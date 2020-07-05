Fitbit : is Teaming Up With Ayesha Curry For an Exciting New Series on Fitbit Premium

We're so excited to share that Fitbit has officially partnered with Ayesha Curry, New York Times bestselling author, chef, restaurateur, and fitness enthusiast, to develop Ayesha Curry's Premium Summer for Fitbit Premium. The series includes exclusive, original content for Fitbit Premium, with a focus on Ayesha's passions: nutrition and fitness.

You may have already known that Ayesha is a culinary entrepreneur busy building her own empire. But did you know she's also a philanthropist, lifestyle expert, creator of her own magazine Sweet July, and more?

With a rewarding career and a packed schedule befitting a busy celebrity mom, Ayesha uses her own Fitbit Versa 2 to keep accountable to get up and move throughout the day, as well as stay on track when it comes to her fitness journey. Fitbit's partnership with Ayesha is a natural fit-it's clear this successful multi-hyphenate shares our vision of making the world a healthier place!

'Being healthy isn't just about what you do in the gym or in the kitchen-it's about the in-between too and how it all fits together,' Ayesha says. 'I always enjoy sharing my fitness routines and healthy recipes with my friends and family, and now I can share my passions with the Fitbit Premium community exclusively through Premium Summer.'

Not familiar with Premium? It's a paid membership * that provides personalized and actionable guidance, coaching, and insights to help you eat well, sleep better, move more, and stress less-all within the Fitbit app.

Starting July 7, new content from Ayesha, including her best tips, quick and effective workouts, delicious and nutritious meals, and family-friendly activities, will drop on Premium every Tuesday for six weeks.

Fitness. Premium members can expect four 10-minute workout videos inspired by Ayesha's own personal fitness journey, aided in part by her Versa 2. Ayesha is a loyal Fitbit user and has used the device to help her track her progress, stay motivated, and reach her goals.

Each of these videos will target a different part of the body, like arms, core, legs and glutes, as well as a good circuit and stretch session that's perfect for before or after a workout, or even when winding down for bed-so that you're well equipped to take on what's ahead. Even if sometimes it is your pillow!

Nutrition. Fueled by her passion for feeding her friends and family healthy and delicious meals, Ayesha will create two 15-minute videos that bring exclusive recipes to life, with simple step-by-step instructions you can follow at home. These easy recipes will give you energy all while being good-for-you and delectable. They're designed to be crowd-pleasers for the whole family that don't take too much time to whip up.

Obsessed with Ayesha's cookbook, The Seasoned Life? You'll be excited to hear that Ayesha recently revealed the cover of her upcoming second cookbook, The Full Plate, which will be available on September 22.

Plus, guess what? One of her favorite recipes from The Full Plate, Ayesha's 'Mindful Sheet Pan Dinner' recipe will be released exclusively on Premium first. 'It's fast, fresh, easy, and requires minimal clean-up,' she says. Sounds good to us!

*Fitbit is offering a 90-day free trial for new Premium users to help you stay motivated, active, and healthy, especially while working out and cooking more at home. You can sign up for the free trial in the Fitbit app. (Valid payment method required. Cancel before free trial ends to avoid subscription fees. New Premium users only. See full terms & conditionshere.)

