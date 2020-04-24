Log in
Fiskars Oyj : Group's employee consultations regarding reduced working hours of office personnel concluded

04/24/2020 | 02:13am EDT

Fiskars Corporation

Press release

April 24, 2020 at 09.00 EEST

Fiskars Group's employee consultations regarding reduced working hours of office personnel concluded

On April 14, Fiskars Group announced that it will reduce working hours of office personnel due to COVID-19. In total, approximately 1,500 employees globally were expected to be affected by these plans.

In Finland, Fiskars Group initiated employee consultations on temporary layoffs for a maximum of 90 days, impacting 404 employees in the country.

The consultations in Finland have been concluded. The implementation of the temporary layoffs will be maximum of 90 calendar days per employee in 2020.

Media and investor contacts:

Corporate Communications, tel. +358 204 39 5031, communications@fiskars.com.

Making the everyday extraordinary

Fiskars Group's vision is to create a positive, lasting impact on our quality of life. Our brands Fiskars, Gerber, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood are present in people's everyday lives - at home, in the garden, and outdoors. This gives us an opportunity to make the everyday extraordinary today, and for future generations. We employ approximately 7,000 people in 30 countries, and our products are available in more than 100 countries. Our shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (FSKRS). Please visit us at www.fiskarsgroup.com for more information and follow us on Twitter @fiskarsgroup.

Disclaimer

Fiskars Oyj Abp published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 06:12:11 UTC
