Healthy Recipe: Fish Taco Lettuce Wraps With Mango Salsa And Lime Crema

10/05/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

Looking for a new twist on Taco Tuesday? Here's a light alternative to your traditional fried fish tacos-tender and flaky baked cod, bright mango salsa with a fresh lime crema all wrapped up in cool crunchy lettuce wraps. If you want a slightly more satisfying meal, grab a pack of corn tortillas instead. Sure to please any crowd!

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds cod filet, cut into chunks

Spice Mix

2 teaspoons cumin

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic salt

2 teaspoons onion powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Mango Salsa

2 ripe mangos, chopped

½ red onion, chopped

1 red pepper, seeded and chopped

½ - 1 jalapeno for desired spice, seeded and chopped

2 tablespoons cilantro, minced

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, minced

1 lime, juiced

Lime Crema

½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsp lime juice

1 head butter lettuce (or 6 small corn tortillas, warmed)

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°F (TK °C). While it preheats, mix together all your spices for the spice mix in a small bowl.

Place cod on a lined baking sheet. Pat fish dry with a paper towel and then season cod all over with the spice mix. Set aside to marinate while preparing other ingredients.

Next, combine mango salsa ingredients in a bowl and mix. Set salsa aside.

In a small bowl, mix the Greek yogurt and lime juice and stir well to combine. Set lime crema aside. Wash and separate butter leaves, then pat dry. Use as many as desired.

Place cod into the oven for 10 to 12 minutes and bake until fish is fully cooked. Flake fish into small pieces and then fill each lettuce wrap with a small amount of fish. Top with mango salsa and a light drizzle of the lime crema. Makes 4-6 servings.

Nutrition Facts (Per Serving):

Using butter lettuce

Calories 230

Protein 31 g

Total fat 2 g

Saturated fat 0.5 g

Cholesterol 65 mg

Carbs 22 g

Fiber 3 g

Total sugars 17 g

Added sugars 0 g

Sodium 430 mg

This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for medical diagnosis or treatment. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Brittany Donovan

Brittany Donovan is a cookbook author and lifestyle blogger with a passion for food and fitness. She believes a life of fun, health and wellness can be achieved by doing the little things every day that make a difference. She enjoys kickboxing, decorating, photographing new recipes and dance parties in the kitchen with her husband. She resides in Sacramento, California.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 16:21:02 UTC
