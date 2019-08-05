Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  HANOI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  FIT Investment Joint Stock Co    FIT   VN000000FIT6

FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK CO

(FIT)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

OGSM in the first 6 months of 2019: F.I.T Group focuses on maximizing the resources to complete 2019's objectives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 01:25am EDT

Reviewing and re-evaluating implementation of OGSM plan for the first half of 2019 and continuing to make effort to improve the plan for the second half of 2019 is the spirit of F.I.T Group throughout four hours of OGSM preliminary review ceremony for the first 6 months of 2019 in Hanoi.

In the morning of July 31, 2019, F.I.T Group held the OGSM preliminary review ceremony for the first 6 months of 2019 at Hanoi Hall. The event is a unique feature in the managing philosophy of F.I.T Group since its early days of establishment. It is run by Ms. Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet, General Director of F.I.T Group.

Ms. Nguyet Thi Minh Nguyet (General Director of F.I.T Group) - the meeting moderator

In the event, the departments reviewed the plan's first 6 months, evaluated the completed and uncompleted work in the first half of 2019. The last 6 months of 2019 plan of departments also received comments from F.I.T Group's General Director and officers. All together towards the core goal of the group 'F.I.T is an effective investment firm which raises benefits of shareholders by its series of various consultant products, qualified portfolio and professional staffs'.

Staffs of FIT Group in the event

In 2019's second half, F.I.T Group continues to focus on the strategy of developing and supporting member companies. It will continue to promote investments in its businesses with pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and agriculture as the cores and continue to maintain and promote investment strengths. In addition, it also keeps promoting production capacity, infrastructure investment and potential large projects to enhance business efficiency in member companies.

F.I.T GROUP committed at the first 6 months of 2019's preliminary review ceremony

At the end of the ceremony, all leaders and staffs of multi-corporation jointly implemented their culture to commit to the goal in accordance with the managing philosophy set by the board of management. All leaders and employees determined to focus on maximizing resources to complete 2019's plan.

OGSM is a mechanism which helps F.I.T build up and raise the power of the whole company, from staffs of and affiliates to leaders. With the mechanism, the firm can reach to a united and sustainable development in the past, present and future.

OGSM includes: Objective - main targets; Goals - specific goals for every year to ensure main targets; Strategies include specific activities to ensure goals; Measurements for carrying out strategies.

- Being united to follow the core belief 'F.I.T is an effective investment firm which raises benefits of shareholders by its series of various consultant products, qualified portfolio and professional staff'.

- Setting up goals for every year to ensure the main targets. The goals are set up beyond the existing sources.

- Outlining strategies and plans which focus on how to reach main targets consistently and effectively without wasting sources and time.

- Building up measurements for management, supervision, assessment as well as adjusting plans in time.

At F.I.T, OGSM of the firm, departments and individuals are set up at the beginning of year. Every year, the firm hosts two OGSM Days. The first one is held at the beginning of year to assess and popularize OGSMs so that every member can clearly understand about its targets and plans for the year. The second day is held at the middle of year to assess and supervise the execution of OGSM in order to adjust in time.

Disclaimer

F.I.T Group JSC published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 05:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK
01:25aOGSM IN THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2019 : F.I.T Group focuses on maximizing the resou..
PU
07/09FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : The new milestone of Vikoda
PU
07/01FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Duoc Cuu Long toward leading the market of capsule ..
PU
05/23FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Quarterly Letter to Shareholders Q1/2019
PU
05/07FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Vikoda sponsors for the sandy race Mui Dinh Challen..
PU
04/01FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : 2019 March IR Newsletter
PU
03/18FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Cosmetics diversifies sales channels with e-commerc..
PU
01/03FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : December IR Newsletter
PU
2018FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : TSC ranked among Top 20 Small Cap Companies with th..
PU
2018FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK : Quarterly Letter to Shareholders Q2/2018
PU
More news
Chart FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK CO
Duration : Period :
FIT Investment Joint Stock Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Minh Nguyet Thi Nguyen Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sang Van Nguyen Chairman
Sang Minh Phan Director
Sinh Xuan Hua Director
Dung Huu Kieu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIT INVESTMENT JOINT STOCK CO36
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL27.16%120 885
3M COMPANY-10.49%98 114
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.16%87 271
SIEMENS AG0.00%81 467
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS19.51%49 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group