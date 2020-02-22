Log in
FITBIT, INC.

FITBIT, INC.

(FIT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/21 04:06:57 pm
6.45 USD   +0.16%
12:49pHEALTHY RECIPE : Spicy Jerk Shrimp With Coconut Rice
PU
02/20FITBIT : Supplemental Financial ( PDF 669 KB )
PU
02/20FITBIT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Healthy Recipe: Spicy Jerk Shrimp With Coconut Rice

02/22/2020 | 12:49pm EST

Looking for a meal that's both healthy and delicious? This jerk shrimp recipe is packed with flavor and has just the right blend of hot and fiery, savory, and sweet-a quick protein to meal prep and pair with yummy coconut rice. Serve with a side of sliced red, yellow, and green bell peppers and you've got yourself a balanced dish. This jerk seasoning also goes great with chicken, pork, or vegetables!

INGREDIENTS:

For the coconut rice:

1½ cups (10½ oz/330 g) short-grain brown rice

2 cups (16 fl oz/500 ml) cold water

1 can (13½ fl oz/400 ml) lite coconut milk

Salt

For the marinade:

4 garlic cloves, peeled

½ teaspoon freshly sliced ginger

½ red onion, roughly chopped

3 green onions, roughly chopped

½ habanero pepper, stemmed (add more for extra spice)

¼ cup liquid aminos

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 orange, juiced

1 lime, juiced

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground Allspice

½ teaspoon ground thyme

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound (500 g) jumbo shrimp (about 16 to 20)

INSTRUCTIONS:

To make the coconut sticky rice, in a small saucepan over high heat, bring the rice, water, and coconut milk to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer until the rice is cooked through and sticky, about 45 minutes. Add salt to taste.

Add marinade ingredients to a food processor and blend until smooth. Divide marinade into two portions.

Peel and devein shrimp, then remove the tail or leave it on, your preference! Marinate the shrimp in half the jerk seasoning for 30 minutes; set aside the remainder.

Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil to a skillet and heat to medium-high. Pat the shrimp dry, then add them in one layer in the hot skillet. Cook for 3-5 minutes on each side or until shrimp is cooked through. Toss cooked shrimp with remaining jerk seasoning and serve over coconut rice.

Makes 4 servings.

NUTRITION FACTS (PER SERVING):

Calories 520

Protein 22 g

Total fat 19 g

Saturated fat 6 g

Cholesterol 145 mg

Carbs 66 g

Fiber 3 g

Total sugars 6 g

Added sugars 2 g

Sodium 1,210 mg

This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for medical diagnosis or treatment. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.

Brittany Donovan

Brittany Donovan is a cookbook author and lifestyle blogger with a passion for food and fitness. She believes a life of fun, health and wellness can be achieved by doing the little things every day that make a difference. She enjoys kickboxing, decorating, photographing new recipes and dance parties in the kitchen with her husband. She resides in Sacramento, California.

Disclaimer

Fitbit Inc. published this content on 22 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2020 17:48:05 UTC
