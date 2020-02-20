Fitbit : Supplemental Financial ( PDF 669 KB )

This supplemental financial information contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP operating expenses; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes; non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP diluted shares; non-GAAP net income (loss) per share; free cash flow; non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP effective tax rate. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.
There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, many of the adjustments to our GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of certain items, specifically stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of equity investment, interest income, net, and the related income tax effects of the aforementioned exclusions, that may be recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.
The following are explanations of the adjustments that are reflected in one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:
Stock-basedcompensation expense relates to equity awards granted primarily to our employees. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.
Acquisition-relatedcosts relates to acquisition retention bonuses, integration costs, advisory and consulting, legal, accounting, tax, other professional service fees, and SEC filing fees to the extent associated with the pending Merger Agreement with Google or our acquisition of other companies.
Restructuring costs primarily includedseverance-related costs. We believe that excluding this expense provides greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business operations, facilitates comparison of our results with other periods, and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in our industry.
Litigation expense relates to legal costs incurred due to litigation with Aliphcom, Inc. d/b/a Jawbone, or Jawbone. We exclude these expenses because we do not believe they have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and because of the singular nature of the claims underlying the Jawbone litigation matters. We began excluding Jawbone litigation costs in the second quarter of 2016 as these costs significantly increased in 2016.
In March 2014, we recalled the Fitbit Force after some of our users experienced allergic reactions to adhesives in the wristband. This recall primarily impacted our results for the fourth quarter of 2013, the first quarter of 2014, and the fourth quarter of 2015.
Revaluation of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability is anon-cash charge that will not recur in the periods following our initial public offering.
Amortization of intangible assets relates to our acquisitions of FitStar, Pebble, Vector and Twine Health. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe they have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.
Anon-recurring impairment charge of $6 million to reflect the write-down of an equity investment.
The change in contingent consideration relates to our acquisition of FitStar. This is anon-recurring benefit that has no direct correlation to our business performance.
Income tax effect ofnon-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures such as stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, restructuring and valuation allowance, in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income (loss).
Adjustment to shares includes the conversion of the redeemable convertible preferred stock into shares of common stock as though the conversion had occurred at the beginning of all periods presented, and the shares issued in our initial public offering in June 2015, as if they had been outstanding since the beginning of the second quarter of 2015, and the shares issued in ourfollow-on offering in November 2015, as if they had been outstanding since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2015.
We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted by purchase of property and equipment. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can possibly be used for investing in our business and strengthening the balance sheet, but it is not intended to represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters (in thousands)
Q1 2013
Q2 2013
Q3 2013
Q4 2013
Q1 2014
Q2 2014
Q3 2014
Q4 2014
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Revenue (GAAP)
$
33,121
$
47,169
$
83,667
$
107,130
$
108,815
$
113,572
$
152,862
$
370,184
$
336,754
$
400,412
$
409,262
$
711,570
$
505,356
$
586,528
$
503,802
$
573,775
$
298,942
$
353,299
$
392,522
$
570,756
$
247,865
$
299,344
$
393,575
$
571,199
$
271,890
$
313,556
$
347,200
$
502,142
Plus:
Impact of Fitbit Force recall
-
-
-
30,607
11,561
-
-
(3,449)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revenue (Non-GAAP)
$
33,121
$
47,169
$
83,667
$
137,737
$
120,376
$
113,572
$
152,862
$
366,735
$
336,754
$
400,412
$
409,262
$
711,570
$
505,356
$
586,528
$
503,802
$
573,775
$
298,942
$
353,299
$
392,522
$
570,756
$
247,865
$
299,344
$
393,575
$
571,199
$
271,890
$
313,556
$
347,200
$
502,142
Cost of revenue
18,132
25,947
42,412
124,345
64,046
55,183
69,257
199,290
167,545
212,870
213,249
363,271
271,601
341,559
263,144
447,273
180,643
204,054
217,762
322,159
133,742
180,329
240,061
354,272
182,437
205,342
239,248
380,089
Gross profit (GAAP)
14,989
21,222
41,255
(17,215)
44,769
58,389
83,605
170,894
169,209
187,542
196,013
348,299
233,755
244,969
240,658
126,502
118,299
149,245
174,760
248,597
114,123
119,015
153,514
216,927
89,453
108,214
107,952
122,053
Gross margin (GAAP)
45.3%
45.0%
49.3%
(16.1)%
41.1%
51.4%
54.7%
46.2%
50.2%
46.8%
47.9%
48.9%
46.3%
41.8%
47.8%
22.1%
39.6%
42.2%
44.5%
43.6%
46.0%
39.8%
39.0%
38.0%
32.9%
34.5%
31.1%
24.3%
Plus:
Stock-based compensation expense
2
4
8
23
59
129
346
356
446
825
1,351
2,117
1,309
1,084
1,014
1,390
18
1,492
1,379
2,423
1,098
2,032
1,999
2,183
1,430
1,521
1,446
2,006
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,638
Impact of restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
37
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
190
-
-
-
Impact of Fitbit Force recall
-
-
-
81,812
22,163
-
(1,485)
(1,227)
(2,040)
-
-
(3,715)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Intangible assets amortization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
467
432
451
451
451
451
453
1,319
1,319
1,381
1,516
1,516
1,516
2,304
1,853
1,854
1,853
1,773
2,392
Gross profit (Non-GAAP)
14,991
21,226
41,263
64,620
66,991
58,518
82,466
170,023
167,615
188,834
197,796
347,152
235,515
246,504
242,123
128,345
119,673
152,056
177,520
252,536
116,737
122,563
157,817
220,963
92,927
111,588
111,171
132,089
Gross margin (Non-GAAP)
45.3%
45.0%
49.3%
46.9%
55.7%
51.5%
53.9%
46.4%
49.8%
47.2%
48.3%
48.8%
46.6%
42.0%
48.1%
22.4%
40.0%
43.0%
45.2%
44.2%
47.1%
40.9%
40.1%
38.7%
34.2%
35.6%
32.0%
26.3%
Research and development (GAAP)
5,346
6,507
7,766
8,254
9,088
11,809
14,945
18,325
22,426
30,492
42,890
54,227
72,248
79,909
82,972
85,062
87,758
80,543
84,170
90,541
89,336
87,047
79,840
75,946
77,039
70,919
65,693
86,703
Less:
Stock-based compensation expense
(40)
(55)
(75)
(118)
(92)
(192)
(873)
(1,192)
(1,879)
(3,138)
(5,893)
(7,341)
(10,393)
(11,725)
(12,314)
(12,775)
(14,344)
(12,648)
(12,947)
(13,842)
(14,671)
(15,090)
(14,097)
(13,330)
(11,988)
(11,892)
(10,557)
(10,418)
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(18,411)
Impact of restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,744)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,550)
-
-
-
Research and development (Non-GAAP)
5,306
6,452
7,691
8,136
8,996
11,617
14,072
17,133
20,547
27,354
36,997
46,886
61,855
68,184
70,658
72,287
70,670
67,895
71,223
76,699
74,665
71,957
65,743
62,616
63,501
59,027
55,136
57,874
Sales and marketing (GAAP)
4,217
5,433
6,159
11,038
11,273
13,311
17,539
69,882
43,867
69,690
65,115
154,069
107,051
118,138
79,872
186,194
91,174
100,732
77,536
145,600
72,052
100,845
66,676
104,518
68,616
83,060
71,296
106,828
Less:
Stock-based compensation expense
(14)
(42)
(64)
(84)
(63)
(120)
(466)
(645)
(1,307)
(1,322)
(2,451)
(2,339)
(2,535)
(2,927)
(3,030)
(3,083)
(3,248)
(3,987)
(3,679)
(3,658)
(3,447)
(3,911)
(3,638)
(3,730)
(3,138)
(3,175)
(2,587)
(2,685)
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,222)
Impact of restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,000)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(589)
-
-
-
Intangible assets amortization
(161)
(470)
315
(135)
(135)
(136)
(135)
(135)
Sales and marketing (Non-GAAP)
4,203
5,391
6,095
10,954
11,210
13,191
17,073
69,237
42,560
68,368
62,664
151,730
104,516
115,211
76,842
183,111
85,926
96,745
73,857
141,942
68,444
96,464
63,353
100,653
64,754
79,749
68,574
99,786
General and administrative (GAAP)
1,338
2,154
2,853
8,140
8,617
7,443
7,849
9,647
12,981
14,648
20,698
29,466
35,702
37,262
33,333
40,606
30,746
31,379
40,690
31,119
36,088
30,211
24,812
25,516
26,692
24,865
23,083
43,591
Less:
Stock-based compensation expense
(8)
(15)
(18)
(50)
(100)
(220)
(785)
(1,166)
(1,271)
(2,462)
(3,339)
(3,543)
(3,533)
(4,664)
(3,647)
(4,009)
(4,155)
(3,839)
(4,792)
(4,402)
(4,425)
(4,824)
(4,381)
(4,153)
(3,988)
(3,959)
(3,494)
(3,455)
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(19,719)
Impact of restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,594)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(129)
-
-
Litigation (expense)/credit - Jawbone
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,558)
(6,062)
(7,225)
114
(1,533)
(874)
(919)
(765)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of Fitbit Force recall
-
-
-
(2,838)
(2,876)
(1,483)
(2)
972
142
(69)
(20)
4,363
(11)
11
-
(26)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Intangible assets amortization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(82)
(82)
(82)
(82)
(82)
(61)
(56)
(58)
(58)
(62)
(71)
(71)
(71)
(71)
(73)
(71)
(72)
(71)
(71)
General and administrative (Non-GAAP)
1,330
2,139
2,835
5,252
5,641
5,740
7,062
9,453
11,852
12,035
17,257
30,204
32,076
20,969
23,563
29,290
25,053
25,949
34,962
25,727
30,827
25,316
20,360
21,290
22,504
20,834
19,518
20,346
Operating expenses:
Research and development
5,346
6,507
7,766
8,254
9,088
11,809
14,945
18,325
22,426
30,492
42,890
54,227
72,248
79,909
82,972
85,062
87,758
80,543
84,170
90,541
89,336
87,047
79,840
75,946
77,039
70,919
65,693
86,703
Sales and marketing
4,217
5,433
6,159
11,038
11,273
13,311
17,539
69,882
43,867
69,690
65,115
154,069
107,051
118,138
79,872
186,194
91,174
100,732
77,536
145,600
72,052
100,845
66,676
104,518
68,616
83,060
71,296
106,828
General and administrative
1,338
2,154
2,853
8,140
8,617
7,443
7,849
9,647
12,981
14,648
20,698
29,466
35,702
37,262
33,333
40,606
30,746
31,379
40,690
31,119
36,088
30,211
24,812
25,516
26,692
24,865
23,083
43,591
Change in contingent consideration
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,704)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses (GAAP)
10,901
14,094
16,778
27,432
28,978
32,563
40,333
97,854
79,274
107,126
128,703
237,762
215,001
235,309
196,177
311,862
209,678
212,654
202,396
267,260
197,476
218,103
171,328
205,980
172,347
178,844
160,072
237,122
Less:
Stock-based compensation expense
(62)
(112)
(157)
(252)
(255)
(532)
(2,124)
(3,003)
(4,457)
(6,922)
(11,683)
(13,223)
(16,461)
(19,316)
(18,991)
(19,867)
(21,747)
(20,474)
(21,418)
(21,902)
(22,543)
(23,825)
(22,116)
(21,213)
(19,114)
(19,026)
(16,638)
(16,558)
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(42,352)
Impact of restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,338)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,268)
-
-
-
Litigation expense - Jawbone
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,558)
(6,062)
(7,225)
114
(1,533)
(874)
(919)
(765)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of Fitbit Force recall
-
-
-
(2,838)
(2,876)
(1,483)
(2)
972
142
(69)
(20)
4,363
(11)
11
-
(26)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Intangible assets amortization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(82)
(82)
(82)
(82)
(82)
(61)
(56)
(58)
(58)
(62)
(71)
(232)
(541)
244
(208)
(206)
(208)
(206)
(206)
Change in contingent consideration
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,704
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total operating expenses (Non-GAAP)
10,839
13,982
16,621
24,342
25,847
30,548
38,207
95,823
74,959
107,757
116,918
228,820
198,447
204,364
171,063
284,688
181,649
190,589
180,042
244,368
173,936
193,737
149,456
184,559
150,759
159,610
143,228
178,006
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
4,088
7,128
24,477
(44,647)
15,791
25,826
43,272
73,040
89,935
80,416
67,310
110,537
18,754
9,660
44,481
(185,360)
(91,379)
(63,409)
(27,636)
(18,663)
(83,353)
(99,088)
(17,814)
10,947
(82,894)
(70,630)
(52,120)
(115,069)
Q1 2013
Q2 2013
Q3 2013
Q4 2013
Q1 2014
Q2 2014
Q3 2014
Q4 2014
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Plus:
Stock-based compensation expense
64
116
165
275
314
661
2,470
3,359
4,903
7,747
13,034
15,340
17,770
20,400
20,005
21,257
21,765
21,966
22,797
24,325
23,641
25,857
24,115
23,396
20,544
20,547
18,084
18,564
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
47,990
Impact of restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,375
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,458
-
-
-
Litigation expense/(credit) - Jawbone
11,558
6,062
7,225
(114)
1,533
874
919
765
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of Fitbit Force recall
-
-
-
84,650
25,039
1,483
(1,483)
(2,199)
(2,182)
69
20
(8,078)
11
(11)
-
26
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Intangible assets amortization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
549
514
533
533
533
512
509
1,377
1,377
1,381
1,587
1,748
2,057
2,060
2,061
2,060
2,061
1,979
2,598
Change in contingent consideration
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,704)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating inc
ome (loss) (Non-GAAP)
4,152
7,244
24,642
40,278
41,144
27,970
44,259
74,200
92,656
81,077
80,878
118,332
37,068
42,140
71,060
(156,343)
(61,976)
(38,533)
(2,584)
8,168
(57,199)
(71,174)
8,361
36,404
(57,832)
(48,022)
(32,057)
(45,917)
Interest and other income (expense), net
(405)
(923)
(1,495)
(1,908)
(1,628)
(4,139)
(3,496)
(8,893)
(13,544)
(45,687)
(960)
(58)
2,150
376
(67)
711
1,628
496
460
3,858
1,867
4,435
(3,069)
1,933
4,739
3,083
1,896
1,930
Income (loss) before income taxes
3,683
6,205
22,982
(46,555)
14,163
21,687
39,776
64,147
76,391
34,729
66,350
110,479
20,904
10,036
44,414
(184,649)
(89,751)
(62,913)
(27,176)
(14,805)
(81,486)
(94,653)
(20,883)
12,880
(78,155)
(67,547)
(50,224)
(113,139)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,974
3,325
12,297
20,341
5,291
6,934
(29,136)
24,907
28,394
17,048
20,516
46,314
9,869
3,695
18,294
(38,376)
(29,671)
(4,673)
86,227
30,665
(609)
23,615
(18,827)
(2,492)
1,310
971
1,669
7,696
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
1,709
$
2,880
$
10,685
$
(66,896)
$
8,872
$
14,753
$
68,912
$
39,240
$
47,997
$
17,681
$
45,834
$
64,165
$
11,035
$
6,341
$
26,120
$
(146,273)
$
(60,080)
$
(58,240)
$
(113,403)
$
(45,470)
$
(80,877)
$
(118,268)
$
(2,056)
$
15,372
$
(79,465)
$
(68,518)
$
(51,893)
$
(120,835)
Plus:
Stock-based compensation expense
$
64
$
116
$
165
$
275
$
314
$
661
$
2,470
$
3,359
$
4,903
$
7,747
$
13,034
$
15,340
$
17,770
$
20,400
$
20,005
$
21,257
$
21,765
$
21,966
$
22,797
$
24,325
$
23,641
$
25,857
$
24,115
$
23,396
$
20,544
$
20,547
$
18,084
$
18,564
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
47,990
Impact of restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,375
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,458
-
-
-
Litigation expense/(credit) - Jawbone
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,558
6,062
7,225
(114)
1,533
874
919
765
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impact of Fitbit Force recall
-
-
-
84,650
25,039
1,483
(1,483)
(2,199)
(2,182)
69
20
(8,078)
11
(11)
-
26
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revaluation of redeemable convertible preferred
-
-
-
stock warrant liability
345
496
1,224
1,305
1,353
3,842
1,626
6,451
10,335
46,320
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of equity investment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,000
-
-
-
-
-
Intangible assets amortization
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
549
514
533
533
533
512
509
1,377
1,377
1,381
1,587
1,748
2,057
2,060
2,061
2,060
2,061
1,979
2,598
Change in contingent consideration
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,704)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(164)
(245)
(556)
(34,492)
(10,682)
(2,394)
(44,437)
(3,044)
(4,857)
(13,349)
(183)
15,423
(4,829)
(9,297)
(6,955)
(8,445)
(3,722)
14,056
85,574
13,979
13,767
36,121
(20,077)
(4,481)
16,335
10,139
5,141
20,193
Net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)
$
1,954
$
3,247
$
11,518
$
(15,158)
$
24,896
$
18,345
$
27,088
$
43,807
$
56,196
$
51,313
$
59,219
$
87,383
$
24,520
$
29,524
$
45,744
$
(125,701)
$
(34,399)
$
(19,308)
$
(2,777)
$
(4,660)
$
(40,956)
$
(54,233)
$
10,042
$
36,348
$
(38,068)
$
(35,771)
$
(26,689)
$
(31,490)
Less: undistributed earnings to participating securities and noncumulative dividends to preferred stockholders
$
(7,183)
$
(11,750)
$
(53,763)
$
(30,701)
$
(37,374)
$
(12,456)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - basic
1,689
3,003
15,149
8,539
10,623
5,225
45,834
64,165
11,035
6,341
26,120
(146,273)
(60,080)
(58,240)
(113,403)
(45,470)
(80,877)
(118,268)
(2,056)
15,372
(79,465)
(68,518)
(51,893)
(120,835)
Add: adjustments for undistributed earnings to participating securities
570
1,058
5,387
3,326
4,992
1,862
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - diluted
$
2,259
$
4,061
$
20,536
$
11,865
$
15,615
$
7,087
$
45,834
$
64,165
$
11,035
$
6,341
$
26,120
$
(146,273)
$
(60,080)
$
(58,240)
$
(113,403)
$
(45,470)
$
(80,877)
$
(118,268)
$
(2,056)
$
15,372
$
(79,465)
$
(68,518)
$
(51,893)
$
(120,835)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.04
$
0.07
$
0.38
$
0.21
$
0.26
$
0.09
$
0.22
$
0.30
$
0.05
$
0.03
$
0.12
$
(0.65)
$
(0.27)
$
(0.25)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.19)
$
(0.34)
$
(0.49)
$
(0.01)
$
0.06
$
(0.31)
$
(0.27)
$
(0.20)
$
(0.46)
Diluted (GAAP)
$
0.04
$
0.07
$
0.34
$
0.19
$
0.22
$
0.07
$
0.19
$
0.26
$
0.05
$
0.03
$
0.11
$
(0.65)
$
(0.27)
$
(0.25)
$
(0.48)
$
(0.19)
$
(0.34)
$
(0.49)
$
(0.01)
$
0.06
$
(0.31)
$
(0.27)
$
(0.20)
$
(0.46)
Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
40,155
40,193
40,376
40,676
41,201
58,548
206,657
210,438
216,043
218,850
222,412
224,412
226,511
230,322
234,242
237,421
239,431
242,898
245,838
249,973
253,124
256,160
258,753
261,693
Diluted (GAAP)
59,478
60,487
61,003
63,742
70,289
95,190
243,660
245,009
242,009
242,328
243,687
224,412
226,511
230,322
234,242
237,421
239,431
242,898
245,838
260,399
253,124
256,160
258,753
261,693
Plus:
Diluted effect of redeemable convertible preferred common stock conversion
139,504
139,504
139,708
139,851
139,851
126,020
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Public offering shares
-
-
-
-
-
20,173
-
1,565
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other dilutive equity awards
1,701
1,886
1,802
1,756
1,839
1,766
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Diluted shares (Non-GAAP)
200,683
201,877
202,513
205,349
211,979
243,149
243,660
246,574
242,009
242,328
243,687
224,412
226,511
230,322
234,242
237,421
239,431
242,898
260,347
260,399
253,124
256,160
258,753
261,693
Diluted net income (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.12
$
0.09
$
0.13
$
0.21
$
0.27
$
0.21
$
0.24
$
0.35
$
0.10
$
0.12
$
0.19
$
(0.56)
$
(0.15)
$
(0.08)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.17)
$
(0.22)
$
0.04
$
0.14
$
(0.15)
$
(0.14)
$
(0.10)
$
(0.12)
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
1,709
$
2,880
$
10,685
$
(66,896)
$
8,872
$
14,753
$
68,912
$
39,240
$
47,997
$
17,681
$
45,834
$
64,165
$
11,035
$
6,341
$
26,120
$
(146,273)
$
(60,079)
$
(58,240)
$
(113,403)
$
(45,470)
$
(80,877)
$
(118,268)
$
(2,056)
$
15,372
$
(79,465)
$
(68,518)
$
(51,893)
$
(120,835)
Impact of Fitbit Force recall
-
-
-
84,650
25,039
1,483
(1,483)
(2,199)
(2,182)
69
20
(8,078)
11
(11)
-
26
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation expense
64
116
165
275
314
661
2,470
3,359
4,903
7,747
13,034
15,340
17,770
20,400
20,005
21,257
21,765
21,966
22,797
24,325
23,641
25,857
24,115
23,396
20,544
20,547
18,084
18,564
Acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
47,990
Impact of restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,375
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,458
-
-
Litigation expense/(credit) - Jawbone
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,558
6,062
7,225
(114)
1,533
874
919
765
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revaluation of redeemable convertible preferred
-
stock warrant liability
345
496
1,224
1,305
1,353
3,842
1,626
6,451
10,335
46,320
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Impairment of equity investment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,000
-
-
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
452
680
700
1,180
750
963
1,251
3,167
3,469
4,705
5,367
7,566
7,008
7,178
11,275
12,672
10,517
11,435
10,520
13,221
12,204
15,173
13,877
15,561
15,433
18,792
15,089
13,522
Change in contingent consideration
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,704)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Interest (income) expense, net
196
268
274
344
409
452
680
681
467
379
216
(43)
(582)
(839)
(970)
(765)
(1,096)
(193)
(1,162)
(1,197)
(1,350)
(2,177)
(2,072)
(2,209)
(3,466)
(2,622)
(2,388)
(1,815)
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,974
3,325
12,297
20,341
5,291
6,934
(29,136)
24,907
28,394
17,048
20,516
46,314
9,869
3,695
18,294
(38,376)
(29,671)
(4,673)
86,227
30,665
(609)
23,615
(18,827)
(2,492)
1,310
971
1,669
7,696
Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,740
$
7,765
$
25,345
$
41,199
$
42,028
$
29,088
$
44,320
$
75,606
$
93,383
$
86,245
$
84,987
$
125,264
$
45,111
$
48,322
$
80,786
$
(144,234)
$
(52,303)
$
(28,172)
$
5,853
$
22,463
$
(46,226)
$
(55,800)
$
21,037
$
49,628
$
(43,186)
$
(30,830)
$
(19,439)
$
(34,878)
Devices Sold
521
745
1,291
1,919
1,575
1,720
2,332
5,277
3,866
4,458
4,773
8,258
4,842
5,673
5,283
6,497
2,956
3,373
3,624
5,391
2,150
2,684
3,539
5,566
2,930
3,529
3,540
5,989
Fitbit, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Fiscal Quarters
(in thousands)
Q1 2013
Q2 2013
Q3 2013
Q4 2013
Q1 2014
Q2 2014
Q3 2014
Q4 2014
Q1 2015
Q2 2015
Q3 2015
Q4 2015
Q1 2016
Q2 2016
Q3 2016
Q4 2016
Q1 2017
Q2 2017
Q3 2017
Q4 2017
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Cash Flows from Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
1,709
$
2,880
$
10,685
$
(66,896)
$
8,872
$
14,753
$
68,912
$
39,240
$
47,997
$
17,681
$
45,834
$
64,165
$
11,035
$
6,341
$
26,120
$
(146,273)
$
(60,079)
$
(58,240)
$
(113,403)
$
(45,470)
$
(80,877)
$
(118,268)
$
(2,056)
$
15,372
$
(79,465)
$
(68,518)
$
(51,893)
$
(120,835)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
(used in) operating activities
Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts
-
-
-
651
(63)
12
66
849
73
(101)
(5)
1,148
413
(232)
(40)
198
1
183
7,622
87
(109)
105
41
19
32
16
(19)
268
Provision for inventory obsolescence
201
272
422
204
757
473
(707)
2,441
1,761
2,776
-
523
231
434
349
3,979
3,997
4,412
4,986
1,438
6,337
1,677
1,005
2,809
1,478
2,644
1,041
848
Provision for inventory obsolescence related to Fitbit Force recall
-
-
-
10,251
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
452
680
700
1,180
750
963
1,250
3,168
3,363
4,156
4,853
7,033
6,475
6,646
10,763
12,162
9,140
10,059
9,139
11,633
10,456
13,116
11,816
13,501
13,373
16,733
13,109
10,924
Accelerated depreciation of property and equipment
-
-
-
1,712
-
-
-
1,004
-
-
-
1,206
484
165
113
19,043
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
106
549
514
533
533
533
512
509
1,377
1,376
1,381
1,588
1,748
2,057
2,061
2,060
2,060
2,061
1,979
2,599
Non-cash lease expense
7,713
3,902
6,346
1,209
Write-off of property and equipment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,250
-
-
7,259
226
28
218
-
170
(1)
37
Revaluation of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants liability
345
496
1,224
1,305
1,353
3,841
1,627
6,451
10,335
46,320
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Amortization of issuance costs and discount on debt
17
22
21
22
160
56
398
181
161
161
162
477
117
116
117
116
116
686
75
74
74
74
162
475
-
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation
64
116
165
275
314
661
2,470
3,359
4,903
7,747
13,034
15,340
17,770
20,400
20,005
21,257
22,493
21,966
22,797
24,325
23,641
25,857
24,115
23,396
20,544
20,547
18,084
18,564
Change in contingent consideration
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,704)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
(26,693)
(15,308)
(3,875)
(16,236)
(12,177)
(10,250)
(4,581)
(31,871)
8,658
(70,940)
(5,005)
21,142
116,678
41,091
(1,799)
500
(391)
(858)
(20)
154
484
(234)
Impairment of equity investment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,000
-
-
-
-
-
Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(560)
297
17
(1,131)
300
391
(300)
743
(19)
(208)
(240)
(323)
(440)
(392)
(50)
212
(212)
565
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
10,663
(13,164)
(17,381)
(35,748)
31,004
(1,456)
(26,872)
(161,464)
77,371
(90,205)
7,334
(225,600)
129,218
(37,681)
(83,781)
(16,457)
282,917
(21,752)
(52,266)
(145,115)
191,982
(27,787)
(83,968)
(88,263)
163,592
(8,031)
(86,944)
(89,930)
Inventories
(5,239)
(2,008)
(7,436)
(32,693)
2,633
(1,657)
(5,699)
(56,872)
(24,198)
(52,136)
(88,819)
97,045
(34,149)
20,798
(37,532)
(11,092)
27,193
54,293
(2,038)
12,681
(27,307)
3,090
(55,847)
67,204
(50,958)
9,775
(84,317)
107,029
Prepaid expenses and other assets
468
(524)
(2,538)
369
(2,457)
(729)
(235)
(6,258)
(8,220)
5,725
(2,169)
(24,551)
(16,547)
462
(22,703)
912
(976)
(49,348)
(75,180)
12,393
39,610
(1,986)
85,732
2,558
12,594
1,413
(2,135)
3,269
Fitbit Force recall reserve
-
-
-
72,687
1,300
(27,164)
(26,045)
(8,553)
(7,371)
(2,210)
(1,236)
(6,537)
(783)
(2,191)
(654)
(241)
(295)
(205)
(168)
(121)
(132)
(159)
(104)
(50)
46
90
106
(243)
Accounts payable
(4,493)
903
7,104
47,367
(39,616)
12,510
10,642
140,225
(59,478)
53,918
125,328
(63,009)
(16,317)
(23,108)
26,299
58,780
(176,619)
(40,340)
94,799
36,045
(84,155)
19,971
80,541
18,850
(81,656)
(18,861)
112,343
(64,386)
Accrued liabilities and other liabilities
(2,369)
4,499
6,653
18,260
(6,340)
(1,052)
9,576
45,549
(4,826)
13,656
21,827
108,091
38,729
15,271
(10,715)
170,076
(52,173)
8,210
(4,238)
104,373
(66,790)
(3,886)
6,220
52,478
(69,962)
(28,138)
37,095
154,267
Lease liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(4,972)
(8,605)
(7,398)
(1,914)
Deferred revenue
(3,410)
694
662
2,913
150
1,764
684
805
7,467
4,322
5,731
17,371
6,481
(4,508)
(1,419)
4,902
(3,000)
(2,477)
(4,369)
2,374
(6,010)
(3,613)
(26)
4,027
(2,259)
(1,216)
889
6,592
Income taxes payable
1,522
2,668
6,092
7,513
(8,300)
6,834
(6,111)
20,381
(12,909)
(16,927)
1,677
32,495
4,317
10,540
4,899
25,680
351
(1,867)
(306)
(1,666)
(173)
21,974
(16,148)
(5,078)
257
(771)
407
(349)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(70)
(2,466)
6,373
29,372
(9,483)
9,809
3,263
15,198
32,660
(28,508)
121,328
15,777
143,443
(19,016)
(58,709)
73,002
49,138
(45,909)
5,490
55,522
13,515
(67,375)
58,741
108,326
(67,653)
(76,423)
(41,036)
28,280
Cash Flows from Investing activities:
Change in restricted cash
-
-
-
(2,310)
2,310
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Purchase of property and equipment
(775)
(2,024)
(2,437)
(2,288)
(2,909)
(3,789)
(11,187)
(8,610)
(5,009)
(6,736)
(6,003)
(12,818)
(16,676)
(20,069)
(30,053)
(11,842)
(28,157)
(11,662)
(18,382)
(30,959)
(12,616)
(15,908)
(11,650)
(12,706)
(6,096)
(4,731)
(15,450)
(10,254)
Purchase of marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(124,713)
(106,222)
(62,576)
(330,162)
(160,014)
(85,303)
(129,661)
(188,017)
(176,862)
(103,393)
(123,479)
(65,611)
(60,174)
(104,684)
(111,615)
(108,880)
(67,474)
(59,610)
Sales of marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
12,070
45,941
-
38,814
6,197
1,500
4,256
9,550
6,000
22,600
8,945
-
-
1,038
-
2,016
-
7,108
Maturities of marketable securities
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
44,500
121,598
18,664
109,007
66,505
178,028
173,116
149,432
121,949
171,966
93,712
91,998
75,918
128,309
111,120
82,703
83,464
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,037)
-
-
-
-
(5,600)
-
(32,656)
-
-
(556)
-
(17,003)
-
-
(2,250)
-
-
(2,625)
(2,224)
Equity investment
(6,000)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(775)
(2,024)
(2,437)
(4,598)
(599)
(3,789)
(11,187)
(8,610)
(16,046)
(6,736)
(118,646)
(28,599)
42,346
(298,353)
(74,863)
(61,796)
24,466
(17,013)
(40,368)
4,197
27,813
12,193
20,174
(42,684)
10,598
(475)
(2,846)
18,484
Cash Flows from Financing activities:
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
420,885
-
84,390
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from issuance of debt and revolving credit facility, net debt discount
2,830
-
-
-
30,000
-
8,000
125,000
160,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Repayment of debt
(59)
(60)
(237)
(240)
(2,347)
(749)
(38,250)
-
(134,503)
(160,000)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(747)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(550)
Payment of issuance costs
-
-
-
(45)
(604)
-
(1,971)
-
-
-
-
(748)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Payments of offering costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
(2,522)
(2,249)
(317)
(1,236)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
stock, net of issuance costs
-
25,823
16,988
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Financing lease
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(597)
(340)
(1,302)
(464)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
45
143
9
8
3
9
20
65
70
372
498
3,078
2,374
12,093
3,849
7,653
2,581
8,826
2,486
5,118
992
9,746
903
9,829
931
5,881
232
5,974
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(574)
(533)
(2,121)
(1,711)
(3,127)
(2,107)
(5,570)
(3,572)
(5,179)
(4,808)
(5,697)
(3,752)
(6,422)
(4,227)
(2,846)
(4,676)
Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from exercise of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants
-
-
-
-
-
-
75
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2,816
25,906
16,760
(277)
27,052
(740)
(32,126)
125,065
25,566
258,735
(1,751)
86,403
564
11,560
1,728
5,942
(546)
6,719
(3,084)
1,546
(4,934)
4,938
(4,794)
6,077
(6,088)
1,314
(3,916)
284
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,971
21,416
20,696
24,497
16,970
5,280
(40,050)
131,653
42,180
223,491
931
73,581
186,353
(305,809)
(131,844)
17,148
73,058
(56,203)
(37,962)
61,265
36,394
(50,244)
74,121
71,719
(63,143)
(75,584)
(47,798)
47,048
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
-
-
-
-
5
7
17
16
43
(64)
73
(15)
(137)
(111)
(78)
(48)
(99)
630
(63)
20
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
13,148
15,119
36,535
57,231
81,728
98,703
103,990
63,957
195,626
237,849
461,276
462,280
535,846
722,062
416,142
284,220
301,320
374,279
318,706
280,681
341,966
378,360
328,116
402,237
473,956
410,813
335,229
287,431
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
15,119
$
36,535
$
57,231
$
81,728
$
98,703
$
103,990
$
63,957
$
195,626
$
237,849
$
461,276
$
462,280
$
535,846
$
722,062
$
416,142
$
284,220
$
301,320
$
374,279
$
318,706
$
280,681
$
341,966
$
378,360
$
328,116
$
402,237
$
473,956
$
410,813
$
335,229
$
287,431
$
334,479
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) (1)
$
(70)
$
(2,466)
$
6,373
$
29,372
$
(9,483)
$
9,809
$
3,263
$
15,198
$
32,660
$
(28,508)
$
121,328
$
15,777
$
143,443
$
(19,016)
$
(58,709)
$
73,002
$
49,138
$
(45,909)
$
5,490
$
55,522
$
13,515
$
(67,375)
$
58,741
$
108,326
$
(67,653)
$
(76,423)
$
(41,036)
$
28,280
Purchase of property and equipment
(775)
(2,024)
(2,437)
(2,288)
(2,909)
(3,789)
(11,187)
(8,610)
(5,009)
(6,736)
(6,003)
(12,818)
(16,676)
(20,069)
(30,053)
(11,842)
(28,157)
(11,662)
(18,382)
(30,959)
(12,616)
(15,908)
(11,650)
(12,706)
(6,096)
(4,731)
(15,450)
(10,254)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
$
(845)
$
(4,490)
$
3,936
$
27,084
$
(12,392)
$
6,020
$
(7,924)
$
6,588
$
27,651
$
(35,244)
$
115,325
$
2,959
$
126,767
$
(39,085)
$
(88,762)
$
61,160
$
20,981
$
(57,571)
$
(12,892)
$
24,563
$
899
$
(83,283)
$
47,091
$
95,620
$
(73,749)
$
(81,154)
$
(56,486)
$
18,026
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (GAAP)
$
(775)
$
(2,024)
$
(2,437)
$
(4,598)
$
(599)
$
(3,789)
$
(11,187)
$
(8,610)
$
(16,046)
$
(6,736)
$
(118,646)
$
(28,599)
$
42,346
$
(298,353)
$
(74,863)
$
(61,796)
$
24,466
$
(17,013)
$
(40,368)
$
4,197
$
27,813
$
12,193
$
20,174
$
(42,684)
$
10,598
$
(475)
$
(2,846)
$
18,484
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (GAAP) (1)
$
2,816
$
25,906
$
16,760
$
(277)
$
27,052
$
(740)
$
(32,126)
$
125,065
$
25,566
$
258,735
$
(1,751)
$
86,403
$
564
$
11,560
$
1,728
$
5,942
$
(546)
$
6,719
$
(3,084)
$
1,546
$
(4,934)
$
4,938
$
(4,794)
$
6,077
$
(6,088)
$
1,314
$
(3,916)
$
284
(1) - The Company's adoption of ASU 2016-09 on January 1, 2017 resulted in excess tax benefits for share-based payments recorded as a reduction of income tax expense and reflected within operating cash flows, rather than recorded within equity and reflected within financing cash flows. The Company elected to adopt this new standard retrospectively, which impacted the presentation for all periods prior to the adoption date.