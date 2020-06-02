Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : confirms full year results to be released on 29 June 2020

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (NZX:FPH, ASX:FPH) confirms today that it intends to release on Monday, 29 June 2020 its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2020. The release will be issued shortly before 9:00am NZDT, 7:00am AEST (5:00pm USEDT, Sunday, 28 June).

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will host a conference call on Monday, 29 June 2020 to review the results and to discuss the outlook for the 2021 financial year. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00am NZDT, 8:00am AEST (6:00pm USEDT, Sunday, 28 June) and will be broadcast simultaneously over the Internet.

To listen to the webcast, access the company's website at www.fphcare.com/investor. An online archive of the event will be available approximately two hours after the webcast and will remain on the site for two weeks.

To attend the conference call, dial in to one of the numbers below at least five minutes prior to the scheduled call time and identify yourself to the operator. When prompted, please provide the conference code of: 609752.

New Zealand: +64 9 913 3624

Australia: +61 2 9193 3719

United Kingdom: +44 330 336 9104

US/Canada: +1 929 477 0338

Hong Kong: +852 3008 1529

International: +64 9 913 3624

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

