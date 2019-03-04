Five Point Holdings, LLC : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Log in
0
03/04/2019 | 05:40pm EST

Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that same day. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https://ir.fivepoint.com.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 425-9470 (domestic) or (201) 389-0878 (international). A telephonic replay will be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13687389. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 27, 2019.

About Five Point

Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops large mixed-use, master-planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Newhall Ranch® near Valencia, and Candlestick Point and The San Francisco Shipyard in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23 million square feet of commercial space.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 54,8 M
EBIT 2018 -79,0 M
Net income 2018 -17,4 M
Finance 2018 33,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 103,73
EV / Sales 2018 8,85x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 518 M
Chart FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC
Duration : Period :
Five Point Holdings LLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 11,3 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emile K. Haddad Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lynn Jochim Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Kofi Bonner Co-Chief Operating Officer
Erik R. Higgins CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Vice President
Michael Howard Winer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC12.10%521
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.92%47 995
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP9.09%40 405
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.07%40 349
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD10.85%30 663
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD13.01%28 420
