Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  HANOI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  FIT Investment Joint Stock Co    FIT   VN000000FIT6

FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK CO (FIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FIT Investment Joint Stock : Quarterly Letter to Shareholders Q2/2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 04:37am CEST

F.I.T GROUP (HSX: FIT)

2nd Quarter 2018

Letter to Shareholders

Dear Valued Shareholders,

Let me start by saying honestly that the performance in the second quarter of 2018 is not as good as expected. We did not make profit this quarter. Operating indicators, therefore, have not been improved. The main reason for this disappointing result continues to lie at the heart of the operating restructuring process, in that we have had to accept to cut and reduce business lines and assets that are unprofitable. Besdies, the unfavorale market conditions have influenced our profit from financial activities, which have been our strength previously.

Specifically, below are the main activities happening at our core business lines in this quarter:

  • - The group: In terms of corporate governance, we have built and been in the process of making our holdings business model more transparent, efficient and honest. In terms of business, the worsening market conditions have been the reason for declining financial revenues and profit. The group will be more conservative for the rest of the year as the market conditions are not expected to improve in near term.

  • - Vikoda: We continue to work to improve the production process and the product quality, as well as to build the distribution network. The existing distrbituion network has not met the market demand and is too small to contribute to the overall group's performance.

  • - DCL: The construction of new factory will be continued. We focus on fundamental business essentials, including: completing procedures and regulations; researching and developing new products. We expect this restructuring process will produce fruitful results at the end.

  • - TSC: We continue to develop the input areas for foods processing (Westfood) and build up the consumer goods business. We however see more challenging market conditions and increasing market competition, which certainly will influence the overall performane of this business line.

In summary, we have had a quarter that is the worst since our restructuring process started in early 2017. This result, although disappointing in terms of numbers, has reflected our honesty in reviewing, discovering and removing the unprofitable business lines. I hope the group will try the best effort to ensure that the performance for the year will be close to what have been planned at the beginning of the year.

F.I.T Group

1

Tel: (+84-4) 7309 4688

Level 5, Times Tower, HACC1 Complex

Fax: (+84-4) 7309 4686

35 Le Van Luong, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi

Web: www.ftgroup.com.vn

Sales and profit declined due to unexpected costs

Performance

The charts and figures below show the data for sales and operating indicators for Q2-2018 in comparison to that in the same quarter last year. More financial data is presented in Table 1. The left hand-side of the chart shows the net sales while the right hand-size indicates gross profit and other related indicators.

25.0% 440,000

20.0% 430,000

Net sales

15.0% 420,000

Operating profit/Sales

10.0% 410,000

Profit before tax/Sales

5.0% 400,000

Profit after tax

(Group)/Sales

0.0% 390,000

-5.0% 380,000

100.0% 120,000

Gross profit

80.0% 100,000

60.0% 80,000

Operating

Profit/Gross Profit

40.0% 60,000

20.0% 40,000

Profit before tax/Gross Profit

Profit after tax

0.0% 20,000

(Group)/Gross Profit

-

Net sales dropped comparing to QII/2017 but increased compared to Q1/2018 while the gross profit declined in comparison to both last quarter and the same quarter last year, indicating changes in sale prices and costs of sales. This is a consequence of increased market competition. In the meantime, the negative operating profit has resulted mainly from increasing selling expenses and financial costs. This, apart from competition reason, has reflected the costs of developing sales and distribution network, as well as of realizing general management costs of the restructuring proesss.

The lightening point in these disappointing results is that it has reflected the true costs that should have been discovered and recorded long time ago. The costs associating with the acquisition of Eurovipharm fortunately have been seen in time.

Table 1 - Profitability of F.I.T Group (as of 30 June 2018, in VND ml)

Q2-2017

Q3-2017

Q4-2017

Q1-2018

Q2-2018

Net sales

434,253

390,820

407,160

353,901

399,781

Costs of goods sold

323,160

307,772

308,501

270,946

320,936

Gross profit

111,094

83,047

98,659

82,955

78,845

Financial income

57,425

38,781

34,559

44,516

38,786

Financial expense

7,289

15,061

5,103

14,959

32,905

Selling expenses

51,567

41,409

60,434

49,693

62,019

Administrative expenses

28,504

29,921

46,621

29,694

32,418

Operating income

84,528

36,330

10,882

29,133

-10,235

Profit before tax

90,323

35,766

9,940

29,166

-7,421

Profit after tax

70,485

23,848

154

22,760

-8,328

Profit after tax (Group)

58,498

20,280

9,949

20,789

-7,518

F.I.T Group

Tel: (+84-4) 7309 4688

Level 5, Times Tower, HACC1 Complex

Fax: (+84-4) 7309 4686

35 Le Van Luong, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi

2

Web: www.ftgroup.com.vn

Financial position

Strong assets and equity base although declined profitability

The chart below shows the figures of total assets, equity, and profitability indicators for QII-2017 và QII-2018. More data are provided in Table 2.

2.00%

-0.50%

0.50% 2,000,000

6,000,000

5,000,000

1.50%

4,000,000

Total assets

1.00%

Equity

3,000,000

Return on equity

Return on assets

0.00%

1,000,000

-

Although the profitability is not promising, the financial position is not that bad. The total assets increased compared to the same period last year but the equity slightly declined, achieving 5,516 and 3,976 bn VND accordingly. The slight decline in equity reflects the loss recorded in the period. Also because of this reason, profitability indicators decreased comparing to the same period last year. The group's financial position even though has been strong and healthy with reasonable asset and capital structure.

Table 2- Financial Position of F.I.T Group (as of 30 June 2018, in VND ml)

Q2-2017

Q3-2017

Current assets

2,897,977

2,425,474

2,421,819

3,021,148

2,781,633

Cash and equivalents

159,327

149,862

44,148

38,199

55,166

Short-term investments

1,874,100

1,445,489

1,642,018

2,160,440

1,867,916

Current assets

2,336,228

2,305,469

2,477,670

2,649,119

2,734,429

Cash and equivalents

467,577

454,048

557,506

558,624

551,647

Long-term financial investments

1,515,449

1,474,265

1,462,907

1,608,666

1,715,344

Total assets

5,234,205

4,730,943

4,899,489

5,670,267

5,516,062

Liabilities

1,245,471

737,607

901,611

1,570,915

1,540,052

Current liabilities

1,167,567

636,610

665,919

944,630

880,102

Non-current liabilities

77,904

100,997

235,692

626,285

659,949

Equity

3,988,734

3,993,336

3,997,878

4,099,352

3,976,011

Equity capital

2,547,302

2,547,302

2,547,302

2,547,302

2,547,302

Capital surplus

70,046

70,046

70,046

70,046

70,046

Retained earnings

198,516

216,413

222,991

244,486

197,773

Total liabilities and equity

5,234,205

4,730,943

4,899,489

5,670,267

5,516,062

F.I.T Group

3

Level 5, Times Tower, HACC1 Complex

35 Le Van Luong, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi

Tel: (+84-4) 7309 4688

Q4-2017

Q1-2018

Q2-2018

Fax: (+84-4) 7309 4686 Web: www.ftgroup.com.vn

Communities

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

In line with the social responsibility activities in previous quarters, in this period we have done a number of activities that provide social values to communities, such as the health care program for children in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City and the medical checks for 1,000 poor households in Kon Tum province. As said in my previous letters, apart from financial goals, we have positioned ourself as a company that is leading in corporate social responsibility. Our social activities are small in scale but they all show our strong commitment to making better communities, and society- as a whole.

In closing

2nd Quarter 2018

It could have been said that the first severe consequences of the restructuring processs are now uncovered. Although it is not what we expect to see in the short term, in the long term, we are confident that we have made our business lines solid and strong. We still actively await more challenges and obstacles in the time to come.

Though facing with more difficulties, we continue to committ to making our business models more transparent and honest to our stakeholders. We continue with investing more in technology and knowhow and recruiting more quality personel to work for us. The recruitment of a new leader for the pharmaceutical business is an example that shows our strong committmment that is expected to make us better in the future in this business line.

In closing, on behalf of the group, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the team, the staff, customers and shareholders - those who have been always with me in both good and bad times. Thank you very much for continuing trust in and support for the future of our group.

Yours sincerely,

Nguyn Th Minh Nguyt CEO

F.I.T Group

4

Tel: (+84-4) 7309 4688

Level 5, Times Tower, HACC1 Complex

Fax: (+84-4) 7309 4686

35 Le Van Luong, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi

Web: www.ftgroup.com.vn

Disclaimer

F.I.T Group JSC published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 02:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK
04:37aFIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Quarterly Letter to Shareholders Q2/2018
PU
07/13FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Westfood participated in the Summer Fancy Food Show..
PU
06/21FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Westfood celebrates 15th anniversary and pays tribu..
PU
06/15FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Cosmetics with biotechnology achievements in modern..
PU
06/15FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Cuu Long Pharmaceutical launches “2018 Panalg..
PU
06/12FIT CONSUMER : Congratulations to the first lucky customer to win the prize from..
PU
06/11FIT COSMETICS : OCLEEN Liquid drain cleaner- Remarkable cleaning power thanks to..
PU
06/11FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Cuu Long Pharmaceutical JSC’s 2018 Gratitude ..
PU
06/06FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Quarterly Letter to Shareholders Q12018
PU
05/30FIT COSMETICS : Smart consumers choose the right Dr.Clean products on the market
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Minh Nguyet Thi Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Van Sang Nguyen Chairman
Sang Minh Phan Director
Sinh Xuan Hua Director
Dung Huu Kieu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK CO0
3M COMPANY-12.78%118 936
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL2.97%117 266
SIEMENS-3.35%111 039
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-28.14%108 986
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.57%46 647
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.