OGSM in the first 6 months of 2019: F.I.T Group focuses on maximizing the resources to complete 2019's objectives

Reviewing and re-evaluating implementation of OGSM plan for the first half of 2019 and continuing to make effort to improve the plan for the second half of 2019 is the spirit of F.I.T Group throughout four hours of OGSM preliminary review ceremony for the first 6 months of 2019 in Hanoi.

In the morning of July 31, 2019, F.I.T Group held the OGSM preliminary review ceremony for the first 6 months of 2019 at Hanoi Hall. The event is a unique feature in the managing philosophy of F.I.T Group since its early days of establishment. It is run by Ms. Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet, General Director of F.I.T Group.

Ms. Nguyet Thi Minh Nguyet (General Director of F.I.T Group) - the meeting moderator

In the event, the departments reviewed the plan's first 6 months, evaluated the completed and uncompleted work in the first half of 2019. The last 6 months of 2019 plan of departments also received comments from F.I.T Group's General Director and officers. All together towards the core goal of the group 'F.I.T is an effective investment firm which raises benefits of shareholders by its series of various consultant products, qualified portfolio and professional staffs'.

Staffs of FIT Group in the event

In 2019's second half, F.I.T Group continues to focus on the strategy of developing and supporting member companies. It will continue to promote investments in its businesses with pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and agriculture as the cores and continue to maintain and promote investment strengths. In addition, it also keeps promoting production capacity, infrastructure investment and potential large projects to enhance business efficiency in member companies.

F.I.T GROUP committed at the first 6 months of 2019's preliminary review ceremony

At the end of the ceremony, all leaders and staffs of multi-corporation jointly implemented their culture to commit to the goal in accordance with the managing philosophy set by the board of management. All leaders and employees determined to focus on maximizing resources to complete 2019's plan.

OGSM is a mechanism which helps F.I.T build up and raise the power of the whole company, from staffs of and affiliates to leaders. With the mechanism, the firm can reach to a united and sustainable development in the past, present and future.

OGSM includes: Objective - main targets; Goals - specific goals for every year to ensure main targets; Strategies include specific activities to ensure goals; Measurements for carrying out strategies.

- Being united to follow the core belief 'F.I.T is an effective investment firm which raises benefits of shareholders by its series of various consultant products, qualified portfolio and professional staff'.

- Setting up goals for every year to ensure the main targets. The goals are set up beyond the existing sources.

- Outlining strategies and plans which focus on how to reach main targets consistently and effectively without wasting sources and time.

- Building up measurements for management, supervision, assessment as well as adjusting plans in time.

At F.I.T, OGSM of the firm, departments and individuals are set up at the beginning of year. Every year, the firm hosts two OGSM Days. The first one is held at the beginning of year to assess and popularize OGSMs so that every member can clearly understand about its targets and plans for the year. The second day is held at the middle of year to assess and supervise the execution of OGSM in order to adjust in time.