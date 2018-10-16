Fitbit : Schedules Q318 Financial Results for October 31, 2018

Fitbit
(NYSE: FIT), the leading global wearables brand, today announced that it
expects to release results for its third quarter 2018 on Wednesday,
October 31, after market close. In conjunction with a press release,
management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00
p.m. Pacific Time that afternoon.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor
section of the company’s website at investor.fitbit.com.
The call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 394-8218 or (646)
828-8193, access code 2357386. A replay of the call will be archived on
the Company's website for the following six months.
About Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT)
Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them
with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. As the leading
global wearables brand, Fitbit designs products and experiences that
track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit’s
diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit
Charge 3®, Fitbit
Alta HR™, Fitbit Alta®, Fitbit
Ace™, Fitbit
Flex 2®, and Fitbit Zip®
activity trackers, as well as the Fitbit
Ionic™ and Fitbit
Versa™ smartwatches, Fitbit
Flyer™ wireless headphones and Fitbit
Aria 2™ Wi-Fi Smart Scales. Fitbit products are carried in over
39,000 retail stores and in 86 countries around the globe. Powered by
one of the world’s largest social fitness networks and databases of
health and fitness data, the Fitbit platform delivers personalized
experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and
interactive tools, including the Fitbit and Fitbit Coach apps, and the
Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and
wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health
outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and
health systems.
Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks
of Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.
Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list.
Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
