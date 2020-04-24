Fiskars Oyj : Group's employee consultations regarding reduced working hours of office personnel concluded

Fiskars Corporation

Press release

April 24, 2020 at 09.00 EEST

Fiskars Group's employee consultations regarding reduced working hours of office personnel concluded

On April 14, Fiskars Group announced that it will reduce working hours of office personnel due to COVID-19. In total, approximately 1,500 employees globally were expected to be affected by these plans.

In Finland, Fiskars Group initiated employee consultations on temporary layoffs for a maximum of 90 days, impacting 404 employees in the country.

The consultations in Finland have been concluded. The implementation of the temporary layoffs will be maximum of 90 calendar days per employee in 2020.

