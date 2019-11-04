Log in
Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Following Transaction

11/04/2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

  • Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV) related to its sale to TV Bidco B.V. Under the terms of the Agreement, Shareholders of CETV common stock will have the right to receive $4.58 in cash for each CETV common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/central-european-media-enterprises-ltd. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
     
  • Empire Bancorp, Inc (EMPK) related to its sale to Flushing Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the transaction, Empire common stock will be converted into the right to receive either 0.6548 shares of Flushing Financial common stock or $14.04 in cash for each Empire common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/empire-bancorp-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
     
  • Steuben Trust Corporation (SBHO) related to its sale to Community Bank System, Inc. Under the terms of the Agreement, Steuben shareholders will have the right to receive a combination of $12.60 in cash and 0.8054 shares of Community Bank System common stock for each Steuben common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/steuben-trust-corportion. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
     
  • Fitbit, Inc (FIT) related to its sale to Google LLC. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Fitbit shareholders will have the right to receive $7.35 in cash for each share of Fitbit common stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/fitbit-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2019 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2019 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-is-investigating-the-following-transaction-300951043.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2019
