Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Five Prime Therapeutics Inc    FPRX

FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC

(FPRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Five Prime Therapeutics : Announces the Departure of Dr. Sheila Gujrathi From its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 03:06pm EDT

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, today announced the departure of Dr. Sheila Gujrathi from the company’s board of directors. Dr. Gujrathi has served as a board member of Five Prime since December 2015 and is stepping down from the board to focus on her role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Gossamer Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that she co-founded in 2017 and that completed its initial public offering in February 2019.

“Sheila has made many significant contributions to Five Prime’s Board of Directors. During her tenure, Five Prime benefited from Sheila’s intellect, good judgment, and pragmatic guidance. We are very grateful for her service, and I am joined by the other directors in wishing her well,” said Aron Knickerbocker, CEO of Five Prime Therapeutics.

About Five Prime

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative protein therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Five Prime’s product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and address patient populations in need of better therapies. The company focuses on researching and developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from treatment with Five Prime’s product candidates. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or follow us on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Five Prime's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Five Prime’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Five Prime assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Source: Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS IN
03:06pFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Announces the Departure of Dr. Sheila Gujrathi From it..
BU
03:01pFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
BU
06/01FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Presents Monotherapy Data From the Phase 1a/1b Trial o..
BU
05/24FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
BU
05/20FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Carol Schafer to its Board of Directors
AQ
05/16FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
05/15FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Carol Schafer to its Board of Directors
BU
05/15FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Announces FPA150 Poster Presentation at the 2019 ASCO ..
BU
05/09FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/08FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 29,0 M
EBIT 2019 -148 M
Net income 2019 -140 M
Finance 2019 120 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 220 M
Chart FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 181%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aron M. Knickerbocker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bill R. Ringo Chairman
David V. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helen Collins Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Bryan Irving Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC-34.41%246
GILEAD SCIENCES4.48%80 909
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.71%42 680
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.88%32 744
GENMAB10.16%10 857
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC13.56%8 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About