FIT Investment Joint Stock : Quarterly Letter to Shareholders Q2/2018

F.I.T GROUP (HSX: FIT) 2nd Quarter 2018 Letter to Shareholders

Dear Valued Shareholders,

Let me start by saying honestly that the performance in the second quarter of 2018 is not as good as expected. We did not make profit this quarter. Operating indicators, therefore, have not been improved. The main reason for this disappointing result continues to lie at the heart of the operating restructuring process, in that we have had to accept to cut and reduce business lines and assets that are unprofitable. Besdies, the unfavorale market conditions have influenced our profit from financial activities, which have been our strength previously.

Specifically, below are the main activities happening at our core business lines in this quarter:

- The group: In terms of corporate governance, we have built and been in the process of making our holdings business model more transparent, efficient and honest. In terms of business, the worsening market conditions have been the reason for declining financial revenues and profit. The group will be more conservative for the rest of the year as the market conditions are not expected to improve in near term.

- Vikoda: We continue to work to improve the production process and the product quality, as well as to build the distribution network. The existing distrbituion network has not met the market demand and is too small to contribute to the overall group's performance.

- DCL: The construction of new factory will be continued. We focus on fundamental business essentials, including: completing procedures and regulations; researching and developing new products. We expect this restructuring process will produce fruitful results at the end.

- TSC: We continue to develop the input areas for foods processing (Westfood) and build up the consumer goods business. We however see more challenging market conditions and increasing market competition, which certainly will influence the overall performane of this business line.

In summary, we have had a quarter that is the worst since our restructuring process started in early 2017. This result, although disappointing in terms of numbers, has reflected our honesty in reviewing, discovering and removing the unprofitable business lines. I hope the group will try the best effort to ensure that the performance for the year will be close to what have been planned at the beginning of the year.

F.I.T Group 1 Tel: (+84-4) 7309 4688 Level 5, Times Tower, HACC1 Complex Fax: (+84-4) 7309 4686 35 Le Van Luong, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi Web: www.ftgroup.com.vn

Sales and profit declined due to unexpected costs Performance

The charts and figures below show the data for sales and operating indicators for Q2-2018 in comparison to that in the same quarter last year. More financial data is presented in Table 1. The left hand-side of the chart shows the net sales while the right hand-size indicates gross profit and other related indicators.

25.0% 440,000

20.0% 430,000

Net sales

15.0% 420,000

Operating profit/Sales

10.0% 410,000

Profit before tax/Sales

5.0% 400,000

Profit after tax

(Group)/Sales

0.0% 390,000

-5.0% 380,000

100.0% 120,000

Gross profit

80.0% 100,000

60.0% 80,000

Operating

Profit/Gross Profit

40.0% 60,000

20.0% 40,000

Profit before tax/Gross Profit

Profit after tax

0.0% 20,000

(Group)/Gross Profit

-

Net sales dropped comparing to QII/2017 but increased compared to Q1/2018 while the gross profit declined in comparison to both last quarter and the same quarter last year, indicating changes in sale prices and costs of sales. This is a consequence of increased market competition. In the meantime, the negative operating profit has resulted mainly from increasing selling expenses and financial costs. This, apart from competition reason, has reflected the costs of developing sales and distribution network, as well as of realizing general management costs of the restructuring proesss.

The lightening point in these disappointing results is that it has reflected the true costs that should have been discovered and recorded long time ago. The costs associating with the acquisition of Eurovipharm fortunately have been seen in time.

Table 1 - Profitability of F.I.T Group (as of 30 June 2018, in VND ml)

Q2-2017 Q3-2017 Q4-2017 Q1-2018 Q2-2018

Net sales 434,253 390,820 407,160 353,901 399,781 Costs of goods sold 323,160 307,772 308,501 270,946 320,936 Gross profit 111,094 83,047 98,659 82,955 78,845 Financial income 57,425 38,781 34,559 44,516 38,786 Financial expense 7,289 15,061 5,103 14,959 32,905 Selling expenses 51,567 41,409 60,434 49,693 62,019 Administrative expenses 28,504 29,921 46,621 29,694 32,418 Operating income 84,528 36,330 10,882 29,133 -10,235 Profit before tax 90,323 35,766 9,940 29,166 -7,421 Profit after tax 70,485 23,848 154 22,760 -8,328 Profit after tax (Group) 58,498 20,280 9,949 20,789 -7,518 F.I.T Group Tel: (+84-4) 7309 4688 Level 5, Times Tower, HACC1 Complex Fax: (+84-4) 7309 4686 35 Le Van Luong, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi 2

Web: www.ftgroup.com.vn

Financial position Strong assets and equity base although declined profitability

The chart below shows the figures of total assets, equity, and profitability indicators for QII-2017 và QII-2018. More data are provided in Table 2.

2.00%

-0.50%

0.50% 2,000,000

6,000,000

5,000,000

1.50%

4,000,000

Total assets

1.00%

Equity

3,000,000

Return on equity

Return on assets

0.00%

1,000,000

-

Although the profitability is not promising, the financial position is not that bad. The total assets increased compared to the same period last year but the equity slightly declined, achieving 5,516 and 3,976 bn VND accordingly. The slight decline in equity reflects the loss recorded in the period. Also because of this reason, profitability indicators decreased comparing to the same period last year. The group's financial position even though has been strong and healthy with reasonable asset and capital structure.

Table 2- Financial Position of F.I.T Group (as of 30 June 2018, in VND ml)

Q2-2017 Q3-2017 Current assets 2,897,977 2,425,474 2,421,819 3,021,148 2,781,633 Cash and equivalents 159,327 149,862 44,148 38,199 55,166 Short-term investments 1,874,100 1,445,489 1,642,018 2,160,440 1,867,916 Current assets 2,336,228 2,305,469 2,477,670 2,649,119 2,734,429 Cash and equivalents 467,577 454,048 557,506 558,624 551,647 Long-term financial investments 1,515,449 1,474,265 1,462,907 1,608,666 1,715,344 Total assets 5,234,205 4,730,943 4,899,489 5,670,267 5,516,062 Liabilities 1,245,471 737,607 901,611 1,570,915 1,540,052 Current liabilities 1,167,567 636,610 665,919 944,630 880,102 Non-current liabilities 77,904 100,997 235,692 626,285 659,949 Equity 3,988,734 3,993,336 3,997,878 4,099,352 3,976,011 Equity capital 2,547,302 2,547,302 2,547,302 2,547,302 2,547,302 Capital surplus 70,046 70,046 70,046 70,046 70,046 Retained earnings 198,516 216,413 222,991 244,486 197,773 Total liabilities and equity 5,234,205 4,730,943 4,899,489 5,670,267 5,516,062 F.I.T Group 3 Level 5, Times Tower, HACC1 Complex 35 Le Van Luong, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi Tel: (+84-4) 7309 4688

Q4-2017 Q1-2018 Q2-2018

Fax: (+84-4) 7309 4686 Web: www.ftgroup.com.vn

Communities Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

In line with the social responsibility activities in previous quarters, in this period we have done a number of activities that provide social values to communities, such as the health care program for children in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City and the medical checks for 1,000 poor households in Kon Tum province. As said in my previous letters, apart from financial goals, we have positioned ourself as a company that is leading in corporate social responsibility. Our social activities are small in scale but they all show our strong commitment to making better communities, and society- as a whole.

In closing 2nd Quarter 2018

It could have been said that the first severe consequences of the restructuring processs are now uncovered. Although it is not what we expect to see in the short term, in the long term, we are confident that we have made our business lines solid and strong. We still actively await more challenges and obstacles in the time to come.

Though facing with more difficulties, we continue to committ to making our business models more transparent and honest to our stakeholders. We continue with investing more in technology and knowhow and recruiting more quality personel to work for us. The recruitment of a new leader for the pharmaceutical business is an example that shows our strong committmment that is expected to make us better in the future in this business line.

In closing, on behalf of the group, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the team, the staff, customers and shareholders - those who have been always with me in both good and bad times. Thank you very much for continuing trust in and support for the future of our group.

Yours sincerely,

Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt CEO