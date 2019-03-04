Five Point Holdings, LLC : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that same day. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https://ir.fivepoint.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 425-9470 (domestic) or (201) 389-0878 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13687389. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 27, 2019.

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use, master-planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Newhall Ranch® near Valencia, and Candlestick Point and The San Francisco Shipyard in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.

