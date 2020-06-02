Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited    FPH   NZFAPE0001S2

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION L

(FPH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : confirms full year results to be released on 29 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (NZX:FPH, ASX:FPH) confirms today that it intends to release on Monday, 29 June 2020 its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2020. The release will be issued shortly before 9:00am NZDT, 7:00am AEST (5:00pm USEDT, Sunday, 28 June).

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will host a conference call on Monday, 29 June 2020 to review the results and to discuss the outlook for the 2021 financial year. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00am NZDT, 8:00am AEST (6:00pm USEDT, Sunday, 28 June) and will be broadcast simultaneously over the Internet.

To listen to the webcast, access the company's website at www.fphcare.com/investor. An online archive of the event will be available approximately two hours after the webcast and will remain on the site for two weeks.

To attend the conference call, dial in to one of the numbers below at least five minutes prior to the scheduled call time and identify yourself to the operator. When prompted, please provide the conference code of: 609752.

  • New Zealand: +64 9 913 3624
  • Australia: +61 2 9193 3719
  • United Kingdom: +44 330 336 9104
  • US/Canada: +1 929 477 0338
  • Hong Kong: +852 3008 1529
  • International: +64 9 913 3624

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care, surgery and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. The company's products are sold in over 120 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, visit our website www.fphcare.com.

Ends

Contact


Authorised by: Marcus Driller VP Corporate and Company Secretary.

Disclaimer

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 21:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE
05:16pFISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : confirms full year results to be released on 29 Jun..
PU
04/05FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : updates release date for full year results
PU
03/16FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : provides FY20 trading update
PU
02/20FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : updates revenue and earnings guidance
PU
02/20FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : F&P Healthcare Raises Fiscal Year Earnings, Revenue..
DJ
02/04FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : announces new future director appointment
PU
02/02FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : launches new Evora™ compact nasal mask for sl..
PU
02/02FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : F&P Healthcare Starts Sales of New Sleep Apnea Mask
DJ
01/16FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : Announces 2020 Investor Day
PU
2019FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE : announce partnership with the Auckland Health Found..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 237 M 787 M 787 M
Net income 2020 275 M 175 M 175 M
Net cash 2020 14,0 M 8,87 M 8,87 M
P/E ratio 2020 63,7x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 17 383 M 11 041 M 11 053 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 547
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,84 NZD
Last Close Price 30,25 NZD
Spread / Highest target -7,44%
Spread / Average Target -31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lewis George Gradon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Antony John Carter Chairman
Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Robert Donald Somervell Vice President-Products & Technology
Nicholas Fourie VP-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED36.26%10 815
MEDTRONIC PLC-14.40%130 232
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.8.10%45 994
HOYA CORPORATION-2.73%35 708
DEXCOM, INC.73.13%34 971
TERUMO CORPORATION10.66%29 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group