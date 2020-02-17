Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fiske plc    FKE   GB0003353157

FISKE PLC

(FKE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/17 03:00:00 am
59 GBp   --.--%
07:22aFISKE : Positive Restatement of Accounts
PU
2015FISKE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2014FISKE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiske : Positive Restatement of Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 07:22am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Fiske PLC - FKE
Positive Restatement of Accounts
Released 12:16 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2359D
Fiske PLC
17 February 2020

17 February 2020

Fiske Plc

('Fiske' or 'the Company')

Positive Restatement of Accounts

The Company reports that, following its own internal audit process, it has identified an understatement of net assets for the financial year ended 31 May 2019. The understatement amounts to approximately £530,000, which represents circa 7% of reported net assets of the Company as at 31 May 2019. This amount has accumulated over a period from April 2016 due primarily to an over accrual of creditors and provisions.

The Company confirms that there is no impact on the Company's cash position nor is there any impact on the Client Money or Asset positions of its clients.

It is intended that the comparative figures for revenues and cost of sales for the six months ended 30 November 2018 and for the year ended 31 May 2019 will be restated in the forthcoming half yearly report for the six months ended 30 November 2019 to account for this understatement. As a consequence, it is expected that the loss before tax for the year to 31 May 2019 will be reduced by approximately £260,000.

The misstatement arose through a change in an accounting process which affected the way in which data from the Company's systems was interpreted for accounting purposes. Additional checks have been added to the internal review and audit processes which are designed to prevent such a recurrence.

The Company will announce its half yearly report for the 6 months to 30 November 2019 by no later than 28 February 2020. These results are in line with management expectations.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information please contact:

• Samantha Harrison/Harrison Clarke/Niall McDonald, Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

(tel: 020 7383 5100)

• Gerard Luchini, Fiske Plc - Company Secretary

(tel: 020 7448 4700)


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCUBAURROUUAAR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Positive Restatement of Accounts - RNS

Disclaimer

Fiske plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FISKE PLC
07:22aFISKE : Positive Restatement of Accounts
PU
2015FISKE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2014FISKE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2014FISKE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2013FISKE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2013FISKE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2012FISKE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2012FISKE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2011FISKE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Chart FISKE PLC
Duration : Period :
Fiske plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
James Philip Quibell Harrison Chief Executive Officer & Director
Clive Fiske Harrison Chairman
Francis Gerard Luchini Secretary, Director & Compliance Director
Martin Henry Withers Perrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Rupert Fiske-Harrison Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISKE PLC0.00%9
BLACKROCK, INC.12.58%87 833
UBS GROUP6.05%47 759
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-8.80%41 341
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC12.76%32 430
STATE STREET CORPORATION-1.58%27 823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group