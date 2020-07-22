Log in
FITBIT, INC.

FITBIT, INC.

(FIT)
07/22 10:48:39 pm
6.8000 USD   +0.29%
04:56pFITBIT : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results for August 5, 2020
BU
07/21FITBIT : How to Mentally Approach Outdoor Summer Workouts
PU
07/21WE'D LOVE TO QUARANTINE WITH AYESHA CURRY : Here's Why
PU
Fitbit : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results for August 5, 2020

07/22/2020 | 04:56pm EDT

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT), the leading global wearables brand, today announced that it expects to release results for its second quarter 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, after market close. Due to the pending merger with Google, Fitbit does not plan to host an earnings conference call.

About Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT)

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit’s diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Charge 4™, Fitbit Charge 3™, Fitbit Inspire HR™, Fitbit Inspire™ and Fitbit Ace 2™ activity trackers, as well as the Fitbit Ionic™ and Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches, Fitbit Flyer™ wireless headphones, and Fitbit Aria family of smart scales. Fitbit products are carried in over 39,000 retail stores and in 100+ countries around the globe. Powered by one of the world’s largest databases of activity, exercise and sleep data and Fitbit’s leading health and fitness social network, the Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit and Fitbit Coach apps, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit’s paid subscription service, Fitbit Premium, uses your unique data to deliver actionable guidance and coaching in the Fitbit app to help you reach your health and fitness goals. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found at www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and share your Fitbit experience.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 077 M - -
Net income 2020 -166 M - -
Net cash 2020 276 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 810 M 1 810 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 714
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart FITBIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Fitbit, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FITBIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,28 $
Last Close Price 6,78 $
Spread / Highest target 8,41%
Spread / Average Target 7,37%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Park Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Devine Executive Vice President-Operations
Dave Quong Executive VP-Business Operations & Strategy
Ronald Wayne Kisling Chief Financial Officer
Eric N. Friedman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FITBIT, INC.3.20%1 810
APPLE INC.32.13%1 681 722
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.97%309 235
XIAOMI CORPORATION45.08%51 543
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD57.79%23 669
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.64%1 010
