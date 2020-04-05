Fisher & Paykel Healthcare : updates release date for full year results

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited advises that the company's results for the year ended 31 March 2020 will be released on Monday, 29 June 2020, instead of Thursday, 28 May 2020, as previously advised.

This announcement has been made in reliance on the NZX class waiver dated 19 March 2020, which provides listed companies with an additional 30 days to prepare and release their full year results, and an additional two months to prepare and deliver their annual reports.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited intends to release its annual report together with its financial results on Monday, 29 June 2020 and, accordingly, as at the date of this announcement, does not intend to rely on the NZX class waiver with respect to the publication of its annual report.

'At the present time, we have nearly 5,000 people around the world who are focussed on meeting the increased demand for our respiratory products, which are being used in the treatment of patients with COVID-19,' said Chief Financial Officer Lyndal York.

'This time of year our financial controllers in our global offices would usually be dedicated to completing year end reporting. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these people are currently working remotely - assisting with customer enquiries, getting product into the hands of customers and providing operational support.'

'One of our core beliefs is doing what is best for the patient, and it should come as no surprise that we think that these activities should take priority,' said Mrs York.

Contact

Authorised by: Lyndal York Chief Financial Officer