Five Prime Therapeutics : Announces Two Poster Presentations at the 2019 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

– Phase 1 Results from the Phase 1/3 FIGHT Study Evaluating Bemarituzumab and mFOLFOX6 in Advanced Gastric and Gastric Esophageal Junction (GEJ) Cancer –

– Trial Design of a Randomized Phase 2 study of cabiralizumab + nivolumab ± chemotherapy in advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma –

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, today announced two upcoming presentations at the 2019 Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium being held in San Francisco, January 17-19, 2019. Data will be presented from the Phase 1/3 FIGHT Study evaluating bemarituzumab and mFOLFOX6 in advanced gastric/GEJ cancer. The study design of the randomized phase 2 study of cabiralixumab in combination with nivolumab and chemotherapy in advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma will also be presented. Here are the details of the two poster presentations:

Title: Phase 1 Results from the Phase 1/3 FIGHT Study Evaluating bemarituzumab and mFOLFOX6 in Advanced Gastric/GEJ Cancer Abstract Number: Board J1, Abstract #91 Poster Session: A – Cancer of the Esophagus and Stomach Date & Time: Thursday, January 17, 19, 11:30-1pm and 5:30-6:30pm Title: A Randomized Phase 2 Study of cabiralizumab (cabira) + nivolumab (nivo) ± chemotherapy (chemo) in Advanced Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC) Abstract Number: Board Q4 Abstract #TPS465 Poster Session: B – Pancreatic, Small Bowel, Hepatobiliary Date & Time: Friday, January 18, 2019, 11:30-1pm and 5:30-6:30pm

The poster abstracts will be available on January 14, 2019 at 5:00 PM EST at the ASCO Meeting Library and the posters can be found on Five Prime Therapeutics’ Scientific Publications page after presentation at the conference.

About Bemarituzumab (FPA008)

Bemarituzumab is a first-in-class, isoform-selective, humanized monoclonal antibody in clinical development as a targeted immunotherapy for tumors that overexpress FGFR2b, a splice variant of a receptor for some members of the fibroblast growth factor (FGF) family. Bemarituzumab has been engineered for enhanced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) to increase direct tumor cell killing by recruiting natural killer (NK) cells. Clinical results to date suggest that the specificity of bemarituzumab avoids the dose-limiting toxicities that have been seen with less selective pan-FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors that act on multiple FGFRs, including FGFR2.

In December 2017, Five Prime and Zai Lab announced a collaboration for the development and commercialization of bemarituzumab in Greater China. Zai Lab will manage the Phase 3 portion of the FIGHT trial in China.

About Cabiralizumab (FPA008)

Cabiralizumab is an investigational antibody that inhibits the CSF-1 receptor and has been shown in preclinical models to block the activation and survival of monocytes and macrophages. Inhibition of CSF1R in preclinical models of several cancers reduces the number of immunosuppressive tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) in the tumor microenvironment, thereby facilitating an immune response against tumors. Cabiralizumab is currently in clinical trials in oncology indications. Cabiralizumab is being developed under an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement entered into with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) in October 2015.

About Five Prime

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Five Prime's comprehensive discovery platform, which encompasses virtually every medically relevant extracellular protein, positions it to explore pathways in cancer, inflammation and their intersection in immuno-oncology, an area with significant therapeutic potential and the focus of the company's R&D activities. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and late preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Five Prime's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Five Prime’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Five Prime assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Source: Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005847/en/