Fitbit : Supplemental Financial ( PDF 669 KB )

02/20/2020 | 06:47pm EST

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This supplemental financial information contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP operating expenses; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes; non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP diluted shares; non-GAAP net income (loss) per share; free cash flow; non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP effective tax rate. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, many of the adjustments to our GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of certain items, specifically stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of equity investment, interest income, net, and the related income tax effects of the aforementioned exclusions, that may be recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

The following are explanations of the adjustments that are reflected in one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Stock-basedcompensation expense relates to equity awards granted primarily to our employees. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.
  • Acquisition-relatedcosts relates to acquisition retention bonuses, integration costs, advisory and consulting, legal, accounting, tax, other professional service fees, and SEC filing fees to the extent associated with the pending Merger Agreement with Google or our acquisition of other companies.
  • Restructuring costs primarily includedseverance-related costs. We believe that excluding this expense provides greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business operations, facilitates comparison of our results with other periods, and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in our industry.
  • Litigation expense relates to legal costs incurred due to litigation with Aliphcom, Inc. d/b/a Jawbone, or Jawbone. We exclude these expenses because we do not believe they have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and because of the singular nature of the claims underlying the Jawbone litigation matters. We began excluding Jawbone litigation costs in the second quarter of 2016 as these costs significantly increased in 2016.
  • In March 2014, we recalled the Fitbit Force after some of our users experienced allergic reactions to adhesives in the wristband. This recall primarily impacted our results for the fourth quarter of 2013, the first quarter of 2014, and the fourth quarter of 2015.
  • Revaluation of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability is anon-cash charge that will not recur in the periods following our initial public offering.
  • Amortization of intangible assets relates to our acquisitions of FitStar, Pebble, Vector and Twine Health. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe they have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.
  • Anon-recurring impairment charge of $6 million to reflect the write-down of an equity investment.
  • The change in contingent consideration relates to our acquisition of FitStar. This is anon-recurring benefit that has no direct correlation to our business performance.
  • Income tax effect ofnon-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures such as stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, restructuring and valuation allowance, in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income (loss).
  • Adjustment to shares includes the conversion of the redeemable convertible preferred stock into shares of common stock as though the conversion had occurred at the beginning of all periods presented, and the shares issued in our initial public offering in June 2015, as if they had been outstanding since the beginning of the second quarter of 2015, and the shares issued in ourfollow-on offering in November 2015, as if they had been outstanding since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2015.
  • We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted by purchase of property and equipment. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can possibly be used for investing in our business and strengthening the balance sheet, but it is not intended to represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Fitbit, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Fiscal Quarters

(in thousands)

As of

Mar 31

Jun 30

Sep 30

Dec 31

Mar 31

Jun 30

Sep 30

Dec 31

Mar 31

Jun 30

Sep 30

Dec 31

Apr 2

Jul 2

Oct 1

Dec 31

Apr 1

July 1

Sep 30

Dec 31

Mar 31

Jun 30

Sep 29

Dec 31

Mar 30

Jun 29

Sep 28

Dec 31

2013

2013

2013

2013

2014

2014

2014

2014

2015

2015

2015

2015

2016

2016

2016

2016

2017

2017

2017

2017

2018

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

15,119

$

36,535

$

57,231

$

81,728

$

98,703

$

103,990

$

63,957

$

195,626

$

237,849

$

461,276

$

462,280

$

535,846

$

722,062

$

416,142

$

284,220

$

301,320

$

374,279

$

318,708

$

280,681

$

341,966

$

378,360

$

328,116

$

402,237

$

473,956

$

410,813

$

335,229

$

287,431

$

334,479

Marketable securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

113,198

128,632

69,652

343,534

387,882

404,693

351,837

357,090

378,548

337,334

279,994

252,347

221,083

249,493

233,383

229,708

214,817

184,023

Accounts receivable, net

14,982

28,146

45,527

80,624

49,683

51,126

77,933

238,859

161,736

252,023

244,921

469,260

339,669

377,545

461,351

477,825

194,834

216,346

260,990

406,019

214,355

242,038

325,964

414,209

250,582

258,599

345,562

435,269

Inventories

15,202

16,938

23,952

56,441

53,051

54,235

60,641

115,072

137,509

186,870

276,083

178,146

212,092

190,644

214,955

230,387

200,331

141,504

138,781

123,895

145,373

140,430

195,112

124,871

174,478

161,931

245,096

136,752

Income tax receivable

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

77,882

77,746

78,385

8,962

6,957

6,917

7,365

965

573

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

492

1,016

3,554

3,185

5,763

6,492

7,165

13,614

22,012

18,163

21,199

43,530

60,006

59,782

86,372

66,346

58,775

97,717

173,654

97,269

59,109

63,227

45,541

42,325

26,481

24,124

33,376

28,656

Restricted cash

-

-

-

2,310

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total current assets

45,795

82,635

130,264

224,288

207,200

215,843

209,697

563,171

559,106

918,332

1,117,681

1,355,414

1,403,481

1,387,647

1,434,780

1,480,571

1,180,056

1,131,365

1,232,654

1,384,365

1,154,937

1,104,543

1,198,899

1,311,811

1,102,654

1,016,956

1,127,247

1,119,752

Property and equipment, net

2,527

4,809

5,619

6,486

7,162

15,278

24,376

26,435

28,022

90,945

35,728

44,501

51,579

74,181

94,311

76,553

85,039

80,135

90,823

104,908

104,530

110,185

106,520

106,286

95,275

91,718

88,232

82,756

Operating right-of-use assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

99,144

75,528

71,529

70,225

Goodwill

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

22,562

22,157

22,157

22,157

22,157

25,217

25,217

51,036

51,036

51,036

51,036

51,036

60,929

61,058

61,058

60,979

60,979

60,979

60,979

64,812

Intangible assets, net

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,812

13,263

12,749

12,216

11,683

15,090

14,578

27,521

26,145

24,768

23,943

22,356

29,797

27,740

25,680

23,620

21,559

19,499

17,519

16,746

Deferred tax assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

26,693

42,001

44,457

60,693

72,870

83,020

87,601

119,472

110,814

175,797

184,040

162,899

46,221

3,990

4,158

3,528

3,920

4,489

4,436

4,222

3,925

4,111

Other assets

-

-

-

-

483

442

1,586

1,444

1,390

1,240

1,272

1,758

1,773

1,504

10,526

10,448

12,340

10,886

9,900

15,420

14,750

16,147

10,003

8,362

10,423

9,278

7,170

9,684

Total assets

$

48,322

$

87,444

$

135,833

$

230,774

$

214,845

$

231,563

$

262,351

$

633,051

$

669,349

$

1,046,630

$

1,262,457

$

1,519,066

$

1,578,274

$

1,623,111

$

1,690,226

$

1,821,926

$

1,538,656

$

1,461,089

$

1,454,577

$

1,582,075

$

1,369,101

$

1,323,201

$

1,406,080

$

1,515,547

$

1,394,470

$

1,278,180

$

1,376,601

$

1,368,086

Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock,

and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

14,040

$

15,881

$

22,058

$

70,896

$

29,798

$

47,597

$

57,401

$

195,666

$

136,425

$

193,594

$

320,195

$

260,842

$

238,696

$

226,418

$

253,138

$

313,773

$

127,542

$

83,966

$

178,476

$

212,731

$

132,910

$

155,970

$

232,991

$

251,657

$

165,551

$

157,204

$

263,181

$

194,626

Accrued liabilities

6,158

10,021

14,316

28,565

21,773

20,173

27,752

70,940

73,860

79,618

98,258

194,977

232,427

231,921

218,526

389,308

338,940

346,764

345,572

451,673

382,052

376,884

386,315

437,214

363,751

332,857

365,812

513,530

Operating lease liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

30,209

23,907

23,313

23,511

Deferred revenue

1,337

2,031

2,693

5,606

5,756

7,520

8,204

9,009

17,024

21,346

27,077

44,448

50,929

46,420

45,001

42,612

46,904

44,427

40,058

35,504

31,272

28,116

27,350

29,400

28,655

28,076

28,076

32,307

Fitbit Force Recall reserve

-

-

-

82,938

84,239

57,074

31,029

22,476

15,104

12,894

11,659

5,122

4,339

2,148

1,494

1,253

956

753

585

464

332

174

69

20

-

-

-

-

Income taxes payable

1,606

4,274

10,366

17,841

9,541

16,375

10,264

30,631

17,723

795

2,472

2,868

1,671

2,074

1,231

9,394

2,466

599

293

928

755

22,729

6,580

1,092

1,349

578

986

636

Long-term debt, current portion

778

1,713

2,849

3,985

38,523

37,789

7,548

132,589

159,611

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total current liabilities

23,919

33,920

52,282

209,831

189,630

186,528

142,198

461,311

419,747

308,247

459,661

508,257

528,062

508,981

519,390

756,340

516,808

476,509

564,984

701,300

547,321

583,873

653,305

719,383

589,515

542,622

681,368

764,610

Long-term deferred revenue

7,292

-

-

-

6,928

5,176

4,719

5,458

7,436

5,922

5,285

6,174

8,535

Long-term operating lease liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

98,219

75,309

70,202

67,902

Other liabilities

585

1,221

3,579

7,420

7,870

8,421

10,418

12,867

13,750

15,031

18,624

29,358

36,886

47,473

53,732

59,762

56,280

59,244

57,958

49,884

54,345

55,650

52,596

52,790

29,001

29,420

29,883

39,776

Long-term debt, less current portion

10,448

9,475

8,124

6,725

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability

834

1,329

2,553

4,028

5,381

9,222

9,346

15,797

26,132

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total liabilities

35,786

45,945

66,538

228,004

202,881

204,171

161,962

489,975

459,629

323,278

478,285

537,615

564,948

556,454

573,122

823,394

573,088

535,753

622,942

758,112

606,842

644,242

711,359

779,609

722,657

652,636

787,627

880,823

Redeemable convertible preferred stock

23,425

49,248

66,236

66,236

66,236

66,236

67,814

67,814

67,814

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(10,889)

(7,749)

3,109

(63,466)

(54,272)

(38,844)

32,575

75,262

141,906

723,352

784,172

981,451

1,013,326

1,066,657

1,117,104

998,532

965,568

925,336

831,635

823,963

762,259

678,959

694,721

735,938

671,813

625,544

588,974

487,263

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock,

-

-

-

and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

48,322

$

87,444

$

135,833

$

230,774

$

214,845

$

231,563

$

262,351

$

633,051

$

669,349

$

1,046,630

$

1,262,457

$

1,519,066

$

1,578,274

$

1,623,111

$

1,690,226

$

1,821,926

$

1,538,656

$

1,461,089

$

1,454,577

$

1,582,075

$

1,369,101

$

1,323,201

$

1,406,080

$

1,515,547

$

1,394,470

$

1,278,180

$

1,376,601

$

1,368,086

Fitbit, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters (in thousands)

Q1 2013

Q2 2013

Q3 2013

Q4 2013

Q1 2014

Q2 2014

Q3 2014

Q4 2014

Q1 2015

Q2 2015

Q3 2015

Q4 2015

Q1 2016

Q2 2016

Q3 2016

Q4 2016

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Revenue (GAAP)

$

33,121

$

47,169

$

83,667

$

107,130

$

108,815

$

113,572

$

152,862

$

370,184

$

336,754

$

400,412

$

409,262

$

711,570

$

505,356

$

586,528

$

503,802

$

573,775

$

298,942

$

353,299

$

392,522

$

570,756

$

247,865

$

299,344

$

393,575

$

571,199

$

271,890

$

313,556

$

347,200

$

502,142

Plus:

Impact of Fitbit Force recall

-

-

-

30,607

11,561

-

-

(3,449)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Revenue (Non-GAAP)

$

33,121

$

47,169

$

83,667

$

137,737

$

120,376

$

113,572

$

152,862

$

366,735

$

336,754

$

400,412

$

409,262

$

711,570

$

505,356

$

586,528

$

503,802

$

573,775

$

298,942

$

353,299

$

392,522

$

570,756

$

247,865

$

299,344

$

393,575

$

571,199

$

271,890

$

313,556

$

347,200

$

502,142

Cost of revenue

18,132

25,947

42,412

124,345

64,046

55,183

69,257

199,290

167,545

212,870

213,249

363,271

271,601

341,559

263,144

447,273

180,643

204,054

217,762

322,159

133,742

180,329

240,061

354,272

182,437

205,342

239,248

380,089

Gross profit (GAAP)

14,989

21,222

41,255

(17,215)

44,769

58,389

83,605

170,894

169,209

187,542

196,013

348,299

233,755

244,969

240,658

126,502

118,299

149,245

174,760

248,597

114,123

119,015

153,514

216,927

89,453

108,214

107,952

122,053

Gross margin (GAAP)

45.3%

45.0%

49.3%

(16.1)%

41.1%

51.4%

54.7%

46.2%

50.2%

46.8%

47.9%

48.9%

46.3%

41.8%

47.8%

22.1%

39.6%

42.2%

44.5%

43.6%

46.0%

39.8%

39.0%

38.0%

32.9%

34.5%

31.1%

24.3%

Plus:

Stock-based compensation expense

2

4

8

23

59

129

346

356

446

825

1,351

2,117

1,309

1,084

1,014

1,390

18

1,492

1,379

2,423

1,098

2,032

1,999

2,183

1,430

1,521

1,446

2,006

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,638

Impact of restructuring

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

37

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

190

-

-

-

Impact of Fitbit Force recall

-

-

-

81,812

22,163

-

(1,485)

(1,227)

(2,040)

-

-

(3,715)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Intangible assets amortization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

467

432

451

451

451

451

453

1,319

1,319

1,381

1,516

1,516

1,516

2,304

1,853

1,854

1,853

1,773

2,392

Gross profit (Non-GAAP)

14,991

21,226

41,263

64,620

66,991

58,518

82,466

170,023

167,615

188,834

197,796

347,152

235,515

246,504

242,123

128,345

119,673

152,056

177,520

252,536

116,737

122,563

157,817

220,963

92,927

111,588

111,171

132,089

Gross margin (Non-GAAP)

45.3%

45.0%

49.3%

46.9%

55.7%

51.5%

53.9%

46.4%

49.8%

47.2%

48.3%

48.8%

46.6%

42.0%

48.1%

22.4%

40.0%

43.0%

45.2%

44.2%

47.1%

40.9%

40.1%

38.7%

34.2%

35.6%

32.0%

26.3%

Research and development (GAAP)

5,346

6,507

7,766

8,254

9,088

11,809

14,945

18,325

22,426

30,492

42,890

54,227

72,248

79,909

82,972

85,062

87,758

80,543

84,170

90,541

89,336

87,047

79,840

75,946

77,039

70,919

65,693

86,703

Less:

Stock-based compensation expense

(40)

(55)

(75)

(118)

(92)

(192)

(873)

(1,192)

(1,879)

(3,138)

(5,893)

(7,341)

(10,393)

(11,725)

(12,314)

(12,775)

(14,344)

(12,648)

(12,947)

(13,842)

(14,671)

(15,090)

(14,097)

(13,330)

(11,988)

(11,892)

(10,557)

(10,418)

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,411)

Impact of restructuring

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,744)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,550)

-

-

-

Research and development (Non-GAAP)

5,306

6,452

7,691

8,136

8,996

11,617

14,072

17,133

20,547

27,354

36,997

46,886

61,855

68,184

70,658

72,287

70,670

67,895

71,223

76,699

74,665

71,957

65,743

62,616

63,501

59,027

55,136

57,874

Sales and marketing (GAAP)

4,217

5,433

6,159

11,038

11,273

13,311

17,539

69,882

43,867

69,690

65,115

154,069

107,051

118,138

79,872

186,194

91,174

100,732

77,536

145,600

72,052

100,845

66,676

104,518

68,616

83,060

71,296

106,828

Less:

Stock-based compensation expense

(14)

(42)

(64)

(84)

(63)

(120)

(466)

(645)

(1,307)

(1,322)

(2,451)

(2,339)

(2,535)

(2,927)

(3,030)

(3,083)

(3,248)

(3,987)

(3,679)

(3,658)

(3,447)

(3,911)

(3,638)

(3,730)

(3,138)

(3,175)

(2,587)

(2,685)

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,222)

Impact of restructuring

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,000)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(589)

-

-

-

Intangible assets amortization

(161)

(470)

315

(135)

(135)

(136)

(135)

(135)

Sales and marketing (Non-GAAP)

4,203

5,391

6,095

10,954

11,210

13,191

17,073

69,237

42,560

68,368

62,664

151,730

104,516

115,211

76,842

183,111

85,926

96,745

73,857

141,942

68,444

96,464

63,353

100,653

64,754

79,749

68,574

99,786

General and administrative (GAAP)

1,338

2,154

2,853

8,140

8,617

7,443

7,849

9,647

12,981

14,648

20,698

29,466

35,702

37,262

33,333

40,606

30,746

31,379

40,690

31,119

36,088

30,211

24,812

25,516

26,692

24,865

23,083

43,591

Less:

Stock-based compensation expense

(8)

(15)

(18)

(50)

(100)

(220)

(785)

(1,166)

(1,271)

(2,462)

(3,339)

(3,543)

(3,533)

(4,664)

(3,647)

(4,009)

(4,155)

(3,839)

(4,792)

(4,402)

(4,425)

(4,824)

(4,381)

(4,153)

(3,988)

(3,959)

(3,494)

(3,455)

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(19,719)

Impact of restructuring

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,594)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(129)

-

-

Litigation (expense)/credit - Jawbone

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,558)

(6,062)

(7,225)

114

(1,533)

(874)

(919)

(765)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impact of Fitbit Force recall

-

-

-

(2,838)

(2,876)

(1,483)

(2)

972

142

(69)

(20)

4,363

(11)

11

-

(26)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Intangible assets amortization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(82)

(82)

(82)

(82)

(82)

(61)

(56)

(58)

(58)

(62)

(71)

(71)

(71)

(71)

(73)

(71)

(72)

(71)

(71)

General and administrative (Non-GAAP)

1,330

2,139

2,835

5,252

5,641

5,740

7,062

9,453

11,852

12,035

17,257

30,204

32,076

20,969

23,563

29,290

25,053

25,949

34,962

25,727

30,827

25,316

20,360

21,290

22,504

20,834

19,518

20,346

Operating expenses:

Research and development

5,346

6,507

7,766

8,254

9,088

11,809

14,945

18,325

22,426

30,492

42,890

54,227

72,248

79,909

82,972

85,062

87,758

80,543

84,170

90,541

89,336

87,047

79,840

75,946

77,039

70,919

65,693

86,703

Sales and marketing

4,217

5,433

6,159

11,038

11,273

13,311

17,539

69,882

43,867

69,690

65,115

154,069

107,051

118,138

79,872

186,194

91,174

100,732

77,536

145,600

72,052

100,845

66,676

104,518

68,616

83,060

71,296

106,828

General and administrative

1,338

2,154

2,853

8,140

8,617

7,443

7,849

9,647

12,981

14,648

20,698

29,466

35,702

37,262

33,333

40,606

30,746

31,379

40,690

31,119

36,088

30,211

24,812

25,516

26,692

24,865

23,083

43,591

Change in contingent consideration

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,704)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses (GAAP)

10,901

14,094

16,778

27,432

28,978

32,563

40,333

97,854

79,274

107,126

128,703

237,762

215,001

235,309

196,177

311,862

209,678

212,654

202,396

267,260

197,476

218,103

171,328

205,980

172,347

178,844

160,072

237,122

Less:

Stock-based compensation expense

(62)

(112)

(157)

(252)

(255)

(532)

(2,124)

(3,003)

(4,457)

(6,922)

(11,683)

(13,223)

(16,461)

(19,316)

(18,991)

(19,867)

(21,747)

(20,474)

(21,418)

(21,902)

(22,543)

(23,825)

(22,116)

(21,213)

(19,114)

(19,026)

(16,638)

(16,558)

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(42,352)

Impact of restructuring

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,338)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,268)

-

-

-

Litigation expense - Jawbone

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,558)

(6,062)

(7,225)

114

(1,533)

(874)

(919)

(765)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impact of Fitbit Force recall

-

-

-

(2,838)

(2,876)

(1,483)

(2)

972

142

(69)

(20)

4,363

(11)

11

-

(26)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Intangible assets amortization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(82)

(82)

(82)

(82)

(82)

(61)

(56)

(58)

(58)

(62)

(71)

(232)

(541)

244

(208)

(206)

(208)

(206)

(206)

Change in contingent consideration

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,704

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses (Non-GAAP)

10,839

13,982

16,621

24,342

25,847

30,548

38,207

95,823

74,959

107,757

116,918

228,820

198,447

204,364

171,063

284,688

181,649

190,589

180,042

244,368

173,936

193,737

149,456

184,559

150,759

159,610

143,228

178,006

Operating income (loss) (GAAP)

4,088

7,128

24,477

(44,647)

15,791

25,826

43,272

73,040

89,935

80,416

67,310

110,537

18,754

9,660

44,481

(185,360)

(91,379)

(63,409)

(27,636)

(18,663)

(83,353)

(99,088)

(17,814)

10,947

(82,894)

(70,630)

(52,120)

(115,069)

Q1 2013

Q2 2013

Q3 2013

Q4 2013

Q1 2014

Q2 2014

Q3 2014

Q4 2014

Q1 2015

Q2 2015

Q3 2015

Q4 2015

Q1 2016

Q2 2016

Q3 2016

Q4 2016

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Plus:

Stock-based compensation expense

64

116

165

275

314

661

2,470

3,359

4,903

7,747

13,034

15,340

17,770

20,400

20,005

21,257

21,765

21,966

22,797

24,325

23,641

25,857

24,115

23,396

20,544

20,547

18,084

18,564

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

47,990

Impact of restructuring

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,375

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,458

-

-

-

Litigation expense/(credit) - Jawbone

11,558

6,062

7,225

(114)

1,533

874

919

765

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impact of Fitbit Force recall

-

-

-

84,650

25,039

1,483

(1,483)

(2,199)

(2,182)

69

20

(8,078)

11

(11)

-

26

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Intangible assets amortization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

549

514

533

533

533

512

509

1,377

1,377

1,381

1,587

1,748

2,057

2,060

2,061

2,060

2,061

1,979

2,598

Change in contingent consideration

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,704)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating inc

ome (loss) (Non-GAAP)

4,152

7,244

24,642

40,278

41,144

27,970

44,259

74,200

92,656

81,077

80,878

118,332

37,068

42,140

71,060

(156,343)

(61,976)

(38,533)

(2,584)

8,168

(57,199)

(71,174)

8,361

36,404

(57,832)

(48,022)

(32,057)

(45,917)

Interest and other income (expense), net

(405)

(923)

(1,495)

(1,908)

(1,628)

(4,139)

(3,496)

(8,893)

(13,544)

(45,687)

(960)

(58)

2,150

376

(67)

711

1,628

496

460

3,858

1,867

4,435

(3,069)

1,933

4,739

3,083

1,896

1,930

Income (loss) before income taxes

3,683

6,205

22,982

(46,555)

14,163

21,687

39,776

64,147

76,391

34,729

66,350

110,479

20,904

10,036

44,414

(184,649)

(89,751)

(62,913)

(27,176)

(14,805)

(81,486)

(94,653)

(20,883)

12,880

(78,155)

(67,547)

(50,224)

(113,139)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,974

3,325

12,297

20,341

5,291

6,934

(29,136)

24,907

28,394

17,048

20,516

46,314

9,869

3,695

18,294

(38,376)

(29,671)

(4,673)

86,227

30,665

(609)

23,615

(18,827)

(2,492)

1,310

971

1,669

7,696

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

1,709

$

2,880

$

10,685

$

(66,896)

$

8,872

$

14,753

$

68,912

$

39,240

$

47,997

$

17,681

$

45,834

$

64,165

$

11,035

$

6,341

$

26,120

$

(146,273)

$

(60,080)

$

(58,240)

$

(113,403)

$

(45,470)

$

(80,877)

$

(118,268)

$

(2,056)

$

15,372

$

(79,465)

$

(68,518)

$

(51,893)

$

(120,835)

Plus:

Stock-based compensation expense

$

64

$

116

$

165

$

275

$

314

$

661

$

2,470

$

3,359

$

4,903

$

7,747

$

13,034

$

15,340

$

17,770

$

20,400

$

20,005

$

21,257

$

21,765

$

21,966

$

22,797

$

24,325

$

23,641

$

25,857

$

24,115

$

23,396

$

20,544

$

20,547

$

18,084

$

18,564

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

47,990

Impact of restructuring

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,375

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,458

-

-

-

Litigation expense/(credit) - Jawbone

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,558

6,062

7,225

(114)

1,533

874

919

765

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impact of Fitbit Force recall

-

-

-

84,650

25,039

1,483

(1,483)

(2,199)

(2,182)

69

20

(8,078)

11

(11)

-

26

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Revaluation of redeemable convertible preferred

-

-

-

stock warrant liability

345

496

1,224

1,305

1,353

3,842

1,626

6,451

10,335

46,320

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment of equity investment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,000

-

-

-

-

-

Intangible assets amortization

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

549

514

533

533

533

512

509

1,377

1,377

1,381

1,587

1,748

2,057

2,060

2,061

2,060

2,061

1,979

2,598

Change in contingent consideration

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,704)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

(164)

(245)

(556)

(34,492)

(10,682)

(2,394)

(44,437)

(3,044)

(4,857)

(13,349)

(183)

15,423

(4,829)

(9,297)

(6,955)

(8,445)

(3,722)

14,056

85,574

13,979

13,767

36,121

(20,077)

(4,481)

16,335

10,139

5,141

20,193

Net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$

1,954

$

3,247

$

11,518

$

(15,158)

$

24,896

$

18,345

$

27,088

$

43,807

$

56,196

$

51,313

$

59,219

$

87,383

$

24,520

$

29,524

$

45,744

$

(125,701)

$

(34,399)

$

(19,308)

$

(2,777)

$

(4,660)

$

(40,956)

$

(54,233)

$

10,042

$

36,348

$

(38,068)

$

(35,771)

$

(26,689)

$

(31,490)

Less: undistributed earnings to participating securities and noncumulative dividends to preferred stockholders

$

(7,183)

$

(11,750)

$

(53,763)

$

(30,701)

$

(37,374)

$

(12,456)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - basic

1,689

3,003

15,149

8,539

10,623

5,225

45,834

64,165

11,035

6,341

26,120

(146,273)

(60,080)

(58,240)

(113,403)

(45,470)

(80,877)

(118,268)

(2,056)

15,372

(79,465)

(68,518)

(51,893)

(120,835)

Add: adjustments for undistributed earnings to participating securities

570

1,058

5,387

3,326

4,992

1,862

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - diluted

$

2,259

$

4,061

$

20,536

$

11,865

$

15,615

$

7,087

$

45,834

$

64,165

$

11,035

$

6,341

$

26,120

$

(146,273)

$

(60,080)

$

(58,240)

$

(113,403)

$

(45,470)

$

(80,877)

$

(118,268)

$

(2,056)

$

15,372

$

(79,465)

$

(68,518)

$

(51,893)

$

(120,835)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic

$

0.04

$

0.07

$

0.38

$

0.21

$

0.26

$

0.09

$

0.22

$

0.30

$

0.05

$

0.03

$

0.12

$

(0.65)

$

(0.27)

$

(0.25)

$

(0.48)

$

(0.19)

$

(0.34)

$

(0.49)

$

(0.01)

$

0.06

$

(0.31)

$

(0.27)

$

(0.20)

$

(0.46)

Diluted (GAAP)

$

0.04

$

0.07

$

0.34

$

0.19

$

0.22

$

0.07

$

0.19

$

0.26

$

0.05

$

0.03

$

0.11

$

(0.65)

$

(0.27)

$

(0.25)

$

(0.48)

$

(0.19)

$

(0.34)

$

(0.49)

$

(0.01)

$

0.06

$

(0.31)

$

(0.27)

$

(0.20)

$

(0.46)

Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic

40,155

40,193

40,376

40,676

41,201

58,548

206,657

210,438

216,043

218,850

222,412

224,412

226,511

230,322

234,242

237,421

239,431

242,898

245,838

249,973

253,124

256,160

258,753

261,693

Diluted (GAAP)

59,478

60,487

61,003

63,742

70,289

95,190

243,660

245,009

242,009

242,328

243,687

224,412

226,511

230,322

234,242

237,421

239,431

242,898

245,838

260,399

253,124

256,160

258,753

261,693

Plus:

Diluted effect of redeemable convertible preferred common stock conversion

139,504

139,504

139,708

139,851

139,851

126,020

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Public offering shares

-

-

-

-

-

20,173

-

1,565

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other dilutive equity awards

1,701

1,886

1,802

1,756

1,839

1,766

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Diluted shares (Non-GAAP)

200,683

201,877

202,513

205,349

211,979

243,149

243,660

246,574

242,009

242,328

243,687

224,412

226,511

230,322

234,242

237,421

239,431

242,898

260,347

260,399

253,124

256,160

258,753

261,693

Diluted net income (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.12

$

0.09

$

0.13

$

0.21

$

0.27

$

0.21

$

0.24

$

0.35

$

0.10

$

0.12

$

0.19

$

(0.56)

$

(0.15)

$

(0.08)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.17)

$

(0.22)

$

0.04

$

0.14

$

(0.15)

$

(0.14)

$

(0.10)

$

(0.12)

Adjusted EBITDA

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

1,709

$

2,880

$

10,685

$

(66,896)

$

8,872

$

14,753

$

68,912

$

39,240

$

47,997

$

17,681

$

45,834

$

64,165

$

11,035

$

6,341

$

26,120

$

(146,273)

$

(60,079)

$

(58,240)

$

(113,403)

$

(45,470)

$

(80,877)

$

(118,268)

$

(2,056)

$

15,372

$

(79,465)

$

(68,518)

$

(51,893)

$

(120,835)

Impact of Fitbit Force recall

-

-

-

84,650

25,039

1,483

(1,483)

(2,199)

(2,182)

69

20

(8,078)

11

(11)

-

26

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation expense

64

116

165

275

314

661

2,470

3,359

4,903

7,747

13,034

15,340

17,770

20,400

20,005

21,257

21,765

21,966

22,797

24,325

23,641

25,857

24,115

23,396

20,544

20,547

18,084

18,564

Acquisition-related costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

47,990

Impact of restructuring

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,375

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,458

-

-

Litigation expense/(credit) - Jawbone

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

11,558

6,062

7,225

(114)

1,533

874

919

765

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Revaluation of redeemable convertible preferred

-

stock warrant liability

345

496

1,224

1,305

1,353

3,842

1,626

6,451

10,335

46,320

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment of equity investment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,000

-

-

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

452

680

700

1,180

750

963

1,251

3,167

3,469

4,705

5,367

7,566

7,008

7,178

11,275

12,672

10,517

11,435

10,520

13,221

12,204

15,173

13,877

15,561

15,433

18,792

15,089

13,522

Change in contingent consideration

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,704)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest (income) expense, net

196

268

274

344

409

452

680

681

467

379

216

(43)

(582)

(839)

(970)

(765)

(1,096)

(193)

(1,162)

(1,197)

(1,350)

(2,177)

(2,072)

(2,209)

(3,466)

(2,622)

(2,388)

(1,815)

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,974

3,325

12,297

20,341

5,291

6,934

(29,136)

24,907

28,394

17,048

20,516

46,314

9,869

3,695

18,294

(38,376)

(29,671)

(4,673)

86,227

30,665

(609)

23,615

(18,827)

(2,492)

1,310

971

1,669

7,696

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,740

$

7,765

$

25,345

$

41,199

$

42,028

$

29,088

$

44,320

$

75,606

$

93,383

$

86,245

$

84,987

$

125,264

$

45,111

$

48,322

$

80,786

$

(144,234)

$

(52,303)

$

(28,172)

$

5,853

$

22,463

$

(46,226)

$

(55,800)

$

21,037

$

49,628

$

(43,186)

$

(30,830)

$

(19,439)

$

(34,878)

Devices Sold

521

745

1,291

1,919

1,575

1,720

2,332

5,277

3,866

4,458

4,773

8,258

4,842

5,673

5,283

6,497

2,956

3,373

3,624

5,391

2,150

2,684

3,539

5,566

2,930

3,529

3,540

5,989

Fitbit, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Fiscal Quarters

(in thousands)

Q1 2013

Q2 2013

Q3 2013

Q4 2013

Q1 2014

Q2 2014

Q3 2014

Q4 2014

Q1 2015

Q2 2015

Q3 2015

Q4 2015

Q1 2016

Q2 2016

Q3 2016

Q4 2016

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Cash Flows from Operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

1,709

$

2,880

$

10,685

$

(66,896)

$

8,872

$

14,753

$

68,912

$

39,240

$

47,997

$

17,681

$

45,834

$

64,165

$

11,035

$

6,341

$

26,120

$

(146,273)

$

(60,079)

$

(58,240)

$

(113,403)

$

(45,470)

$

(80,877)

$

(118,268)

$

(2,056)

$

15,372

$

(79,465)

$

(68,518)

$

(51,893)

$

(120,835)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by

(used in) operating activities

Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts

-

-

-

651

(63)

12

66

849

73

(101)

(5)

1,148

413

(232)

(40)

198

1

183

7,622

87

(109)

105

41

19

32

16

(19)

268

Provision for inventory obsolescence

201

272

422

204

757

473

(707)

2,441

1,761

2,776

-

523

231

434

349

3,979

3,997

4,412

4,986

1,438

6,337

1,677

1,005

2,809

1,478

2,644

1,041

848

Provision for inventory obsolescence related to Fitbit Force recall

-

-

-

10,251

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

452

680

700

1,180

750

963

1,250

3,168

3,363

4,156

4,853

7,033

6,475

6,646

10,763

12,162

9,140

10,059

9,139

11,633

10,456

13,116

11,816

13,501

13,373

16,733

13,109

10,924

Accelerated depreciation of property and equipment

-

-

-

1,712

-

-

-

1,004

-

-

-

1,206

484

165

113

19,043

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

106

549

514

533

533

533

512

509

1,377

1,376

1,381

1,588

1,748

2,057

2,061

2,060

2,060

2,061

1,979

2,599

Non-cash lease expense

7,713

3,902

6,346

1,209

Write-off of property and equipment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,250

-

-

7,259

226

28

218

-

170

(1)

37

Revaluation of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants liability

345

496

1,224

1,305

1,353

3,841

1,627

6,451

10,335

46,320

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Amortization of issuance costs and discount on debt

17

22

21

22

160

56

398

181

161

161

162

477

117

116

117

116

116

686

75

74

74

74

162

475

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation

64

116

165

275

314

661

2,470

3,359

4,903

7,747

13,034

15,340

17,770

20,400

20,005

21,257

22,493

21,966

22,797

24,325

23,641

25,857

24,115

23,396

20,544

20,547

18,084

18,564

Change in contingent consideration

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7,704)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred income taxes

-

-

-

-

-

-

(26,693)

(15,308)

(3,875)

(16,236)

(12,177)

(10,250)

(4,581)

(31,871)

8,658

(70,940)

(5,005)

21,142

116,678

41,091

(1,799)

500

(391)

(858)

(20)

154

484

(234)

Impairment of equity investment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,000

-

-

-

-

-

Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation (1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(560)

297

17

(1,131)

300

391

(300)

743

(19)

(208)

(240)

(323)

(440)

(392)

(50)

212

(212)

565

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Accounts receivable

10,663

(13,164)

(17,381)

(35,748)

31,004

(1,456)

(26,872)

(161,464)

77,371

(90,205)

7,334

(225,600)

129,218

(37,681)

(83,781)

(16,457)

282,917

(21,752)

(52,266)

(145,115)

191,982

(27,787)

(83,968)

(88,263)

163,592

(8,031)

(86,944)

(89,930)

Inventories

(5,239)

(2,008)

(7,436)

(32,693)

2,633

(1,657)

(5,699)

(56,872)

(24,198)

(52,136)

(88,819)

97,045

(34,149)

20,798

(37,532)

(11,092)

27,193

54,293

(2,038)

12,681

(27,307)

3,090

(55,847)

67,204

(50,958)

9,775

(84,317)

107,029

Prepaid expenses and other assets

468

(524)

(2,538)

369

(2,457)

(729)

(235)

(6,258)

(8,220)

5,725

(2,169)

(24,551)

(16,547)

462

(22,703)

912

(976)

(49,348)

(75,180)

12,393

39,610

(1,986)

85,732

2,558

12,594

1,413

(2,135)

3,269

Fitbit Force recall reserve

-

-

-

72,687

1,300

(27,164)

(26,045)

(8,553)

(7,371)

(2,210)

(1,236)

(6,537)

(783)

(2,191)

(654)

(241)

(295)

(205)

(168)

(121)

(132)

(159)

(104)

(50)

46

90

106

(243)

Accounts payable

(4,493)

903

7,104

47,367

(39,616)

12,510

10,642

140,225

(59,478)

53,918

125,328

(63,009)

(16,317)

(23,108)

26,299

58,780

(176,619)

(40,340)

94,799

36,045

(84,155)

19,971

80,541

18,850

(81,656)

(18,861)

112,343

(64,386)

Accrued liabilities and other liabilities

(2,369)

4,499

6,653

18,260

(6,340)

(1,052)

9,576

45,549

(4,826)

13,656

21,827

108,091

38,729

15,271

(10,715)

170,076

(52,173)

8,210

(4,238)

104,373

(66,790)

(3,886)

6,220

52,478

(69,962)

(28,138)

37,095

154,267

Lease liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(4,972)

(8,605)

(7,398)

(1,914)

Deferred revenue

(3,410)

694

662

2,913

150

1,764

684

805

7,467

4,322

5,731

17,371

6,481

(4,508)

(1,419)

4,902

(3,000)

(2,477)

(4,369)

2,374

(6,010)

(3,613)

(26)

4,027

(2,259)

(1,216)

889

6,592

Income taxes payable

1,522

2,668

6,092

7,513

(8,300)

6,834

(6,111)

20,381

(12,909)

(16,927)

1,677

32,495

4,317

10,540

4,899

25,680

351

(1,867)

(306)

(1,666)

(173)

21,974

(16,148)

(5,078)

257

(771)

407

(349)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(70)

(2,466)

6,373

29,372

(9,483)

9,809

3,263

15,198

32,660

(28,508)

121,328

15,777

143,443

(19,016)

(58,709)

73,002

49,138

(45,909)

5,490

55,522

13,515

(67,375)

58,741

108,326

(67,653)

(76,423)

(41,036)

28,280

Cash Flows from Investing activities:

Change in restricted cash

-

-

-

(2,310)

2,310

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Purchase of property and equipment

(775)

(2,024)

(2,437)

(2,288)

(2,909)

(3,789)

(11,187)

(8,610)

(5,009)

(6,736)

(6,003)

(12,818)

(16,676)

(20,069)

(30,053)

(11,842)

(28,157)

(11,662)

(18,382)

(30,959)

(12,616)

(15,908)

(11,650)

(12,706)

(6,096)

(4,731)

(15,450)

(10,254)

Purchase of marketable securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(124,713)

(106,222)

(62,576)

(330,162)

(160,014)

(85,303)

(129,661)

(188,017)

(176,862)

(103,393)

(123,479)

(65,611)

(60,174)

(104,684)

(111,615)

(108,880)

(67,474)

(59,610)

Sales of marketable securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

12,070

45,941

-

38,814

6,197

1,500

4,256

9,550

6,000

22,600

8,945

-

-

1,038

-

2,016

-

7,108

Maturities of marketable securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

44,500

121,598

18,664

109,007

66,505

178,028

173,116

149,432

121,949

171,966

93,712

91,998

75,918

128,309

111,120

82,703

83,464

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(11,037)

-

-

-

-

(5,600)

-

(32,656)

-

-

(556)

-

(17,003)

-

-

(2,250)

-

-

(2,625)

(2,224)

Equity investment

(6,000)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(775)

(2,024)

(2,437)

(4,598)

(599)

(3,789)

(11,187)

(8,610)

(16,046)

(6,736)

(118,646)

(28,599)

42,346

(298,353)

(74,863)

(61,796)

24,466

(17,013)

(40,368)

4,197

27,813

12,193

20,174

(42,684)

10,598

(475)

(2,846)

18,484

Cash Flows from Financing activities:

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

420,885

-

84,390

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Proceeds from issuance of debt and revolving credit facility, net debt discount

2,830

-

-

-

30,000

-

8,000

125,000

160,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Repayment of debt

(59)

(60)

(237)

(240)

(2,347)

(749)

(38,250)

-

(134,503)

(160,000)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(747)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(550)

Payment of issuance costs

-

-

-

(45)

(604)

-

(1,971)

-

-

-

-

(748)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Payments of offering costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

(2,522)

(2,249)

(317)

(1,236)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

stock, net of issuance costs

-

25,823

16,988

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Financing lease

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(597)

(340)

(1,302)

(464)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

45

143

9

8

3

9

20

65

70

372

498

3,078

2,374

12,093

3,849

7,653

2,581

8,826

2,486

5,118

992

9,746

903

9,829

931

5,881

232

5,974

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(574)

(533)

(2,121)

(1,711)

(3,127)

(2,107)

(5,570)

(3,572)

(5,179)

(4,808)

(5,697)

(3,752)

(6,422)

(4,227)

(2,846)

(4,676)

Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation (1)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Proceeds from exercise of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants

-

-

-

-

-

-

75

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,816

25,906

16,760

(277)

27,052

(740)

(32,126)

125,065

25,566

258,735

(1,751)

86,403

564

11,560

1,728

5,942

(546)

6,719

(3,084)

1,546

(4,934)

4,938

(4,794)

6,077

(6,088)

1,314

(3,916)

284

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,971

21,416

20,696

24,497

16,970

5,280

(40,050)

131,653

42,180

223,491

931

73,581

186,353

(305,809)

(131,844)

17,148

73,058

(56,203)

(37,962)

61,265

36,394

(50,244)

74,121

71,719

(63,143)

(75,584)

(47,798)

47,048

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

-

-

-

-

5

7

17

16

43

(64)

73

(15)

(137)

(111)

(78)

(48)

(99)

630

(63)

20

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

13,148

15,119

36,535

57,231

81,728

98,703

103,990

63,957

195,626

237,849

461,276

462,280

535,846

722,062

416,142

284,220

301,320

374,279

318,706

280,681

341,966

378,360

328,116

402,237

473,956

410,813

335,229

287,431

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

15,119

$

36,535

$

57,231

$

81,728

$

98,703

$

103,990

$

63,957

$

195,626

$

237,849

$

461,276

$

462,280

$

535,846

$

722,062

$

416,142

$

284,220

$

301,320

$

374,279

$

318,706

$

280,681

$

341,966

$

378,360

$

328,116

$

402,237

$

473,956

$

410,813

$

335,229

$

287,431

$

334,479

Free cash flow

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) (1)

$

(70)

$

(2,466)

$

6,373

$

29,372

$

(9,483)

$

9,809

$

3,263

$

15,198

$

32,660

$

(28,508)

$

121,328

$

15,777

$

143,443

$

(19,016)

$

(58,709)

$

73,002

$

49,138

$

(45,909)

$

5,490

$

55,522

$

13,515

$

(67,375)

$

58,741

$

108,326

$

(67,653)

$

(76,423)

$

(41,036)

$

28,280

Purchase of property and equipment

(775)

(2,024)

(2,437)

(2,288)

(2,909)

(3,789)

(11,187)

(8,610)

(5,009)

(6,736)

(6,003)

(12,818)

(16,676)

(20,069)

(30,053)

(11,842)

(28,157)

(11,662)

(18,382)

(30,959)

(12,616)

(15,908)

(11,650)

(12,706)

(6,096)

(4,731)

(15,450)

(10,254)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)

$

(845)

$

(4,490)

$

3,936

$

27,084

$

(12,392)

$

6,020

$

(7,924)

$

6,588

$

27,651

$

(35,244)

$

115,325

$

2,959

$

126,767

$

(39,085)

$

(88,762)

$

61,160

$

20,981

$

(57,571)

$

(12,892)

$

24,563

$

899

$

(83,283)

$

47,091

$

95,620

$

(73,749)

$

(81,154)

$

(56,486)

$

18,026

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (GAAP)

$

(775)

$

(2,024)

$

(2,437)

$

(4,598)

$

(599)

$

(3,789)

$

(11,187)

$

(8,610)

$

(16,046)

$

(6,736)

$

(118,646)

$

(28,599)

$

42,346

$

(298,353)

$

(74,863)

$

(61,796)

$

24,466

$

(17,013)

$

(40,368)

$

4,197

$

27,813

$

12,193

$

20,174

$

(42,684)

$

10,598

$

(475)

$

(2,846)

$

18,484

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (GAAP) (1)

$

2,816

$

25,906

$

16,760

$

(277)

$

27,052

$

(740)

$

(32,126)

$

125,065

$

25,566

$

258,735

$

(1,751)

$

86,403

$

564

$

11,560

$

1,728

$

5,942

$

(546)

$

6,719

$

(3,084)

$

1,546

$

(4,934)

$

4,938

$

(4,794)

$

6,077

$

(6,088)

$

1,314

$

(3,916)

$

284

(1) - The Company's adoption of ASU 2016-09 on January 1, 2017 resulted in excess tax benefits for share-based payments recorded as a reduction of income tax expense and reflected within operating cash flows, rather than recorded within equity and reflected within financing cash flows. The Company elected to adopt this new standard retrospectively, which impacted the presentation for all periods prior to the adoption date.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 460 M
EBIT 2019 -127 M
Net income 2019 -208 M
Finance 2019 536 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -7,95x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 1 689 M
Managers
NameTitle
James Park Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Devine Executive Vice President-Operations
Ronald Wayne Kisling Chief Financial Officer
Eric N. Friedman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Steve Joseph Murray Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FITBIT, INC.-1.52%1 697
APPLE INC.10.21%1 415 993
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%337 127
XIAOMI CORP--.--%39 788
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD37.41%20 717
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 023
