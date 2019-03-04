Five Point Holdings, LLC : Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and
developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California,
today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year
2018 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13,
2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at
5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that same day. A live Internet audio webcast
of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https://ir.fivepoint.com.
The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 425-9470
(domestic) or (201) 389-0878 (international). A telephonic replay will
be available starting approximately two hours after the end of the call
by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671.
The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13687389. The
telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on
March 27, 2019.
About Five Point
Five Point, headquartered in Irvine, California, designs and develops
large mixed-use, master-planned communities in Orange County, Los
Angeles County, and San Francisco County that combine residential,
commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public
amenities, including civic areas for parks and open space. Five Point’s
communities include the Great Park Neighborhoods® in Irvine, Newhall
Ranch® near Valencia, and Candlestick Point and The San Francisco
Shipyard in the City of San Francisco. These communities are designed to
include approximately 40,000 residential homes and approximately 23
million square feet of commercial space.
