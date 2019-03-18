FIT Investment Joint Stock : Cosmetics diversifies sales channels with e-commerce

As an enterprise operating in consumer goods industry, launching products on e-commerce websites not only enables FIT Cosmetics to diversify its sales channels but also facilitates the company to build its brand and makes products more accessible to consumers.

E-Commerce is a form of online business model using information technology platform with the support of the Internet to carry out online transactions, exchanges, and payments.

E-commerce drives the trend in the era of globalization. This is a potential sector for small and medium enterprises to benefit and develop and opens opportunities for startups. Companies named as the successful ones in the field of e-commerce globally includes Amazon, Ebay, Alibaba and particularly in Vietnam such as Tiki, Vatgia, Lazada.

In Vietnam, according to results of a survey conducted in 2015 by E-commerce and IT Agency, the purchase value of an online shopper in the year was estimated at 160 USD, B2C e-commerce sales reached about 4.07 billion USD.

Growth chart of global e-commerce and in Vietnam

It can be said that e-commerce websites are starting to boom in Vietnam. For any company, accessing and lauching products in reputable e-commerce sites is a right direction. Following the trend and grasping the opportunities that e-commerce brings, since 2017, FIT Cosmetics has started to orient and introduce the company's key products onto prestigious shopping websites in Vietnam such as Tiki and Lazada in order to make them more assesible to consumers, make it easily to buy more products of the company without having to go through traditional channels.

By keeping up with the new trend in addition to maintaining traditional distribution channels, FIT Cosmetics is gradually building and strengthening its brand in Vietnam market. Products like Tero dishwashing liquid, Tero detergent and softener, Dr.Clean hand wash product lines as well as other personal care and family care product lines of FIT Cosmetics have gradually been popular among consumers across the country. These products have been gradually becoming the favorite brands and top priority choices among sectors created based on principles of quality, environmental friendliness and health safety.

Tero products of FIT Cosmetics on Tiki

In the coming time, with the great investment from parent company FIT Group, FIT Cosmetics will continue to do research with the goal of improving the quality of existing product lines as well as developing new product lines with more superior and outstanding features, enable FIT Cosmetics to affirm its name and prestige in the Vietnam market, fulfill the mission of connecting and improving the lives of Vietnamese.