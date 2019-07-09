Log in
FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK CO

(FIT)
FIT Investment Joint Stock : The new milestone of Vikoda

07/09/2019 | 12:03am EDT

In 2019, there is a significant transform of Vikoda's business strategy. From the beginning of 2019, the entire management board and Vikoda's officers have set a very challenging target: Revenue growth is 75% compared to 2018. Besides profit target, not only stop at the end of the loss, it also sets a target of 25 billion dong of pre-tax profit. This is not an easy plan to implement in the context of increasing competition (Beverage) with the participation of many foreign corporations and companies. Until May 2019, the strategic determination and change in production and business has been gradually showed a very bright picture.

Montly Revenue of Vikoda in Jan - May 2019

The first figures of the turnover situation of enterprises show continuous growth over the months (except for the February figure, due to the Tet holiday when people consume beer more). Looking more specifically and further, May 2019 marked Vikoda's new milestone in the process of formation and development. May's revenue reached a record since Vikoda officially became a member of F.I.T Group

Revenue of May 2016 to May 2019

Similar to the steady monthly growth results in 2019, May's business results also recorded steady growth since 2016. This revenue growth can be judged to be certain when derived from output. This shows that the level of trust and preference of Vikoda's products is increasing by time. To achieve this result, Vikoda has taken many measures to improve the quality and form of the product to make a better impression and trust with customers.

New brand of Vikoda

Typically, changing the packaging design of Vikoda mineral water brand has made a very positive feedback from most consumers. Besides improvements in design and quality, Vikoda actively changes marketing forms and sales systems to bring products to consumers more effectively, thereby increasing the company's revenue.

Revenue of Vikoda 2019

Looking at the data of the first 5 months of 2019, we can see that although the actual revenue result in 2019 has not reached the plan, but with the effective management of selling expenses as well the streamlining of the apparatus helps Vikoda's profits have achieved outstanding growth. Not only Vikoda has escaped from the loss of 2018, but also in 2019, the determination and efforts of all Vikoda's leaders and employees are gradually transformed into impressive results. The reorganization of sales and marketing forms helped Vikoda to reduce costs but still increase sales of products. It can be said that this is one of the key points to contribute to Vikoda's success in the first 5 months and create a new milestone.

All staffs of Vikoda committed to continue their efforts and determination to maintain the growth momentum in the remaining months of 2019.

Disclaimer

F.I.T Group JSC published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 04:02:06 UTC
