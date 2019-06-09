Five Prime Therapeutics : Announces the Departure of Dr. Sheila Gujrathi From its Board of Directors

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, today announced the departure of Dr. Sheila Gujrathi from the company’s board of directors. Dr. Gujrathi has served as a board member of Five Prime since December 2015 and is stepping down from the board to focus on her role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Gossamer Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that she co-founded in 2017 and that completed its initial public offering in February 2019.

“Sheila has made many significant contributions to Five Prime’s Board of Directors. During her tenure, Five Prime benefited from Sheila’s intellect, good judgment, and pragmatic guidance. We are very grateful for her service, and I am joined by the other directors in wishing her well,” said Aron Knickerbocker, CEO of Five Prime Therapeutics.

