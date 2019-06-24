Log in
FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC

(FPRX)
Five Prime Therapeutics : Appoints Lori Lyons-Williams to its Board of Directors

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Lori Lyons-Williams to its Board of Directors. Ms. Lyons-Williams is an industry leader with 20 years of experience launching and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products.

“We welcome Lori to our board and look forward to her contributions as we continue to build Five Prime by advancing our differentiated clinical pipeline, leveraging our discovery platform, and collaborating with our strategic alliance partners,” said Aron Knickerbocker, Chief Executive Officer of Five Prime Therapeutics. “Lori is an experienced executive with a demonstrated track record of building high performing teams and successful businesses. Her commercial experience will bring helpful perspective as the team prepares to bring new therapies to patients.”

"I am impressed by the management team and by the consistent advancement of Five Prime’s robust clinical pipeline,” said Ms. Lyons-Williams. “I am delighted to be joining this dedicated and experienced team at a time when the pipeline is maturing and when the management team is preparing for the next stage of the company’s evolution.”

Ms. Lyons-Williams is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Dermira, Inc. where she is responsible for developing and implementing the commercial strategy for Dermira’s lead product candidates. Prior to Dermira, Ms. Lyons-Williams was Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Allergan Urology franchise. In addition, Ms. Lyons-Williams held commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibility in Allergan’s dermatology and BOTOX® franchises.

In addition to her operational experience, Ms. Lyons-Williams currently serves as a director and Vice Chair of the National Association for Incontinence and previously served as a director of Girls Inc. and the Orange County Business Council.

Ms. Lyons-Williams received a B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies with a Pre-Medicine Concentration from Virginia Tech and an M.B.A. from the Carlson School of Management of the University of Minnesota.

About Five Prime

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative protein therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Five Prime’s product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and address patient populations in need of better therapies. The company focuses on researching and developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from treatment with Five Prime’s product candidates. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Five Prime's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Five Prime’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Five Prime assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Source: Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
