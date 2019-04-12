Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Fission Uranium Corp    FCU   CA33812R1091

FISSION URANIUM CORP

(FCU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fission Uranium, Uranium Assets Provide Clean Energy, CEO Clip Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2019) - Dev Randhawa, CEO of Fission Uranium, speaks on their world class asset and management team.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/fission-uranium-ceo-90-sec/

Fission Uranium is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Apr. 13 - Apr. 14, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Fission Uranium (TSX: FCU) (OTCQX: FCUUF)

fissionuranium.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44065


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FISSION URANIUM CORP
03/14FISSION URANIUM : hits good grades outside high grade zone
AQ
03/12FISSION URANIUM : Hits Strong Mineralization Outside of Current High-Grade Domai..
AQ
02/25FISSION URANIUM : Advancing the PLS Project w/ Ross McElroy
PU
01/30FISSION URANIUM : Accelerates Towards Feasibility Status with 28 New Hole Winter..
AQ
01/22Purepoint Uranium Group Inc - Commences Drilling at Hook Lake
AQ
2018Q&A : With Ross McElroy
PU
2018FISSION URANIUM : Hits Nine High-Grade Holes Progresses Towards Prefeasibility
AQ
2018FISSION URANIUM : Hits Nine High-Grade Holes; Progresses Towards Prefeasibility
AQ
2018FISSION URANIUM : Appoints Darian Yip to the Board
AQ
2018FISSION URANIUM : Appoints Darian Yip to the Board
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 272 M
Chart FISSION URANIUM CORP
Duration : Period :
Fission Uranium Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FISSION URANIUM CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,40  CAD
Spread / Average Target 150%
Managers
NameTitle
Devinder Randhawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ross E. McElroy President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul Charlish Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William V. Marsh Lead Independent Director
Eyler Frank Estergaard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FISSION URANIUM CORP3.70%204
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)6.88%5 471
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%5 403
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%4 883
CAMECO CORP2.20%4 729
LARGO RESOURCES LTD-30.74%775
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About