Healthy Recipe: Korean Beef Bowl

Introducing a new rotation-worthy meal for those busy summer nights! This dish is a quick version of a traditional Korean beef recipe, coming together in less than 15 minutes with only a few ingredients you most likely have on hand. Cooking with lean ground beef is a great way to stretch your dollar and your minutes, soaking up flavor and packing a punch with minimal effort and time.

Our favorite way to serve it is over brown rice with steamed broccoli, but you can easily customize this recipe by accompanying it with different vegetables; or, serve it in cool and crunchy lettuce wraps for a unique taco-inspired dish.

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup beef broth, reduced sodium

2 tablespoons liquid aminos

½ teaspoon sesame oil, to taste

3 tablespoons orange juice, freshly squeezed

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 lb (500 g) lean ground beef

Sliced green onions, for garnish

Sesame seeds, for garnish

4 cups brown rice, cooked

4 cups broccoli, steamed

INSTRUCTIONS:

Mix the first 7 ingredients in a mixing bowl, then set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium to high heat, then add ground beef. Reduce heat to medium, break up beef, then drain any fat while there is some pink remaining or just before done. Add the sauce into the pan and stir to flavor the beef. Cook until the sauce has reduced. Remove from heat and top with sliced green onions and sesame seeds.

Serve over brown rice and pair with steamed broccoli.

Makes four servings.

NUTRITION FACTS (PER SERVING):

Calories 450

Protein 31 g

Total fat 14 g

Saturated fat 5 g

Cholesterol 75 mg

Carbs 52 g

Fiber 5 g

Total sugars 2 g

Added sugars 0 g

Sodium 620 mg

