FITBIT, INC.

FITBIT, INC.

(FIT)
07/31 01:01:01 pm
6.535 USD   +1.00%
FITBIT : How to Stay Motivated with Fitbit
FITBIT : 6 New Ways to Manage Stress and Anxiety
HEALTHY RECIPE : Korean Beef Bowl
Fitbit : How to Stay Motivated with Fitbit

07/31/2020 | 12:42pm EDT

Your alarm goes off and you suddenly don't feel as motivated to get up and go out for your daily run or exercise anymore. We've all been there and we know that it can be sometimes difficult to keep up with your fitness goals. That's why we're here to help you keep your mojo.

Check out these tips to keep your activity stats on the rise:

Plan your workouts on the Sunday for the week ahead. Creating a workout schedule will not only help you hold yourself accountable, but it will put you in a routine for success. Sit down and build in 30 minutes each day to exercise then stick to it!

Think about variety. Exercising can be fun, too! Sodon't be afraid to switch it up from time to time. Whether it's a yoga class that has a different flow each week or a changing your running route around your city or neighborhood, change helps us stay motivated.

Create a support system. Reach out to a friend, family member, or colleague who shares the same zest for exercise. Whether it's by planning workouts together or just getting kind words of encouragement, you might be surprised at how many people want to help you succeed!

Set goals. Setting a realistic goal for yourself will help keep your spirits high and remind you why you committed in the first place. Whatever it is, write it down and revisit it daily.

Invest in quality workout gear. If possible, invest in workout gear that will make you feel good and excited to get your sweat on. Whether it's a new pair of workout shorts, running sneakers or a new band for your Fitbit-a new look might help you get motivated!

Do friendly contests with your friends. If some friendly competition is what gets your motivation up, try Fitbit Challenges. You can invite your friends and family to take more steps, support one another and reach your goals together!

Track your progress. Whether you write it down in a planner or use the Fitbit app, track your fitness progress. There's no bigger motivator than seeing yourself improve!

Reward yourself. You've done the work, so why not treat yourself? Fitbit can help bring you to the next level with fitness trackers, smart scales, and more.

This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for medical diagnosis or treatment. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Kelsey Maloney

Originally from New Jersey, Kelsey Maloney is an Associate Editor at Fitbit currently living out her California dream in San Francisco. After receiving her Bachelor of Art's degree in Journalism, she backpacked for a year to several countries around the world, including to her favorite city-Cape Town, South Africa. She then made the leap to the West Coast to pursue her writing and editing career, formerly at Sunset Magazine. Kelsey is a travel and hot yoga enthusiast with an adoration for live music, snowboarding, Annie's macaroni and cheese and a good IPA.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 16:41:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 077 M - -
Net income 2020 -166 M - -
Net cash 2020 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 727 M 1 727 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 714
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart FITBIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fitbit, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FITBIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,28 $
Last Close Price 6,47 $
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Park Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Devine Executive Vice President-Operations
Dave Quong Executive VP-Business Operations & Strategy
Ronald Wayne Kisling Chief Financial Officer
Eric N. Friedman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FITBIT, INC.-1.52%1 727
APPLE INC.29.46%1 667 679
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.76%328 928
XIAOMI CORPORATION37.48%45 835
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD64.38%24 085
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.07%1 123
