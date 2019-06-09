Five Prime Therapeutics : Announces the Departure of Dr. Sheila Gujrathi From its Board of Directors

Five
Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative
immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, today announced the departure of
Dr. Sheila Gujrathi from the company’s board of directors. Dr. Gujrathi
has served as a board member of Five Prime since December 2015 and is
stepping down from the board to focus on her role as President and Chief
Executive Officer of Gossamer Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company
that she co-founded in 2017 and that completed its initial public
offering in February 2019.
“Sheila has made many significant contributions to Five Prime’s Board of
Directors. During her tenure, Five Prime benefited from Sheila’s
intellect, good judgment, and pragmatic guidance. We are very grateful
for her service, and I am joined by the other directors in wishing her
well,” said Aron Knickerbocker, CEO of Five Prime Therapeutics.
About Five Prime
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative protein
therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases.
Five Prime’s product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and
address patient populations in need of better therapies. The company
focuses on researching and developing immuno-oncology and targeted
cancer therapies paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients
who are most likely to benefit from treatment with Five Prime’s product
candidates. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with
leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product
candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more
information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or
follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words
such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,”
“intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions
referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
are based on Five Prime's expectations and assumptions as of the date of
this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these
forward-looking statements. Other factors that may cause actual results
to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking
statements in this press release are discussed in Five Prime’s filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk
Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Five Prime
assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained
herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information
becomes available.
Source: Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190609005021/en/