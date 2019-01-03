FIT Investment Joint Stock : December IR Newsletter

IR Newsletter

December 2018

F.I.T Group Joint Stock Company

❖ Address: 5 Floor - Times Tower - HACC1 Complex - No. 35 Le Van Luong - Thanh Xuan District - Hanoi

❖ Tel: (84-24) 7309.4688 | Fax: (84-24) 7309.4686

❖ Website:http://fitgroup.com.vn

Cuu Long Pharmaceutical Chapter to be co-founder of the Medical Plastics Federation - Vietnam 01

Medical Equipment Association 01

FIT Beverage to launch the program "Win fortune, be prosperous with Danh Thanh and Vikoda" 02

A famous mineral water of Vietnam that aids digestion 03

Nootripam 800 - Effective support for the treatment of cognitive impairment 04

Dr.Kool Seahorse Toothbrush: An effective oral care solution for kids 05

Rocket Insect Killer - Protect the health for the family 06

Westfood canned fruit - Step by step to conquer the global market 07

DCL: Panalgan to sponsor Pharmaceutical Conference in Dak Lak 08

FIT continues to distribute 850 charitable meals at K Hospital and National Hospital of Acupuncture, 09

Hanoi 09

01

Cuu Long Pharmaceutical Chapter to be co-founder of the Medical Plastics Federation - Vietnam

Medical Equipment Association

At the end of December 2018, Cuu Long Pharmaceutical together with a number of reputable medical plastic manufacturing and trading enterprises in Vietnam have received the Decision permitting the establishment of the Medical Plastics Chapter and Medical Plastics Federation - Association Vietnam Medical Equipment.

In recent years, Vietnam's health system has witnessed many positive changes. Along with the development of the health sector, Vietnam's medical plastic market which includes manufacture of syringes, infusion wires, inhalers, duckbills, umbilical cords, etc. is growing and becoming an industry with great potential in domestic and international markets. However, the manufacture, trade and production lines have not yet reached agreement on quality standards. It causes difficulties for state agencies to manage as well as limitation in yielding the benefits about quality and cost to users, especially in the current integration trend.

Facing this situation, Cuu Long Pharmaceutical together with a number of reputable manufacturing and trading enterprises in the medical plastic industry in Vietnam have been approved for the establishment of Medical Plastics Chapter and Medical Plastics Federation under Vietnam Medical Equipment Association aiming for the stability and sustainable development of the medical plastic market, enhancing the position of the medical plastic industry both in domestic and international market, thereby contributing to the stability and general development of the country.

Accordingly, on 26/12/2018, "Launching Ceremony of the Medical Plastics Federation-Vietnam Medical Equipment Association" was held in Hanoi with the participation of officials and leaders of Ministry of Health, Department of Health, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam Medical Equipment Association and Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations.

Besides the pharmaceutical and hollow capsules manufacturing, Cuu Long Pharmaceutical is also known as one of the prominent names in the field of supplying medical equipment in Vietnam. As a co-founder of the of Medical Plastics Federation - Vietnam Medical Equipment Association, Cuu Long Pharmaceutical will continue to extend the role as a reputable enterprise for the purpose of protecting and improving the health of the community in compliance with the direction of the parent company FIT, promoting Vietnam's health sector to develop in a sustainable manner, contributing to the stability and development of the whole country.

02

FIT Beverage to launch the program "Win fortune, be prosperous with Danh Thanh and Vikoda"

The special promotion of FIT Beverage "Win fortune, be prosperous with Danh Thanh and Vikoda" will offer customers more opportunities to possess attractive and valuable gifts.

Tet is coming so close, all families pray and wish for luck, fortune to have a prosperous and flourish new year. Understanding this, on the occasion of Lunar New Year, FIT Beverage has launched a special promotion with the message "Win fortune, be prosperous with Danh Thanh and Vikoda" with the desire to send blessing greetings as well as pay tribute to customers and consumers of products Danh Thanh and Vikoda, wish all of people to have a new year of fortune and may myriad things go according to your wills.

FIT Beverage has changed the new look for the products Danh Thanh and Vikoda. The new look has the design of the spring box particularly used for the New Year. And accompanyingby this are promotions, especially for agents and distributors in the whole country including buying cumulative products, displaying products with many attractive gifts such as SJC gold and other valuable gifts. The program lasts from the beginning of December 2018 to the end of February 2019 and are applied to bottled products such as: Vikoda Mineral Water 500ml, Danh Thanh Lemon Mineral Water, Danh Thanh Sparkle Mineral Water and other Danh Thanh canned products such as orange, lemon, cola and sarsi.

Beverages is one of the most dominant consumer goods in Tet. It is noteworthy that in recent years, the natural products which are health beneficial increasingly attract the attention of people. Launching the promotion program at the most exciting shopping season of the year, FIT Beverage wishes to bring consumers a peaceful and healthy Tet holiday with quality and health beneficial bottled water and canned bottled beverages products.

As one of the spearhead industries, which is focused on in the investment strategy of FIT parent company, with the mission of operating for health of the Vietnamese, FIT Beverage always strives to improve production capacity, expand the competitive advantages in order to bring benefits to users and conquer the Vietnamese drinking water market. Through this program, FIT Beverage expects that this will be an opportunity for FIT Beverage brands and products to get closer to consumers, thereby FIT Beverage will be able to make breakthrough in sales volume and sales revenue at the end of the year, realizing its goal of approaching the top position in the beverage segment with natural origin and good for health.

03

A famous mineral water of Vietnam that aids digestionhealth

Mineral water has long been favorably used by the Japanese for treatments. They use mineral water to drink, bathe, soak or even cook. Because natural mineral watercontains good minerals which are able to prevent and treat many diseases. Fortunately, Vietnam also has such mineral water source.

Vikoda natural mineral water helps with digestive tract

Since ancient times, residents of Dien Tan Commune, Dien Khanh District, Khanh Hoa Province passed the words to each other about precious mineral water source called Danh Thanh and have now been renamed Vikoda Natural Mineral Water which has ability of curing many diseases, particularly digestive diseases. Acknowledged this story, scientists have entered and do studies trying to find explanation for this phenomenon.

Researchers began to study the effect of natural mineral water on patients with digestive diseases, in which a group of patients used Vikoda natural mineral water daily and the other did not.

After a short period of time, most patients in the group which used Vikoda were reported to have improvement in digestive tract. Patients had more appetite, got less constipation or stopped diarrhea, got less symptoms of dry mouth. Among them, the patient named Tran Thi C had suffered from malaria, chronic hepatitis and small liver; she also had symptoms of constipation, or diarrhea, stomachache, stomach gurgling quite often; she had eaten less, had less appetite and had to usually take Ganidan. After using Danh Thanh Mineral Water, Mrs. C digested better, did not need to use Ganidan anymore.

Patient Nguyen Thi T suffered from colitis for 12 years and were treated by many kinds of medicines but just got very limited effect. After drinking mineral water often, her digestive health has improved and does not have to use any other medicines.