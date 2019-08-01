Log in
FITBIT INC

FITBIT INC

(FIT)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 12:50:54 pm
3.415 USD   -18.69%
12:27pFitbit Shares Hit as Smartwatch Market Gets Crowded
DJ
07/31FITBIT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
News 
Fitbit Shares Hit as Smartwatch Market Gets Crowded

Fitbit Shares Hit as Smartwatch Market Gets Crowded

08/01/2019 | 12:27pm EDT

By Michael Wursthorn

Fitbit's smartwatch business is running low on power in the battle for arm space with rivals Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co.

Shares of the fitness-wearables maker fell 19% midday Thursday, knocking market cap below $1 billion after executives lowered its guidance for the year, citing disappointing watch sales due in part to fierce competition.

Fitbit launched a new smartwatch, the Versa Lite, earlier this year and sold it at a lower price than its other models. But Chief Executive James Park told analysts on an earnings call late Wednesday that sales were tepid, as consumers were willing to pay higher prices for smartwatches that have additional features. Fitbit's revenue from smartwatches fell 27% in the second quarter, while the average selling price of all of its devices declined 19%, crimping the company's profit margin.

Fitbit's disappointing product launch coincided with a period of strong growth for the wearables market. Global shipments of wearable devices hit nearly 50 million in the first quarter, up 55% from a year earlier, according to International Data Corp. Apple controls 26% of the wearables market, according to IDC's data, while Huawei and Samsung account for 10% and 9%, respectively. Fitbit's market share stood at 6%, down from 9% at the end of last year.

Mr. Park says Fitbit won't be caught flat-footed again, promising the company is re-evaluating its pricing and promotional strategy for future launches, and plans to shift to an annual product-launch cycle in an effort to make sales more steady and predictable.

Investors don't appear convinced of the company's quick recovery. Shares are down 23% since the end of June, extending its decline so far this year to 32%. Apple, meanwhile, is up 38%, while Samsung has risen nearly 17%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.90% 216.94 Delayed Quote.35.06%
FITBIT INC -18.43% 3.4255 Delayed Quote.-15.49%
GEOPARK LTD -1.55% 18.73 Delayed Quote.37.84%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) -0.77% 958.7496 Delayed Quote.11.42%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 454 M
EBIT 2019 -133 M
Net income 2019 -217 M
Finance 2019 473 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,00x
P/E ratio 2020 -8,62x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 1 071 M
FITBIT INC-15.49%1 071
APPLE35.06%965 368
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%254 738
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 693
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%997
FOCUSRITE PLC6.53%354
