black Pin at the 21st annual Best Design Awards held by the Designers Institute of NZ (DINZ).

The Black Pin honours an organisation that creates enduring value through applying design holistically to drive their strategic purpose and outcomes. According to DINZ, this was the first time the coveted Black Pin - the organisation's highest honour - was awarded to an organisation rather than an individual.

'Design contributes to a resilient, thriving economy - a contribution we calculated in 2017 at over $10 billion annually,' said DINZ CEO Cathy Veninga. 'Recognising and celebrating our design champions is important so that we don't take this contribution for granted.'

'Fisher & Paykel Healthcare get really close to their users,' said judge Noel Blackwell. 'It's very easy to see how invested they are in design outcome - literally saving lives… Theirs is a story of New Zealand success on the world stage,' she said.

'It's both an honour and a privilege to accept this award on behalf of the company and our 4,000 employees globally,' said Chris Nightingale, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare GM - OSA Operations. 'Across the company, we are delighted to be recognised for our 'Care by Design' culture, as well as the economic contribution of our products.'

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was chosen for the inaugural Value of Design Black Pin from a shortlist of organisations that had previously been recognised in the 'Best Effect' category, including Goodnature, Rinnai, BNZ, Barkers, Les Mills and TVNZ.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Ends

Media Contact:

Karen Knott
Senior Commuications Manager
karen.knott@fphcare.co.nz
+64 (0) 21 713 911

Disclaimer

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 02:05:09 UTC
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 1 166 M
EBIT 2020 335 M
Net income 2020 249 M
Finance 2020 37,5 M
Yield 2020 1,60%
P/E ratio 2020 40,7x
P/E ratio 2021 35,5x
EV / Sales2020 8,60x
EV / Sales2021 7,67x
Capitalization 10 067 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 14,69  NZD
Last Close Price 17,53  NZD
Spread / Highest target -3,59%
Spread / Average Target -16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis George Gradon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Antony John Carter Chairman
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Robert Donald Somervell Vice President-Products & Technology
Nicholas Fourie VP-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORP LTD6 296
MEDTRONIC PLC17.92%143 907
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.30.34%43 801
HOYA CORPORATION37.17%30 037
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS29.68%27 615
TERUMO CORPORATION-43.91%23 028
