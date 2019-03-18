Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  HANOI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  FIT Investment Joint Stock Co    FIT   VN000000FIT6

FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK CO

(FIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIT Investment Joint Stock : Cosmetics diversifies sales channels with e-commerce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

As an enterprise operating in consumer goods industry, launching products on e-commerce websites not only enables FIT Cosmetics to diversify its sales channels but also facilitates the company to build its brand and makes products more accessible to consumers.

E-Commerce is a form of online business model using information technology platform with the support of the Internet to carry out online transactions, exchanges, and payments.

E-commerce drives the trend in the era of globalization. This is a potential sector for small and medium enterprises to benefit and develop and opens opportunities for startups. Companies named as the successful ones in the field of e-commerce globally includes Amazon, Ebay, Alibaba and particularly in Vietnam such as Tiki, Vatgia, Lazada.

In Vietnam, according to results of a survey conducted in 2015 by E-commerce and IT Agency, the purchase value of an online shopper in the year was estimated at 160 USD, B2C e-commerce sales reached about 4.07 billion USD.

Growth chart of global e-commerce and in Vietnam

It can be said that e-commerce websites are starting to boom in Vietnam. For any company, accessing and lauching products in reputable e-commerce sites is a right direction. Following the trend and grasping the opportunities that e-commerce brings, since 2017, FIT Cosmetics has started to orient and introduce the company's key products onto prestigious shopping websites in Vietnam such as Tiki and Lazada in order to make them more assesible to consumers, make it easily to buy more products of the company without having to go through traditional channels.

By keeping up with the new trend in addition to maintaining traditional distribution channels, FIT Cosmetics is gradually building and strengthening its brand in Vietnam market. Products like Tero dishwashing liquid, Tero detergent and softener, Dr.Clean hand wash product lines as well as other personal care and family care product lines of FIT Cosmetics have gradually been popular among consumers across the country. These products have been gradually becoming the favorite brands and top priority choices among sectors created based on principles of quality, environmental friendliness and health safety.

Tero products of FIT Cosmetics on Tiki

In the coming time, with the great investment from parent company FIT Group, FIT Cosmetics will continue to do research with the goal of improving the quality of existing product lines as well as developing new product lines with more superior and outstanding features, enable FIT Cosmetics to affirm its name and prestige in the Vietnam market, fulfill the mission of connecting and improving the lives of Vietnamese.

Disclaimer

F.I.T Group JSC published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 03:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK
03/18FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Cosmetics diversifies sales channels with e-commerc..
PU
01/03FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : December IR Newsletter
PU
2018FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : TSC ranked among Top 20 Small Cap Companies with th..
PU
2018FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Quarterly Letter to Shareholders Q2/2018
PU
2018FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Westfood participated in the Summer Fancy Food Show..
PU
2018FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Westfood celebrates 15th anniversary and pays tribu..
PU
2018FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Cosmetics with biotechnology achievements in modern..
PU
2018FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Cuu Long Pharmaceutical launches “2018 Panalg..
PU
2018FIT CONSUMER : Congratulations to the first lucky customer to win the prize from..
PU
2018FIT COSMETICS : OCLEEN Liquid drain cleaner- Remarkable cleaning power thanks to..
PU
More news
Chart FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK CO
Duration : Period :
FIT Investment Joint Stock Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Minh Nguyet Thi Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang Van Nguyen Chairman
Sang Minh Phan Director
Sinh Xuan Hua Director
Dung Huu Kieu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK CO0
3M COMPANY9.21%119 812
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL17.58%113 263
SIEMENS0.62%94 310
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.57%86 703
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.63%47 150
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.