Five Prime Therapeutics : Doses First Patient in Phase 1b Trial of FPA150

Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative
immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, today announced that it initiated
patient dosing in the Phase 1b dose expansion portion of the Phase 1a/1b
clinical trial of FPA150 (FPA150-001; NCT03514121), a first-in-class
immuno-oncology antibody that targets B7-H4.
“We are very pleased with the progress of our FPA150 clinical program
that began with a dose escalation study in solid tumors and rapidly
proceeded to an exploratory basket cohort of tumors that over-express
B7-H4,” said Helen Collins, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical
Officer. “We have now dosed the first patient in the Phase 1b dose
expansion portion of the trial. FPA150 specifically targets B7-H4, which
is in the same family of checkpoint inhibitors as PD-L1 and is
over-expressed in breast and gynecological cancers that are not well
served by immunotherapy. We are hopeful that a targeted immunotherapy
like FPA150 will provide clinical benefit to these patients who have
limited treatment options.”
The objective of the Phase 1b dose expansion is to evaluate the safety,
tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and potential preliminary clinical
benefit of FPA150 monotherapy in patients with breast, ovarian and
endometrial cancers that over-express B7-H4. A subgroup of patients in
the Phase 1b portion will undergo pre- and on-treatment biopsies to
assess the pharmacodynamic effects of FPA150 on the tumor and the tumor
microenvironment, including changes in markers of tumor immune
infiltrates and cytokine levels. Endpoints for the Phase 1b portion
include objective response rate (ORR), duration of response and
progression-free survival (PFS).
About FPA150
FPA150 is a novel, fully human, afucosylated monoclonal antibody
targeting B7-H4. B7-H4 expression is observed in multiple solid tumors,
including breast and gynecologic cancers. FPA150 is designed with a dual
mechanism of action: blocking the T cell checkpoint activity of B7-H4 as
well as delivering ADCC against tumor cells expressing B7-H4.
About Five Prime Therapeutics
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative protein
therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Our
product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and address
patient populations in need of better therapies. The company focuses on
researching and developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies
paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients who are most
likely to benefit from treatment with our product candidates. Five Prime
has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global
pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in
clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or
follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words
such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,”
“intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions
referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
are based on Five Prime's expectations and assumptions as of the date of
this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these
forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to
differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements
in this press release are discussed in Five Prime’s filings with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors”
contained therein. Except as required by law, Five Prime assumes no
obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to
reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes
available.
