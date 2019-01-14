Five Prime Therapeutics : Announces Two Poster Presentations at the 2019 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

Five
Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative
immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, today announced two upcoming
presentations at the 2019 Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium being held
in San Francisco, January 17-19, 2019. Data will be presented from the
Phase 1/3 FIGHT Study evaluating bemarituzumab and mFOLFOX6 in advanced
gastric/GEJ cancer. The study design of the randomized phase 2 study of
cabiralixumab in combination with nivolumab and chemotherapy in advanced
pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma will also be presented. Here are the
details of the two poster presentations:
|
Title:
|
Phase 1 Results from the Phase 1/3 FIGHT Study Evaluating
bemarituzumab and mFOLFOX6 in Advanced Gastric/GEJ Cancer
|
Abstract Number:
|
Board J1, Abstract #91
|
Poster Session:
|
A – Cancer of the Esophagus and Stomach
|
Date & Time:
|
Thursday, January 17, 19, 11:30-1pm and 5:30-6:30pm
|
|
|
Title:
|
A Randomized Phase 2 Study of cabiralizumab (cabira) + nivolumab
(nivo) ± chemotherapy (chemo) in Advanced Pancreatic Ductal
Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)
|
Abstract Number:
|
Board Q4 Abstract #TPS465
|
Poster Session:
|
B – Pancreatic, Small Bowel, Hepatobiliary
|
Date & Time:
|
Friday, January 18, 2019, 11:30-1pm and 5:30-6:30pm
|
|
The poster abstracts will be available on January 14, 2019 at 5:00 PM
EST at the ASCO
Meeting Library and the posters can be found on Five
Prime Therapeutics’ Scientific Publications page after presentation
at the conference.
About Bemarituzumab (FPA008)
Bemarituzumab
is a first-in-class, isoform-selective, humanized monoclonal antibody in
clinical development as a targeted immunotherapy for tumors that
overexpress FGFR2b, a splice variant of a receptor for some members of
the fibroblast growth factor (FGF) family. Bemarituzumab has been
engineered for enhanced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity
(ADCC) to increase direct tumor cell killing by recruiting natural
killer (NK) cells. Clinical results to date suggest that the specificity
of bemarituzumab avoids the dose-limiting toxicities that have been seen
with less selective pan-FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors that act on
multiple FGFRs, including FGFR2.
In December 2017, Five Prime and Zai Lab announced a collaboration for
the development and commercialization of bemarituzumab in Greater China.
Zai Lab will manage the Phase 3 portion of the FIGHT trial in China.
About Cabiralizumab (FPA008)
Cabiralizumab
is an investigational antibody that inhibits the CSF-1 receptor and has
been shown in preclinical models to block the activation and survival of
monocytes and macrophages. Inhibition of CSF1R in preclinical models of
several cancers reduces the number of immunosuppressive tumor-associated
macrophages (TAMs) in the tumor microenvironment, thereby facilitating
an immune response against tumors. Cabiralizumab is currently in
clinical trials in oncology indications. Cabiralizumab is being
developed under an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration
agreement entered into with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) in October 2015.
About Five Prime
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative
therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases.
Five Prime's comprehensive discovery platform, which encompasses
virtually every medically relevant extracellular protein, positions it
to explore pathways in cancer, inflammation and their intersection in
immuno-oncology, an area with significant therapeutic potential and the
focus of the company's R&D activities. Five Prime has entered into
strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies
and has promising product candidates in clinical and late preclinical
development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or
follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words
such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,”
“intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions
referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
are based on Five Prime's expectations and assumptions as of the date of
this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these
forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to
differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements
in this press release are discussed in Five Prime’s filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors”
contained therein. Except as required by law, Five Prime assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to
reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes
available.
Source: Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005847/en/