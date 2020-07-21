We'd Love to Quarantine With Ayesha Curry: Here's Why

Ayesha Curry's Premium Summer is in full swing-and we've absolutely loved tuning into her series on Fitbit Premium so far. Whether you're seeking a new workout regimen or looking to spice things up in your kitchen now that we're all cooking at home more often, there's something for everyone in this series.

Haven't gotten the chance to check it out yet? You'll want to ASAP.

During a time when things are so uncertain, Ayesha's focus has been on staying present as much as possible, as well as keeping on track when it comes to her health and wellness journey. She also recently launched her own lifestyle magazine, Sweet July, the first issue of which includes a whopping 22 recipes, Ayesha's guidance on finding gratitude in every day (especially now), feeling peace through time spent safely with family and friends, and more.

One thing is for sure, we'd love to quarantine with Ayesha. Keep reading to find out why.

FITBIT: How have you been keeping fit during quarantine?

AC: I've been doing the opposite of what a lot of people have been doing while sheltering-in-place. I'm constantly on the road for work, which is a huge disruption to healthy eating or fitness habits. Being home has afforded me the opportunity to hit the reset button on that, and I've been taking full advantage.

FITBIT: Talk about motivational. So, can you tell us what a 'day in the life' looks like right now when it comes to your nutrition and fitness routine?

AC: It's a mish-mash of things. Typically, I'll start with a bulletproof coffee with Ghee and coconut oil, blended. I try to drink 32 ounces of water before noon with cucumbers and lemon; a protein shake and bar, then I'll work out if I haven't already.

For lunch, I'll have an avocado or make a robust salad with either shaved Brussels sprouts or kale for extra nutrients and a protein like chicken or salmon. I'll either drizzle lime and honey or homemade dressing made with maple syrup, lemon, and EVOO. For a salad like the papaya salmon one I created for Premium Summer, it's so flavorful, I don't need a ton of additional dressing.

For snacks, I usually stick with nuts, banana chips, and dried mango slices. I also like jicama-that crunch!-carrots and hummus, crispy chickpeas (love the ranch flavor), and kale chips. If I'm eating dessert, I love cereal; or I'll have late night fruit-the fam and I are super into mangoes, white peaches, and apples.

I'll have one 'cheat day' a week so I don't go crazy. Actually, I look forward to it all week long-it's the best day ever! Usually Sundays, but lately it's turned into Saturday. I'll spend all day preparing, shopping, and planning it out. Usually, I'll pick a theme or a cuisine to plan it around. I recently made an Indian-themed meal: butter chicken, tikka masala, and paratha. I've also done a Greek night and recreated some menu items from one of my favorite San Francisco restaurants, Kokkari. I'm a wine person-I drink Cabs-and chocolate is my go-to food to indulge in.

I'm really into portion control over any kind of diet, and try to stick to nourishing, delicious food in moderation. I keep track of the food I'm putting into my body through the Fitbit app on my phone, and the calories toward my daily goal are at a glance on my watch.

FITBIT: How do you stay motivated to stay healthy?

AC: I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me. But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it. I hate the term balance, because I don't think there's any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted.

My worst habit (that has been a constant battle) is not getting enough sleep. Sleep is so important to your mental and physical health, but when life gets busy or stressful, I get a touch of insomnia. It's definitely something I'm conscious of and working towards improving.

FITBIT: How do you keep meals exciting during COVID-19 times?

AC: Despite the fact that we're all home, we're all still very busy. So we make mealtime our family time to connect. Usually I'll put on a good playlist for the kids, pour some wine or mix up a cocktail for Stephen and I, and just try to make the most of this time together. Keeping mealtime exciting is really all about variety, so I have my staple dinners I'll always lean on, but also try my best to occasionally mix in a few new proteins or cuisines to keep things interesting.

I'm about to release my new cookbook The Full Plate in September, so it's been really fun to make the new recipes from the book for the family. The kids have been loving them which makes my heart very full.

FITBIT: What's a favorite weeknight meal?

AC: Chicken Parm is a family favorite-it's comforting. It's a fairly basic dish, but it's also one of the first things I made for Stephen when we were dating, so it's nostalgic. I do a lighter breading using panko instead of regular bread crumbs, and whip up a super fast and fresh tomato sauce for the topping.

We're a 'green veggies' family-we love Brussels, asparagus, and broccoli. I like to roast them on high heat to give everything a nice char and enhance the flavor of the veg. There's nothing I love more than a one-pot or one sheet pan dinner, so most nights I'll season up a protein and roast it alongside the vegetables. Easy, tasty, and (my favorite part) no dishes to clean up after! Since I've been trying to eat healthier, I'll usually make dinner two ways with a slight modification for myself. It might be rice for the kids and a lettuce wrap for me, or simply subbing in a gluten-free pasta for traditional noodles. Little, easy swaps help me stay on track.

My heritage is Jamaican and it's my go-to cuisine, but my mom and grandma don't really have documented recipes. It's a pinch of this, a dash of that; so I'll make dishes from memory. I've been making Jamaican food a lot to feel connected to my grandma, who lives in Canada, and whom I haven't seen in MONTHS due to COVID-19. We FaceTime and share the bond over family-favorite meals.

FITBIT: What kind of activities have you and the family been doing to stay active together?

AC: Stephen and I have been riding bikes outside together which has been really nice, or try and time our workouts together. Even the kids will get in on the workouts sometimes! It's kind of like summer camp with Stephen and I both home, so we try and keep the kids active.

FITBIT: Home gym must-haves? Fave and least favorite exercises?

AC: Two and three-pound weights; resistance bands; a good, cushy mat; and a bench or chair. I'm very into bodyweight, so I don't need much, equipment-wise!

My favorites are cycling on my Peloton, as I can see my stats right in my Fitbit dashboard, and HIIT workouts. Toning my arms has always been a challenge, so I'm always looking for exercises that target that part of my body. One of the Fitbit workouts I created is a favorite of mine that I've been doing lately and seeing results from.

FITBIT: And a few fast, fun facts . . . Do you prefer a group or solo workout?

AC: Solo. I don't need a lot of conversation or anyone yelling motivating words, I like to just get into it and do the work. Stephen and I will work out together every once in a while, but we're both so competitive it never turns out very well.

FITBIT: Weights or cardio?

AC: Can I say both for different reasons? I love the way that I feel after cardio, but not during (ha!). I love weights to see more results. For me it's all about focusing on different body parts, as I do in some of my favorite workout moves from Premium Summer, like 'Arms-a-gettin Lean' for arms and 'Yes, I ABS-olutely workout!' for abs and core. I do HIIT circuits, too.

It's rewarding to see my body working hard for me and the lasting effects of a great workout throughout a day. I pay attention to my heart rate and calorie burn the most, but I'll also notice my heart rate is up-and if it stays up-after a workout, so I can see the impact that has on me.

FITBIT: Most recent fitness trend you tried?

AC: I'm really into the infrared sauna bed after a workout, and always think of post-workout smoothies as a way to replenish and sustain you. I love the Green Smoothie from my cookbook, The Seasoned Life.

FITBIT: Let's talk about your Fitbit watch! How has your Versa 2 impacted your health and wellness journey during this time?

AC: My family got me a Fitbit Versa 2 for Mother's Day and I've been obsessed ever since I put it on my wrist. I'm loving it to keep me on track and get me over the last hurdle on my fitness journey.

I love that at any moment, I can glance down at my Fitbit to see my stats and progress-even small things around the house or everyday life can add up! I'm still on my health journey, so it helps me to not be worried or stressed about how I'm doing.

FITBIT: What's your favorite feature on your Versa 2?

AC: I've been doing a lot of at-home cycling classes and HIIT workouts, and I love that my Fitbit syncs with those programs and I can see my results right on my wrist. There are more than 20 workout modes that can track my activity and goals right on my wrist, no matter what exercise I'm doing.

It's also a 24/7 companion that helps me stay motivated to live a more balanced life all day (and night). I have a crazy schedule, so being able to stay accountable and informed about all my data is important.

I can wear it day and night, which is great so I can track my sleep, as well as go straight from a workout to my next activity. Plus, the battery lasts so long-I can go more than four days between charges.

FITBIT: How has Premium changed your life for the better?

AC: A subscription to Fitbit Premium gives you more personalized and actionable guidance, coaching, and insights to help you eat better, sleep better, and move more and stress less. Premium was great while I was traveling and out of my routine-I was able to tap into the vast library workout content anytime, anywhere so I didn't fall off track. It's a great resource for at-home and on-the-go workouts!

Check out Ayesha's Premium Summer series on Fitbit Premium now, and get involved by sharing your own workouts and recipes using the hashtag #FitbitSummer.

This information is for educational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for medical diagnosis or treatment. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat a health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, altering your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting a new fitness routine.