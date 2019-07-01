FIT Investment Joint Stock : Duoc Cuu Long toward leading the market of capsule in Vietnam

Duoc Cuu Long is continualy keeping the heading position in manufacturing capsules of the pharmaceutical market with 7 billion USD in Vietnam at more than 40% of market share.

Pharmaceutical industry in Vietnam has a valuation of 7 billion USD, proclaimed by Drug Administration of Vietnam, Ministry of Health in 2019 and expected to exceed to 7.7 billion USD in 2021. In Vietnam, medicines now are made up 2 main types which are tablets and capsules.

Among them, capsules are preferred by domestic manufacturers because of its significant advantages. Capsules is divided up 2 parts which are capsules and powdered medicine. Putting powered medicine into the empty capsules can help to avoid smell of medicine, avoid the influences from environment such as light, humid, temperature and support patients to use easilier than tablets.

Empty capsules produced by Duoc Cuu Long

Until 2019, market value of producing capsules is rising to about USD 60 million. Among them, nearly 50% is imported from oversea. Duoc Cuu Long is one of the pioneer company in Vietnam that invests the manufacturing factory for empty capsules. Domestic empty capsules production has more benefits than importing from other countries, support the domestic pharmacy enterprise to decline the input cost, from that, the price of medicine reduce properly and bring more advantages to customers. Therefore, recent years, the factory of capsules of Duoc Cuu Long has been fully operational, serve the high demand inside the country and open new opportunities to abroad market. Beside pharmaceutics and medical equipment, empty capsules is expecting to contribute mainly to the income of Duoc Cuu Long this year and next year.

Empty capsules manufacturing chain of Duoc Cuu Long imported in Canada

Duoc Cuu Long is a company with more than 40 years of history in Vietnam market. Since 1st quarter of 2015, Duoc Cuu Long has belonged to F.I.T group. Duoc Cuu Long has made an effort for the mission to connect and improve public life through the best health solution. The board with all members of Duoc Cuu Long has been trying to make Duoc Cuu Long to become a pharmaceutical company Vietnam considered as the best by patients, staffs, partners through creative products and services, easy approach and the best caring. Since it became a member of FIT Group, with the role of the mother company, Duoc Cuu Long invested big projects and widen efficiency of other working parts. The process of re-structure and investment in Duoc Cuu Long is gradually completing, will bring significant results in the future, encourage the company to be a leading pharmaceutical company in Vietnam