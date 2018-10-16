Log in
FITBIT INC (FIT)
Fitbit : Schedules Q318 Financial Results for October 31, 2018

10/16/2018

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT), the leading global wearables brand, today announced that it expects to release results for its third quarter 2018 on Wednesday, October 31, after market close. In conjunction with a press release, management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that afternoon.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website at investor.fitbit.com.

The call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 394-8218 or (646) 828-8193, access code 2357386. A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website for the following six months.

About Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. As the leading global wearables brand, Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit’s diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Charge 3®Fitbit Alta HR™, Fitbit Alta®, Fitbit Ace™, Fitbit Flex 2®, and Fitbit Zip® activity trackers, as well as the Fitbit Ionic™ and Fitbit Versa™ smartwatches, Fitbit Flyer™ wireless headphones and Fitbit Aria 2™ Wi-Fi Smart Scales. Fitbit products are carried in over 39,000 retail stores and in 86 countries around the globe. Powered by one of the world’s largest social fitness networks and databases of health and fitness data, the Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit and Fitbit Coach apps, and the Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Connect with us on FacebookInstagram or Twitter and share your Fitbit experience.


© Business Wire 2018
