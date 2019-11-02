Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fitbit, Inc.    FIT

FITBIT, INC.

(FIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Fitbit, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its sale to Google

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/02/2019 | 12:42pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale of Fitbit to Google.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/fitbit-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Fitbit's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only $7.35 per share in cash, valuing Fitbit at approximately $2.1 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Fitbit by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Fitbit accepts a superior bid. Fitbit insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Fitbit's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Fitbit.

If you own common stock in Fitbit and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/fitbit-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-fitbit-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-sale-to-google-300950330.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FITBIT, INC.
12:42pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Fitbit, Inc. has ..
PR
02:48aGoogle Bulks Up In Devices With Deal For Fitbit -- WSJ
DJ
11/01Google to Buy Fitbit, Amping Up Wearables Race--2nd Update
DJ
11/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/01FACEBOOK, RESTAURANT BRANDS, PG&E : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
11/01WeissLaw LLP Investigates Fitbit, Inc.
PR
11/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/01Tech Up on Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/01FIGHT FOR FITNESS : With Fitbit, Google takes on Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung
RE
11/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group