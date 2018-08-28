|
FIT Investment Joint Stock : Quarterly Letter to Shareholders Q2/2018
F.I.T GROUP (HSX: FIT)
2nd Quarter 2018
Letter to Shareholders
Dear Valued Shareholders,
Let me start by saying honestly that the performance in the second quarter of 2018 is not as good as expected. We did not make profit this quarter. Operating indicators, therefore, have not been improved. The main reason for this disappointing result continues to lie at the heart of the operating restructuring process, in that we have had to accept to cut and reduce business lines and assets that are unprofitable. Besdies, the unfavorale market conditions have influenced our profit from financial activities, which have been our strength previously.
Specifically, below are the main activities happening at our core business lines in this quarter:
- The group: In terms of corporate governance, we have built and been in the process of making our holdings business model more transparent, efficient and honest. In terms of business, the worsening market conditions have been the reason for declining financial revenues and profit. The group will be more conservative for the rest of the year as the market conditions are not expected to improve in near term.
- Vikoda: We continue to work to improve the production process and the product quality, as well as to build the distribution network. The existing distrbituion network has not met the market demand and is too small to contribute to the overall group's performance.
- DCL: The construction of new factory will be continued. We focus on fundamental business essentials, including: completing procedures and regulations; researching and developing new products. We expect this restructuring process will produce fruitful results at the end.
- TSC: We continue to develop the input areas for foods processing (Westfood) and build up the consumer goods business. We however see more challenging market conditions and increasing market competition, which certainly will influence the overall performane of this business line.
In summary, we have had a quarter that is the worst since our restructuring process started in early 2017. This result, although disappointing in terms of numbers, has reflected our honesty in reviewing, discovering and removing the unprofitable business lines. I hope the group will try the best effort to ensure that the performance for the year will be close to what have been planned at the beginning of the year.
F.I.T Group
Sales and profit declined due to unexpected costs
Performance
The charts and figures below show the data for sales and operating indicators for Q2-2018 in comparison to that in the same quarter last year. More financial data is presented in Table 1. The left hand-side of the chart shows the net sales while the right hand-size indicates gross profit and other related indicators.
Net sales
Net sales
15.0% 420,000
Operating profit/Sales
10.0% 410,000
Profit before tax/Sales
5.0% 400,000
Profit after tax
(Group)/Sales
0.0% 390,000
-5.0% 380,000
Gross profit
80.0% 100,000
60.0% 80,000
Operating
Profit/Gross Profit
40.0% 60,000
20.0% 40,000
Profit before tax/Gross Profit
Profit after tax
0.0% 20,000
(Group)/Gross Profit
-
Net sales dropped comparing to QII/2017 but increased compared to Q1/2018 while the gross profit declined in comparison to both last quarter and the same quarter last year, indicating changes in sale prices and costs of sales. This is a consequence of increased market competition. In the meantime, the negative operating profit has resulted mainly from increasing selling expenses and financial costs. This, apart from competition reason, has reflected the costs of developing sales and distribution network, as well as of realizing general management costs of the restructuring proesss.
The lightening point in these disappointing results is that it has reflected the true costs that should have been discovered and recorded long time ago. The costs associating with the acquisition of Eurovipharm fortunately have been seen in time.
Table 1 - Profitability of F.I.T Group (as of 30 June 2018, in VND ml)
Q2-2017
|
Q3-2017
|
Q4-2017
|
Q1-2018
|
Q2-2018
|
Net sales
|
434,253
|
390,820
|
407,160
|
353,901
|
399,781
|
Costs of goods sold
|
323,160
|
307,772
|
308,501
|
270,946
|
320,936
|
Gross profit
|
111,094
|
83,047
|
98,659
|
82,955
|
78,845
|
Financial income
|
57,425
|
38,781
|
34,559
|
44,516
|
38,786
|
Financial expense
|
7,289
|
15,061
|
5,103
|
14,959
|
32,905
|
Selling expenses
|
51,567
|
41,409
|
60,434
|
49,693
|
62,019
|
Administrative expenses
|
28,504
|
29,921
|
46,621
|
29,694
|
32,418
|
Operating income
|
84,528
|
36,330
|
10,882
|
29,133
|
-10,235
|
Profit before tax
|
90,323
|
35,766
|
9,940
|
29,166
|
-7,421
|
Profit after tax
|
70,485
|
23,848
|
154
|
22,760
|
-8,328
|
Profit after tax (Group)
|
58,498
|
20,280
|
9,949
|
20,789
|
-7,518
Financial position
Strong assets and equity base although declined profitability
The chart below shows the figures of total assets, equity, and profitability indicators for QII-2017 và QII-2018. More data are provided in Table 2.
2.00%
-0.50%
6,000,000
5,000,000
1.50%
4,000,000
Total assets
1.00%
Equity
3,000,000
Return on equity
Return on assets
0.00%
1,000,000
-
Although the profitability is not promising, the financial position is not that bad. The total assets increased compared to the same period last year but the equity slightly declined, achieving 5,516 and 3,976 bn VND accordingly. The slight decline in equity reflects the loss recorded in the period. Also because of this reason, profitability indicators decreased comparing to the same period last year. The group's financial position even though has been strong and healthy with reasonable asset and capital structure.
Table 2- Financial Position of F.I.T Group (as of 30 June 2018, in VND ml)
Q2-2017
|
Q3-2017
|
Current assets
|
2,897,977
|
2,425,474
|
2,421,819
|
3,021,148
|
2,781,633
|
Cash and equivalents
|
159,327
|
149,862
|
44,148
|
38,199
|
55,166
|
Short-term investments
|
1,874,100
|
1,445,489
|
1,642,018
|
2,160,440
|
1,867,916
|
Current assets
|
2,336,228
|
2,305,469
|
2,477,670
|
2,649,119
|
2,734,429
|
Cash and equivalents
|
467,577
|
454,048
|
557,506
|
558,624
|
551,647
|
Long-term financial investments
|
1,515,449
|
1,474,265
|
1,462,907
|
1,608,666
|
1,715,344
|
Total assets
|
5,234,205
|
4,730,943
|
4,899,489
|
5,670,267
|
5,516,062
|
Liabilities
|
1,245,471
|
737,607
|
901,611
|
1,570,915
|
1,540,052
|
Current liabilities
|
1,167,567
|
636,610
|
665,919
|
944,630
|
880,102
|
Non-current liabilities
|
77,904
|
100,997
|
235,692
|
626,285
|
659,949
|
Equity
|
3,988,734
|
3,993,336
|
3,997,878
|
4,099,352
|
3,976,011
|
Equity capital
|
2,547,302
|
2,547,302
|
2,547,302
|
2,547,302
|
2,547,302
|
Capital surplus
|
70,046
|
70,046
|
70,046
|
70,046
|
70,046
|
Retained earnings
|
198,516
|
216,413
|
222,991
|
244,486
|
197,773
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
5,234,205
|
4,730,943
|
4,899,489
|
5,670,267
|
5,516,062
Communities
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
In line with the social responsibility activities in previous quarters, in this period we have done a number of activities that provide social values to communities, such as the health care program for children in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City and the medical checks for 1,000 poor households in Kon Tum province. As said in my previous letters, apart from financial goals, we have positioned ourself as a company that is leading in corporate social responsibility. Our social activities are small in scale but they all show our strong commitment to making better communities, and society- as a whole.
In closing
2nd Quarter 2018
It could have been said that the first severe consequences of the restructuring processs are now uncovered. Although it is not what we expect to see in the short term, in the long term, we are confident that we have made our business lines solid and strong. We still actively await more challenges and obstacles in the time to come.
Though facing with more difficulties, we continue to committ to making our business models more transparent and honest to our stakeholders. We continue with investing more in technology and knowhow and recruiting more quality personel to work for us. The recruitment of a new leader for the pharmaceutical business is an example that shows our strong committmment that is expected to make us better in the future in this business line.
In closing, on behalf of the group, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the team, the staff, customers and shareholders - those who have been always with me in both good and bad times. Thank you very much for continuing trust in and support for the future of our group.
Yours sincerely,
Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt CEO
