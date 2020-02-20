Fitbit : Supplemental Financial ( PDF 669 KB ) 0 02/20/2020 | 06:47pm EST Send by mail :

Non-GAAP Financial Measures This supplemental financial information contains financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP operating expenses; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP income (loss) before income taxes; non-GAAP net income (loss); non-GAAP diluted shares; non-GAAP net income (loss) per share; free cash flow; non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP effective tax rate. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, many of the adjustments to our GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of certain items, specifically stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of equity investment, interest income, net, and the related income tax effects of the aforementioned exclusions, that may be recurring and will be reflected in our financial results for the foreseeable future. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. The following are explanations of the adjustments that are reflected in one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures: Stock-based compensation expense relates to equity awards granted primarily to our employees. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

compensation expense relates to equity awards granted primarily to our employees. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock-based compensation expense using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions. Acquisition-related costs relates to acquisition retention bonuses, integration costs, advisory and consulting, legal, accounting, tax, other professional service fees, and SEC filing fees to the extent associated with the pending Merger Agreement with Google or our acquisition of other companies.

costs relates to acquisition retention bonuses, integration costs, advisory and consulting, legal, accounting, tax, other professional service fees, and SEC filing fees to the extent associated with the pending Merger Agreement with Google or our acquisition of other companies. Restructuring costs primarily included severance-related costs. We believe that excluding this expense provides greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business operations, facilitates comparison of our results with other periods, and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in our industry.

severance-related costs. We believe that excluding this expense provides greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business operations, facilitates comparison of our results with other periods, and may also facilitate comparison with the results of other companies in our industry. Litigation expense relates to legal costs incurred due to litigation with Aliphcom, Inc. d/b/a Jawbone, or Jawbone. We exclude these expenses because we do not believe they have a direct correlation to the operations of our business and because of the singular nature of the claims underlying the Jawbone litigation matters. We began excluding Jawbone litigation costs in the second quarter of 2016 as these costs significantly increased in 2016.

In March 2014, we recalled the Fitbit Force after some of our users experienced allergic reactions to adhesives in the wristband. This recall primarily impacted our results for the fourth quarter of 2013, the first quarter of 2014, and the fourth quarter of 2015.

Revaluation of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability is a non-cash charge that will not recur in the periods following our initial public offering.

non-cash charge that will not recur in the periods following our initial public offering. Amortization of intangible assets relates to our acquisitions of FitStar, Pebble, Vector and Twine Health. We exclude these amortization expenses because we do not believe they have a direct correlation to the operation of our business.

A non-recurring impairment charge of $6 million to reflect the write-down of an equity investment.

non-recurring impairment charge of $6 million to reflect the write-down of an equity investment. The change in contingent consideration relates to our acquisition of FitStar. This is a non-recurring benefit that has no direct correlation to our business performance.

non-recurring benefit that has no direct correlation to our business performance. Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures such as stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, restructuring and valuation allowance, in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income (loss).

non-GAAP adjustments relates to the tax effect of the adjustments that we incorporate into non-GAAP financial measures such as stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, restructuring and valuation allowance, in order to provide a more meaningful measure of non-GAAP net income (loss). Adjustment to shares includes the conversion of the redeemable convertible preferred stock into shares of common stock as though the conversion had occurred at the beginning of all periods presented, and the shares issued in our initial public offering in June 2015, as if they had been outstanding since the beginning of the second quarter of 2015, and the shares issued in our follow-on offering in November 2015, as if they had been outstanding since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2015.

follow-on offering in November 2015, as if they had been outstanding since the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2015. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted by purchase of property and equipment. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can possibly be used for investing in our business and strengthening the balance sheet, but it is not intended to represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Fitbit, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Fiscal Quarters (in thousands) As of Mar 31 Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31 Mar 31 Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31 Mar 31 Jun 30 Sep 30 Dec 31 Apr 2 Jul 2 Oct 1 Dec 31 Apr 1 July 1 Sep 30 Dec 31 Mar 31 Jun 30 Sep 29 Dec 31 Mar 30 Jun 29 Sep 28 Dec 31 2013 2013 2013 2013 2014 2014 2014 2014 2015 2015 2015 2015 2016 2016 2016 2016 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,119 $ 36,535 $ 57,231 $ 81,728 $ 98,703 $ 103,990 $ 63,957 $ 195,626 $ 237,849 $ 461,276 $ 462,280 $ 535,846 $ 722,062 $ 416,142 $ 284,220 $ 301,320 $ 374,279 $ 318,708 $ 280,681 $ 341,966 $ 378,360 $ 328,116 $ 402,237 $ 473,956 $ 410,813 $ 335,229 $ 287,431 $ 334,479 Marketable securities - - - - - - - - - - 113,198 128,632 69,652 343,534 387,882 404,693 351,837 357,090 378,548 337,334 279,994 252,347 221,083 249,493 233,383 229,708 214,817 184,023 Accounts receivable, net 14,982 28,146 45,527 80,624 49,683 51,126 77,933 238,859 161,736 252,023 244,921 469,260 339,669 377,545 461,351 477,825 194,834 216,346 260,990 406,019 214,355 242,038 325,964 414,209 250,582 258,599 345,562 435,269 Inventories 15,202 16,938 23,952 56,441 53,051 54,235 60,641 115,072 137,509 186,870 276,083 178,146 212,092 190,644 214,955 230,387 200,331 141,504 138,781 123,895 145,373 140,430 195,112 124,871 174,478 161,931 245,096 136,752 Income tax receivable - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 77,882 77,746 78,385 8,962 6,957 6,917 7,365 965 573 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 492 1,016 3,554 3,185 5,763 6,492 7,165 13,614 22,012 18,163 21,199 43,530 60,006 59,782 86,372 66,346 58,775 97,717 173,654 97,269 59,109 63,227 45,541 42,325 26,481 24,124 33,376 28,656 Restricted cash - - - 2,310 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total current assets 45,795 82,635 130,264 224,288 207,200 215,843 209,697 563,171 559,106 918,332 1,117,681 1,355,414 1,403,481 1,387,647 1,434,780 1,480,571 1,180,056 1,131,365 1,232,654 1,384,365 1,154,937 1,104,543 1,198,899 1,311,811 1,102,654 1,016,956 1,127,247 1,119,752 Property and equipment, net 2,527 4,809 5,619 6,486 7,162 15,278 24,376 26,435 28,022 90,945 35,728 44,501 51,579 74,181 94,311 76,553 85,039 80,135 90,823 104,908 104,530 110,185 106,520 106,286 95,275 91,718 88,232 82,756 Operating right-of-use assets - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 99,144 75,528 71,529 70,225 Goodwill - - - - - - - - 22,562 22,157 22,157 22,157 22,157 25,217 25,217 51,036 51,036 51,036 51,036 51,036 60,929 61,058 61,058 60,979 60,979 60,979 60,979 64,812 Intangible assets, net - - - - - - - - 13,812 13,263 12,749 12,216 11,683 15,090 14,578 27,521 26,145 24,768 23,943 22,356 29,797 27,740 25,680 23,620 21,559 19,499 17,519 16,746 Deferred tax assets - - - - - - 26,693 42,001 44,457 60,693 72,870 83,020 87,601 119,472 110,814 175,797 184,040 162,899 46,221 3,990 4,158 3,528 3,920 4,489 4,436 4,222 3,925 4,111 Other assets - - - - 483 442 1,586 1,444 1,390 1,240 1,272 1,758 1,773 1,504 10,526 10,448 12,340 10,886 9,900 15,420 14,750 16,147 10,003 8,362 10,423 9,278 7,170 9,684 Total assets $ 48,322 $ 87,444 $ 135,833 $ 230,774 $ 214,845 $ 231,563 $ 262,351 $ 633,051 $ 669,349 $ 1,046,630 $ 1,262,457 $ 1,519,066 $ 1,578,274 $ 1,623,111 $ 1,690,226 $ 1,821,926 $ 1,538,656 $ 1,461,089 $ 1,454,577 $ 1,582,075 $ 1,369,101 $ 1,323,201 $ 1,406,080 $ 1,515,547 $ 1,394,470 $ 1,278,180 $ 1,376,601 $ 1,368,086 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,040 $ 15,881 $ 22,058 $ 70,896 $ 29,798 $ 47,597 $ 57,401 $ 195,666 $ 136,425 $ 193,594 $ 320,195 $ 260,842 $ 238,696 $ 226,418 $ 253,138 $ 313,773 $ 127,542 $ 83,966 $ 178,476 $ 212,731 $ 132,910 $ 155,970 $ 232,991 $ 251,657 $ 165,551 $ 157,204 $ 263,181 $ 194,626 Accrued liabilities 6,158 10,021 14,316 28,565 21,773 20,173 27,752 70,940 73,860 79,618 98,258 194,977 232,427 231,921 218,526 389,308 338,940 346,764 345,572 451,673 382,052 376,884 386,315 437,214 363,751 332,857 365,812 513,530 Operating lease liabilities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 30,209 23,907 23,313 23,511 Deferred revenue 1,337 2,031 2,693 5,606 5,756 7,520 8,204 9,009 17,024 21,346 27,077 44,448 50,929 46,420 45,001 42,612 46,904 44,427 40,058 35,504 31,272 28,116 27,350 29,400 28,655 28,076 28,076 32,307 Fitbit Force Recall reserve - - - 82,938 84,239 57,074 31,029 22,476 15,104 12,894 11,659 5,122 4,339 2,148 1,494 1,253 956 753 585 464 332 174 69 20 - - - - Income taxes payable 1,606 4,274 10,366 17,841 9,541 16,375 10,264 30,631 17,723 795 2,472 2,868 1,671 2,074 1,231 9,394 2,466 599 293 928 755 22,729 6,580 1,092 1,349 578 986 636 Long-term debt, current portion 778 1,713 2,849 3,985 38,523 37,789 7,548 132,589 159,611 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total current liabilities 23,919 33,920 52,282 209,831 189,630 186,528 142,198 461,311 419,747 308,247 459,661 508,257 528,062 508,981 519,390 756,340 516,808 476,509 564,984 701,300 547,321 583,873 653,305 719,383 589,515 542,622 681,368 764,610 Long-term deferred revenue 7,292 - - - 6,928 5,176 4,719 5,458 7,436 5,922 5,285 6,174 8,535 Long-term operating lease liabilities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 98,219 75,309 70,202 67,902 Other liabilities 585 1,221 3,579 7,420 7,870 8,421 10,418 12,867 13,750 15,031 18,624 29,358 36,886 47,473 53,732 59,762 56,280 59,244 57,958 49,884 54,345 55,650 52,596 52,790 29,001 29,420 29,883 39,776 Long-term debt, less current portion 10,448 9,475 8,124 6,725 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability 834 1,329 2,553 4,028 5,381 9,222 9,346 15,797 26,132 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total liabilities 35,786 45,945 66,538 228,004 202,881 204,171 161,962 489,975 459,629 323,278 478,285 537,615 564,948 556,454 573,122 823,394 573,088 535,753 622,942 758,112 606,842 644,242 711,359 779,609 722,657 652,636 787,627 880,823 Redeemable convertible preferred stock 23,425 49,248 66,236 66,236 66,236 66,236 67,814 67,814 67,814 - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (10,889) (7,749) 3,109 (63,466) (54,272) (38,844) 32,575 75,262 141,906 723,352 784,172 981,451 1,013,326 1,066,657 1,117,104 998,532 965,568 925,336 831,635 823,963 762,259 678,959 694,721 735,938 671,813 625,544 588,974 487,263 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, - - - and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 48,322 $ 87,444 $ 135,833 $ 230,774 $ 214,845 $ 231,563 $ 262,351 $ 633,051 $ 669,349 $ 1,046,630 $ 1,262,457 $ 1,519,066 $ 1,578,274 $ 1,623,111 $ 1,690,226 $ 1,821,926 $ 1,538,656 $ 1,461,089 $ 1,454,577 $ 1,582,075 $ 1,369,101 $ 1,323,201 $ 1,406,080 $ 1,515,547 $ 1,394,470 $ 1,278,180 $ 1,376,601 $ 1,368,086 Fitbit, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Fiscal Quarters (in thousands) Q1 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2013 Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Revenue (GAAP) $ 33,121 $ 47,169 $ 83,667 $ 107,130 $ 108,815 $ 113,572 $ 152,862 $ 370,184 $ 336,754 $ 400,412 $ 409,262 $ 711,570 $ 505,356 $ 586,528 $ 503,802 $ 573,775 $ 298,942 $ 353,299 $ 392,522 $ 570,756 $ 247,865 $ 299,344 $ 393,575 $ 571,199 $ 271,890 $ 313,556 $ 347,200 $ 502,142 Plus: Impact of Fitbit Force recall - - - 30,607 11,561 - - (3,449) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 33,121 $ 47,169 $ 83,667 $ 137,737 $ 120,376 $ 113,572 $ 152,862 $ 366,735 $ 336,754 $ 400,412 $ 409,262 $ 711,570 $ 505,356 $ 586,528 $ 503,802 $ 573,775 $ 298,942 $ 353,299 $ 392,522 $ 570,756 $ 247,865 $ 299,344 $ 393,575 $ 571,199 $ 271,890 $ 313,556 $ 347,200 $ 502,142 Cost of revenue 18,132 25,947 42,412 124,345 64,046 55,183 69,257 199,290 167,545 212,870 213,249 363,271 271,601 341,559 263,144 447,273 180,643 204,054 217,762 322,159 133,742 180,329 240,061 354,272 182,437 205,342 239,248 380,089 Gross profit (GAAP) 14,989 21,222 41,255 (17,215) 44,769 58,389 83,605 170,894 169,209 187,542 196,013 348,299 233,755 244,969 240,658 126,502 118,299 149,245 174,760 248,597 114,123 119,015 153,514 216,927 89,453 108,214 107,952 122,053 Gross margin (GAAP) 45.3% 45.0% 49.3% (16.1)% 41.1% 51.4% 54.7% 46.2% 50.2% 46.8% 47.9% 48.9% 46.3% 41.8% 47.8% 22.1% 39.6% 42.2% 44.5% 43.6% 46.0% 39.8% 39.0% 38.0% 32.9% 34.5% 31.1% 24.3% Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 2 4 8 23 59 129 346 356 446 825 1,351 2,117 1,309 1,084 1,014 1,390 18 1,492 1,379 2,423 1,098 2,032 1,999 2,183 1,430 1,521 1,446 2,006 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,638 Impact of restructuring - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 37 - - - - - - - 190 - - - Impact of Fitbit Force recall - - - 81,812 22,163 - (1,485) (1,227) (2,040) - - (3,715) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Intangible assets amortization - - - - - - - - - 467 432 451 451 451 451 453 1,319 1,319 1,381 1,516 1,516 1,516 2,304 1,853 1,854 1,853 1,773 2,392 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) 14,991 21,226 41,263 64,620 66,991 58,518 82,466 170,023 167,615 188,834 197,796 347,152 235,515 246,504 242,123 128,345 119,673 152,056 177,520 252,536 116,737 122,563 157,817 220,963 92,927 111,588 111,171 132,089 Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 45.3% 45.0% 49.3% 46.9% 55.7% 51.5% 53.9% 46.4% 49.8% 47.2% 48.3% 48.8% 46.6% 42.0% 48.1% 22.4% 40.0% 43.0% 45.2% 44.2% 47.1% 40.9% 40.1% 38.7% 34.2% 35.6% 32.0% 26.3% Research and development (GAAP) 5,346 6,507 7,766 8,254 9,088 11,809 14,945 18,325 22,426 30,492 42,890 54,227 72,248 79,909 82,972 85,062 87,758 80,543 84,170 90,541 89,336 87,047 79,840 75,946 77,039 70,919 65,693 86,703 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (40) (55) (75) (118) (92) (192) (873) (1,192) (1,879) (3,138) (5,893) (7,341) (10,393) (11,725) (12,314) (12,775) (14,344) (12,648) (12,947) (13,842) (14,671) (15,090) (14,097) (13,330) (11,988) (11,892) (10,557) (10,418) Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (18,411) Impact of restructuring - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (2,744) - - - - - - - (1,550) - - - Research and development (Non-GAAP) 5,306 6,452 7,691 8,136 8,996 11,617 14,072 17,133 20,547 27,354 36,997 46,886 61,855 68,184 70,658 72,287 70,670 67,895 71,223 76,699 74,665 71,957 65,743 62,616 63,501 59,027 55,136 57,874 Sales and marketing (GAAP) 4,217 5,433 6,159 11,038 11,273 13,311 17,539 69,882 43,867 69,690 65,115 154,069 107,051 118,138 79,872 186,194 91,174 100,732 77,536 145,600 72,052 100,845 66,676 104,518 68,616 83,060 71,296 106,828 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (14) (42) (64) (84) (63) (120) (466) (645) (1,307) (1,322) (2,451) (2,339) (2,535) (2,927) (3,030) (3,083) (3,248) (3,987) (3,679) (3,658) (3,447) (3,911) (3,638) (3,730) (3,138) (3,175) (2,587) (2,685) Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (4,222) Impact of restructuring - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (2,000) - - - - - - - (589) - - - Intangible assets amortization (161) (470) 315 (135) (135) (136) (135) (135) Sales and marketing (Non-GAAP) 4,203 5,391 6,095 10,954 11,210 13,191 17,073 69,237 42,560 68,368 62,664 151,730 104,516 115,211 76,842 183,111 85,926 96,745 73,857 141,942 68,444 96,464 63,353 100,653 64,754 79,749 68,574 99,786 General and administrative (GAAP) 1,338 2,154 2,853 8,140 8,617 7,443 7,849 9,647 12,981 14,648 20,698 29,466 35,702 37,262 33,333 40,606 30,746 31,379 40,690 31,119 36,088 30,211 24,812 25,516 26,692 24,865 23,083 43,591 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (8) (15) (18) (50) (100) (220) (785) (1,166) (1,271) (2,462) (3,339) (3,543) (3,533) (4,664) (3,647) (4,009) (4,155) (3,839) (4,792) (4,402) (4,425) (4,824) (4,381) (4,153) (3,988) (3,959) (3,494) (3,455) Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (19,719) Impact of restructuring - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (1,594) - - - - - - - (129) - - Litigation (expense)/credit - Jawbone - - - - - - - - - - - - - (11,558) (6,062) (7,225) 114 (1,533) (874) (919) (765) - - - - - - Impact of Fitbit Force recall - - - (2,838) (2,876) (1,483) (2) 972 142 (69) (20) 4,363 (11) 11 - (26) - - - - - - - - - - - Intangible assets amortization - - - - - - - - - (82) (82) (82) (82) (82) (61) (56) (58) (58) (62) (71) (71) (71) (71) (73) (71) (72) (71) (71) General and administrative (Non-GAAP) 1,330 2,139 2,835 5,252 5,641 5,740 7,062 9,453 11,852 12,035 17,257 30,204 32,076 20,969 23,563 29,290 25,053 25,949 34,962 25,727 30,827 25,316 20,360 21,290 22,504 20,834 19,518 20,346 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,346 6,507 7,766 8,254 9,088 11,809 14,945 18,325 22,426 30,492 42,890 54,227 72,248 79,909 82,972 85,062 87,758 80,543 84,170 90,541 89,336 87,047 79,840 75,946 77,039 70,919 65,693 86,703 Sales and marketing 4,217 5,433 6,159 11,038 11,273 13,311 17,539 69,882 43,867 69,690 65,115 154,069 107,051 118,138 79,872 186,194 91,174 100,732 77,536 145,600 72,052 100,845 66,676 104,518 68,616 83,060 71,296 106,828 General and administrative 1,338 2,154 2,853 8,140 8,617 7,443 7,849 9,647 12,981 14,648 20,698 29,466 35,702 37,262 33,333 40,606 30,746 31,379 40,690 31,119 36,088 30,211 24,812 25,516 26,692 24,865 23,083 43,591 Change in contingent consideration - - - - - - - - - (7,704) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total operating expenses (GAAP) 10,901 14,094 16,778 27,432 28,978 32,563 40,333 97,854 79,274 107,126 128,703 237,762 215,001 235,309 196,177 311,862 209,678 212,654 202,396 267,260 197,476 218,103 171,328 205,980 172,347 178,844 160,072 237,122 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (62) (112) (157) (252) (255) (532) (2,124) (3,003) (4,457) (6,922) (11,683) (13,223) (16,461) (19,316) (18,991) (19,867) (21,747) (20,474) (21,418) (21,902) (22,543) (23,825) (22,116) (21,213) (19,114) (19,026) (16,638) (16,558) Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (42,352) Impact of restructuring - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (6,338) - - - - - - - (2,268) - - - Litigation expense - Jawbone - - - - - - - - - - - - - (11,558) (6,062) (7,225) 114 (1,533) (874) (919) (765) - - - - - - - Impact of Fitbit Force recall - - - (2,838) (2,876) (1,483) (2) 972 142 (69) (20) 4,363 (11) 11 - (26) - - - - - - - - - - - - Intangible assets amortization - - - - - - - - - (82) (82) (82) (82) (82) (61) (56) (58) (58) (62) (71) (232) (541) 244 (208) (206) (208) (206) (206) Change in contingent consideration - - - - - - - - - 7,704 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total operating expenses (Non-GAAP) 10,839 13,982 16,621 24,342 25,847 30,548 38,207 95,823 74,959 107,757 116,918 228,820 198,447 204,364 171,063 284,688 181,649 190,589 180,042 244,368 173,936 193,737 149,456 184,559 150,759 159,610 143,228 178,006 Operating income (loss) (GAAP) 4,088 7,128 24,477 (44,647) 15,791 25,826 43,272 73,040 89,935 80,416 67,310 110,537 18,754 9,660 44,481 (185,360) (91,379) (63,409) (27,636) (18,663) (83,353) (99,088) (17,814) 10,947 (82,894) (70,630) (52,120) (115,069) Q1 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2013 Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 64 116 165 275 314 661 2,470 3,359 4,903 7,747 13,034 15,340 17,770 20,400 20,005 21,257 21,765 21,966 22,797 24,325 23,641 25,857 24,115 23,396 20,544 20,547 18,084 18,564 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 47,990 Impact of restructuring - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6,375 - - - - - - - 2,458 - - - Litigation expense/(credit) - Jawbone 11,558 6,062 7,225 (114) 1,533 874 919 765 - - - - - - - Impact of Fitbit Force recall - - - 84,650 25,039 1,483 (1,483) (2,199) (2,182) 69 20 (8,078) 11 (11) - 26 - - - - - - - - - - - - Intangible assets amortization - - - - - - - - - 549 514 533 533 533 512 509 1,377 1,377 1,381 1,587 1,748 2,057 2,060 2,061 2,060 2,061 1,979 2,598 Change in contingent consideration - - - - - - - - - (7,704) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Operating inc ome (loss) (Non-GAAP) 4,152 7,244 24,642 40,278 41,144 27,970 44,259 74,200 92,656 81,077 80,878 118,332 37,068 42,140 71,060 (156,343) (61,976) (38,533) (2,584) 8,168 (57,199) (71,174) 8,361 36,404 (57,832) (48,022) (32,057) (45,917) Interest and other income (expense), net (405) (923) (1,495) (1,908) (1,628) (4,139) (3,496) (8,893) (13,544) (45,687) (960) (58) 2,150 376 (67) 711 1,628 496 460 3,858 1,867 4,435 (3,069) 1,933 4,739 3,083 1,896 1,930 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,683 6,205 22,982 (46,555) 14,163 21,687 39,776 64,147 76,391 34,729 66,350 110,479 20,904 10,036 44,414 (184,649) (89,751) (62,913) (27,176) (14,805) (81,486) (94,653) (20,883) 12,880 (78,155) (67,547) (50,224) (113,139) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,974 3,325 12,297 20,341 5,291 6,934 (29,136) 24,907 28,394 17,048 20,516 46,314 9,869 3,695 18,294 (38,376) (29,671) (4,673) 86,227 30,665 (609) 23,615 (18,827) (2,492) 1,310 971 1,669 7,696 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 1,709 $ 2,880 $ 10,685 $ (66,896) $ 8,872 $ 14,753 $ 68,912 $ 39,240 $ 47,997 $ 17,681 $ 45,834 $ 64,165 $ 11,035 $ 6,341 $ 26,120 $ (146,273) $ (60,080) $ (58,240) $ (113,403) $ (45,470) $ (80,877) $ (118,268) $ (2,056) $ 15,372 $ (79,465) $ (68,518) $ (51,893) $ (120,835) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense $ 64 $ 116 $ 165 $ 275 $ 314 $ 661 $ 2,470 $ 3,359 $ 4,903 $ 7,747 $ 13,034 $ 15,340 $ 17,770 $ 20,400 $ 20,005 $ 21,257 $ 21,765 $ 21,966 $ 22,797 $ 24,325 $ 23,641 $ 25,857 $ 24,115 $ 23,396 $ 20,544 $ 20,547 $ 18,084 $ 18,564 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 47,990 Impact of restructuring - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6,375 - - - - - - - 2,458 - - - Litigation expense/(credit) - Jawbone - - - - - - - - - - - - - 11,558 6,062 7,225 (114) 1,533 874 919 765 - - - - - - - Impact of Fitbit Force recall - - - 84,650 25,039 1,483 (1,483) (2,199) (2,182) 69 20 (8,078) 11 (11) - 26 - - - - - - - - - - - Revaluation of redeemable convertible preferred - - - stock warrant liability 345 496 1,224 1,305 1,353 3,842 1,626 6,451 10,335 46,320 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Impairment of equity investment - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6,000 - - - - - Intangible assets amortization - - - - - - - - - 549 514 533 533 533 512 509 1,377 1,377 1,381 1,587 1,748 2,057 2,060 2,061 2,060 2,061 1,979 2,598 Change in contingent consideration - - - - - - - - - (7,704) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (164) (245) (556) (34,492) (10,682) (2,394) (44,437) (3,044) (4,857) (13,349) (183) 15,423 (4,829) (9,297) (6,955) (8,445) (3,722) 14,056 85,574 13,979 13,767 36,121 (20,077) (4,481) 16,335 10,139 5,141 20,193 Net income (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 1,954 $ 3,247 $ 11,518 $ (15,158) $ 24,896 $ 18,345 $ 27,088 $ 43,807 $ 56,196 $ 51,313 $ 59,219 $ 87,383 $ 24,520 $ 29,524 $ 45,744 $ (125,701) $ (34,399) $ (19,308) $ (2,777) $ (4,660) $ (40,956) $ (54,233) $ 10,042 $ 36,348 $ (38,068) $ (35,771) $ (26,689) $ (31,490) Less: undistributed earnings to participating securities and noncumulative dividends to preferred stockholders $ (7,183) $ (11,750) $ (53,763) $ (30,701) $ (37,374) $ (12,456) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - basic 1,689 3,003 15,149 8,539 10,623 5,225 45,834 64,165 11,035 6,341 26,120 (146,273) (60,080) (58,240) (113,403) (45,470) (80,877) (118,268) (2,056) 15,372 (79,465) (68,518) (51,893) (120,835) Add: adjustments for undistributed earnings to participating securities 570 1,058 5,387 3,326 4,992 1,862 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders - diluted $ 2,259 $ 4,061 $ 20,536 $ 11,865 $ 15,615 $ 7,087 $ 45,834 $ 64,165 $ 11,035 $ 6,341 $ 26,120 $ (146,273) $ (60,080) $ (58,240) $ (113,403) $ (45,470) $ (80,877) $ (118,268) $ (2,056) $ 15,372 $ (79,465) $ (68,518) $ (51,893) $ (120,835) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.38 $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.09 $ 0.22 $ 0.30 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ (0.65) $ (0.27) $ (0.25) $ (0.48) $ (0.19) $ (0.34) $ (0.49) $ (0.01) $ 0.06 $ (0.31) $ (0.27) $ (0.20) $ (0.46) Diluted (GAAP) $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.34 $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.07 $ 0.19 $ 0.26 $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ (0.65) $ (0.27) $ (0.25) $ (0.48) $ (0.19) $ (0.34) $ (0.49) $ (0.01) $ 0.06 $ (0.31) $ (0.27) $ (0.20) $ (0.46) Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 40,155 40,193 40,376 40,676 41,201 58,548 206,657 210,438 216,043 218,850 222,412 224,412 226,511 230,322 234,242 237,421 239,431 242,898 245,838 249,973 253,124 256,160 258,753 261,693 Diluted (GAAP) 59,478 60,487 61,003 63,742 70,289 95,190 243,660 245,009 242,009 242,328 243,687 224,412 226,511 230,322 234,242 237,421 239,431 242,898 245,838 260,399 253,124 256,160 258,753 261,693 Plus: Diluted effect of redeemable convertible preferred common stock conversion 139,504 139,504 139,708 139,851 139,851 126,020 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Public offering shares - - - - - 20,173 - 1,565 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Other dilutive equity awards 1,701 1,886 1,802 1,756 1,839 1,766 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Diluted shares (Non-GAAP) 200,683 201,877 202,513 205,349 211,979 243,149 243,660 246,574 242,009 242,328 243,687 224,412 226,511 230,322 234,242 237,421 239,431 242,898 260,347 260,399 253,124 256,160 258,753 261,693 Diluted net income (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.27 $ 0.21 $ 0.24 $ 0.35 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.19 $ (0.56) $ (0.15) $ (0.08) $ (0.01) $ (0.02) $ (0.17) $ (0.22) $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ (0.15) $ (0.14) $ (0.10) $ (0.12) Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 1,709 $ 2,880 $ 10,685 $ (66,896) $ 8,872 $ 14,753 $ 68,912 $ 39,240 $ 47,997 $ 17,681 $ 45,834 $ 64,165 $ 11,035 $ 6,341 $ 26,120 $ (146,273) $ (60,079) $ (58,240) $ (113,403) $ (45,470) $ (80,877) $ (118,268) $ (2,056) $ 15,372 $ (79,465) $ (68,518) $ (51,893) $ (120,835) Impact of Fitbit Force recall - - - 84,650 25,039 1,483 (1,483) (2,199) (2,182) 69 20 (8,078) 11 (11) - 26 - - - - - - - - - - Stock-based compensation expense 64 116 165 275 314 661 2,470 3,359 4,903 7,747 13,034 15,340 17,770 20,400 20,005 21,257 21,765 21,966 22,797 24,325 23,641 25,857 24,115 23,396 20,544 20,547 18,084 18,564 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 47,990 Impact of restructuring - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6,375 - - - - - - - 2,458 - - Litigation expense/(credit) - Jawbone - - - - - - - - - - - - - 11,558 6,062 7,225 (114) 1,533 874 919 765 - - - - - - - Revaluation of redeemable convertible preferred - stock warrant liability 345 496 1,224 1,305 1,353 3,842 1,626 6,451 10,335 46,320 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Impairment of equity investment - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6,000 - - - - Depreciation and amortization 452 680 700 1,180 750 963 1,251 3,167 3,469 4,705 5,367 7,566 7,008 7,178 11,275 12,672 10,517 11,435 10,520 13,221 12,204 15,173 13,877 15,561 15,433 18,792 15,089 13,522 Change in contingent consideration - - - - - - - - - (7,704) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Interest (income) expense, net 196 268 274 344 409 452 680 681 467 379 216 (43) (582) (839) (970) (765) (1,096) (193) (1,162) (1,197) (1,350) (2,177) (2,072) (2,209) (3,466) (2,622) (2,388) (1,815) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,974 3,325 12,297 20,341 5,291 6,934 (29,136) 24,907 28,394 17,048 20,516 46,314 9,869 3,695 18,294 (38,376) (29,671) (4,673) 86,227 30,665 (609) 23,615 (18,827) (2,492) 1,310 971 1,669 7,696 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,740 $ 7,765 $ 25,345 $ 41,199 $ 42,028 $ 29,088 $ 44,320 $ 75,606 $ 93,383 $ 86,245 $ 84,987 $ 125,264 $ 45,111 $ 48,322 $ 80,786 $ (144,234) $ (52,303) $ (28,172) $ 5,853 $ 22,463 $ (46,226) $ (55,800) $ 21,037 $ 49,628 $ (43,186) $ (30,830) $ (19,439) $ (34,878) Devices Sold 521 745 1,291 1,919 1,575 1,720 2,332 5,277 3,866 4,458 4,773 8,258 4,842 5,673 5,283 6,497 2,956 3,373 3,624 5,391 2,150 2,684 3,539 5,566 2,930 3,529 3,540 5,989 Fitbit, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Fiscal Quarters (in thousands) Q1 2013 Q2 2013 Q3 2013 Q4 2013 Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Cash Flows from Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,709 $ 2,880 $ 10,685 $ (66,896) $ 8,872 $ 14,753 $ 68,912 $ 39,240 $ 47,997 $ 17,681 $ 45,834 $ 64,165 $ 11,035 $ 6,341 $ 26,120 $ (146,273) $ (60,079) $ (58,240) $ (113,403) $ (45,470) $ (80,877) $ (118,268) $ (2,056) $ 15,372 $ (79,465) $ (68,518) $ (51,893) $ (120,835) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts - - - 651 (63) 12 66 849 73 (101) (5) 1,148 413 (232) (40) 198 1 183 7,622 87 (109) 105 41 19 32 16 (19) 268 Provision for inventory obsolescence 201 272 422 204 757 473 (707) 2,441 1,761 2,776 - 523 231 434 349 3,979 3,997 4,412 4,986 1,438 6,337 1,677 1,005 2,809 1,478 2,644 1,041 848 Provision for inventory obsolescence related to Fitbit Force recall - - - 10,251 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Depreciation 452 680 700 1,180 750 963 1,250 3,168 3,363 4,156 4,853 7,033 6,475 6,646 10,763 12,162 9,140 10,059 9,139 11,633 10,456 13,116 11,816 13,501 13,373 16,733 13,109 10,924 Accelerated depreciation of property and equipment - - - 1,712 - - - 1,004 - - - 1,206 484 165 113 19,043 - - - - - - - - - - Amortization of intangible assets - - - - - - - - 106 549 514 533 533 533 512 509 1,377 1,376 1,381 1,588 1,748 2,057 2,061 2,060 2,060 2,061 1,979 2,599 Non-cash lease expense 7,713 3,902 6,346 1,209 Write-off of property and equipment - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 5,250 - - 7,259 226 28 218 - 170 (1) 37 Revaluation of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants liability 345 496 1,224 1,305 1,353 3,841 1,627 6,451 10,335 46,320 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Amortization of issuance costs and discount on debt 17 22 21 22 160 56 398 181 161 161 162 477 117 116 117 116 116 686 75 74 74 74 162 475 - - - - Stock-based compensation 64 116 165 275 314 661 2,470 3,359 4,903 7,747 13,034 15,340 17,770 20,400 20,005 21,257 22,493 21,966 22,797 24,325 23,641 25,857 24,115 23,396 20,544 20,547 18,084 18,564 Change in contingent consideration - - - - - - - - - (7,704) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Deferred income taxes - - - - - - (26,693) (15,308) (3,875) (16,236) (12,177) (10,250) (4,581) (31,871) 8,658 (70,940) (5,005) 21,142 116,678 41,091 (1,799) 500 (391) (858) (20) 154 484 (234) Impairment of equity investment - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 6,000 - - - - - Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation (1) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Other - - - - - - - - - - (560) 297 17 (1,131) 300 391 (300) 743 (19) (208) (240) (323) (440) (392) (50) 212 (212) 565 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 10,663 (13,164) (17,381) (35,748) 31,004 (1,456) (26,872) (161,464) 77,371 (90,205) 7,334 (225,600) 129,218 (37,681) (83,781) (16,457) 282,917 (21,752) (52,266) (145,115) 191,982 (27,787) (83,968) (88,263) 163,592 (8,031) (86,944) (89,930) Inventories (5,239) (2,008) (7,436) (32,693) 2,633 (1,657) (5,699) (56,872) (24,198) (52,136) (88,819) 97,045 (34,149) 20,798 (37,532) (11,092) 27,193 54,293 (2,038) 12,681 (27,307) 3,090 (55,847) 67,204 (50,958) 9,775 (84,317) 107,029 Prepaid expenses and other assets 468 (524) (2,538) 369 (2,457) (729) (235) (6,258) (8,220) 5,725 (2,169) (24,551) (16,547) 462 (22,703) 912 (976) (49,348) (75,180) 12,393 39,610 (1,986) 85,732 2,558 12,594 1,413 (2,135) 3,269 Fitbit Force recall reserve - - - 72,687 1,300 (27,164) (26,045) (8,553) (7,371) (2,210) (1,236) (6,537) (783) (2,191) (654) (241) (295) (205) (168) (121) (132) (159) (104) (50) 46 90 106 (243) Accounts payable (4,493) 903 7,104 47,367 (39,616) 12,510 10,642 140,225 (59,478) 53,918 125,328 (63,009) (16,317) (23,108) 26,299 58,780 (176,619) (40,340) 94,799 36,045 (84,155) 19,971 80,541 18,850 (81,656) (18,861) 112,343 (64,386) Accrued liabilities and other liabilities (2,369) 4,499 6,653 18,260 (6,340) (1,052) 9,576 45,549 (4,826) 13,656 21,827 108,091 38,729 15,271 (10,715) 170,076 (52,173) 8,210 (4,238) 104,373 (66,790) (3,886) 6,220 52,478 (69,962) (28,138) 37,095 154,267 Lease liabilities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (4,972) (8,605) (7,398) (1,914) Deferred revenue (3,410) 694 662 2,913 150 1,764 684 805 7,467 4,322 5,731 17,371 6,481 (4,508) (1,419) 4,902 (3,000) (2,477) (4,369) 2,374 (6,010) (3,613) (26) 4,027 (2,259) (1,216) 889 6,592 Income taxes payable 1,522 2,668 6,092 7,513 (8,300) 6,834 (6,111) 20,381 (12,909) (16,927) 1,677 32,495 4,317 10,540 4,899 25,680 351 (1,867) (306) (1,666) (173) 21,974 (16,148) (5,078) 257 (771) 407 (349) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (70) (2,466) 6,373 29,372 (9,483) 9,809 3,263 15,198 32,660 (28,508) 121,328 15,777 143,443 (19,016) (58,709) 73,002 49,138 (45,909) 5,490 55,522 13,515 (67,375) 58,741 108,326 (67,653) (76,423) (41,036) 28,280 Cash Flows from Investing activities: Change in restricted cash - - - (2,310) 2,310 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Purchase of property and equipment (775) (2,024) (2,437) (2,288) (2,909) (3,789) (11,187) (8,610) (5,009) (6,736) (6,003) (12,818) (16,676) (20,069) (30,053) (11,842) (28,157) (11,662) (18,382) (30,959) (12,616) (15,908) (11,650) (12,706) (6,096) (4,731) (15,450) (10,254) Purchase of marketable securities - - - - - - - - - - (124,713) (106,222) (62,576) (330,162) (160,014) (85,303) (129,661) (188,017) (176,862) (103,393) (123,479) (65,611) (60,174) (104,684) (111,615) (108,880) (67,474) (59,610) Sales of marketable securities - - - - - - - - - - 12,070 45,941 - 38,814 6,197 1,500 4,256 9,550 6,000 22,600 8,945 - - 1,038 - 2,016 - 7,108 Maturities of marketable securities - - - - - - - - - - - 44,500 121,598 18,664 109,007 66,505 178,028 173,116 149,432 121,949 171,966 93,712 91,998 75,918 128,309 111,120 82,703 83,464 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - - - - - - - (11,037) - - - - (5,600) - (32,656) - - (556) - (17,003) - - (2,250) - - (2,625) (2,224) Equity investment (6,000) - - - - - - - - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (775) (2,024) (2,437) (4,598) (599) (3,789) (11,187) (8,610) (16,046) (6,736) (118,646) (28,599) 42,346 (298,353) (74,863) (61,796) 24,466 (17,013) (40,368) 4,197 27,813 12,193 20,174 (42,684) 10,598 (475) (2,846) 18,484 Cash Flows from Financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' fees - - - - - - - - - 420,885 - 84,390 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Proceeds from issuance of debt and revolving credit facility, net debt discount 2,830 - - - 30,000 - 8,000 125,000 160,000 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Repayment of debt (59) (60) (237) (240) (2,347) (749) (38,250) - (134,503) (160,000) - - - - - - - - - - (747) - - - - - - (550) Payment of issuance costs - - - (45) (604) - (1,971) - - - - (748) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Payments of offering costs - - - - - - - - (1) (2,522) (2,249) (317) (1,236) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable convertible preferred - - - - - - - - - - - stock, net of issuance costs - 25,823 16,988 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Financing lease - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (597) (340) (1,302) (464) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 45 143 9 8 3 9 20 65 70 372 498 3,078 2,374 12,093 3,849 7,653 2,581 8,826 2,486 5,118 992 9,746 903 9,829 931 5,881 232 5,974 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units - - - - - - - - - - - - (574) (533) (2,121) (1,711) (3,127) (2,107) (5,570) (3,572) (5,179) (4,808) (5,697) (3,752) (6,422) (4,227) (2,846) (4,676) Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation (1) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Proceeds from exercise of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants - - - - - - 75 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,816 25,906 16,760 (277) 27,052 (740) (32,126) 125,065 25,566 258,735 (1,751) 86,403 564 11,560 1,728 5,942 (546) 6,719 (3,084) 1,546 (4,934) 4,938 (4,794) 6,077 (6,088) 1,314 (3,916) 284 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,971 21,416 20,696 24,497 16,970 5,280 (40,050) 131,653 42,180 223,491 931 73,581 186,353 (305,809) (131,844) 17,148 73,058 (56,203) (37,962) 61,265 36,394 (50,244) 74,121 71,719 (63,143) (75,584) (47,798) 47,048 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash - - - - 5 7 17 16 43 (64) 73 (15) (137) (111) (78) (48) (99) 630 (63) 20 - - - - - - Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,148 15,119 36,535 57,231 81,728 98,703 103,990 63,957 195,626 237,849 461,276 462,280 535,846 722,062 416,142 284,220 301,320 374,279 318,706 280,681 341,966 378,360 328,116 402,237 473,956 410,813 335,229 287,431 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,119 $ 36,535 $ 57,231 $ 81,728 $ 98,703 $ 103,990 $ 63,957 $ 195,626 $ 237,849 $ 461,276 $ 462,280 $ 535,846 $ 722,062 $ 416,142 $ 284,220 $ 301,320 $ 374,279 $ 318,706 $ 280,681 $ 341,966 $ 378,360 $ 328,116 $ 402,237 $ 473,956 $ 410,813 $ 335,229 $ 287,431 $ 334,479 Free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) (1) $ (70) $ (2,466) $ 6,373 $ 29,372 $ (9,483) $ 9,809 $ 3,263 $ 15,198 $ 32,660 $ (28,508) $ 121,328 $ 15,777 $ 143,443 $ (19,016) $ (58,709) $ 73,002 $ 49,138 $ (45,909) $ 5,490 $ 55,522 $ 13,515 $ (67,375) $ 58,741 $ 108,326 $ (67,653) $ (76,423) $ (41,036) $ 28,280 Purchase of property and equipment (775) (2,024) (2,437) (2,288) (2,909) (3,789) (11,187) (8,610) (5,009) (6,736) (6,003) (12,818) (16,676) (20,069) (30,053) (11,842) (28,157) (11,662) (18,382) (30,959) (12,616) (15,908) (11,650) (12,706) (6,096) (4,731) (15,450) (10,254) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ (845) $ (4,490) $ 3,936 $ 27,084 $ (12,392) $ 6,020 $ (7,924) $ 6,588 $ 27,651 $ (35,244) $ 115,325 $ 2,959 $ 126,767 $ (39,085) $ (88,762) $ 61,160 $ 20,981 $ (57,571) $ (12,892) $ 24,563 $ 899 $ (83,283) $ 47,091 $ 95,620 $ (73,749) $ (81,154) $ (56,486) $ 18,026 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (GAAP) $ (775) $ (2,024) $ (2,437) $ (4,598) $ (599) $ (3,789) $ (11,187) $ (8,610) $ (16,046) $ (6,736) $ (118,646) $ (28,599) $ 42,346 $ (298,353) $ (74,863) $ (61,796) $ 24,466 $ (17,013) $ (40,368) $ 4,197 $ 27,813 $ 12,193 $ 20,174 $ (42,684) $ 10,598 $ (475) $ (2,846) $ 18,484 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (GAAP) (1) $ 2,816 $ 25,906 $ 16,760 $ (277) $ 27,052 $ (740) $ (32,126) $ 125,065 $ 25,566 $ 258,735 $ (1,751) $ 86,403 $ 564 $ 11,560 $ 1,728 $ 5,942 $ (546) $ 6,719 $ (3,084) $ 1,546 $ (4,934) $ 4,938 $ (4,794) $ 6,077 $ (6,088) $ 1,314 $ (3,916) $ 284 (1) - The Company's adoption of ASU 2016-09 on January 1, 2017 resulted in excess tax benefits for share-based payments recorded as a reduction of income tax expense and reflected within operating cash flows, rather than recorded within equity and reflected within financing cash flows. 