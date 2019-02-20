Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Five Prime Therapeutics Inc    FPRX

FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC

(FPRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Five Prime Therapeutics : Doses First Patient in Phase 1b Trial of FPA150

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:06pm EST

  • First-in-class antibody targeting B7-H4
  • Dual mechanism blocks a T cell checkpoint pathway and delivers potent antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) against tumor cells that express B7-H4
  • B7-H4 is over-expressed on hard-to-treat solid tumors with low response to checkpoint inhibition
  • Phase 1b trial will test monotherapy FPA150 in patients with breast, ovarian, and endometrial tumors that over-express B7-H4

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, today announced that it initiated patient dosing in the Phase 1b dose expansion portion of the Phase 1a/1b clinical trial of FPA150 (FPA150-001; NCT03514121), a first-in-class immuno-oncology antibody that targets B7-H4.

“We are very pleased with the progress of our FPA150 clinical program that began with a dose escalation study in solid tumors and rapidly proceeded to an exploratory basket cohort of tumors that over-express B7-H4,” said Helen Collins, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “We have now dosed the first patient in the Phase 1b dose expansion portion of the trial. FPA150 specifically targets B7-H4, which is in the same family of checkpoint inhibitors as PD-L1 and is over-expressed in breast and gynecological cancers that are not well served by immunotherapy. We are hopeful that a targeted immunotherapy like FPA150 will provide clinical benefit to these patients who have limited treatment options.”

The objective of the Phase 1b dose expansion is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and potential preliminary clinical benefit of FPA150 monotherapy in patients with breast, ovarian and endometrial cancers that over-express B7-H4. A subgroup of patients in the Phase 1b portion will undergo pre- and on-treatment biopsies to assess the pharmacodynamic effects of FPA150 on the tumor and the tumor microenvironment, including changes in markers of tumor immune infiltrates and cytokine levels. Endpoints for the Phase 1b portion include objective response rate (ORR), duration of response and progression-free survival (PFS).

About FPA150

FPA150 is a novel, fully human, afucosylated monoclonal antibody targeting B7-H4. B7-H4 expression is observed in multiple solid tumors, including breast and gynecologic cancers. FPA150 is designed with a dual mechanism of action: blocking the T cell checkpoint activity of B7-H4 as well as delivering ADCC against tumor cells expressing B7-H4.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative protein therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Our product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and address patient populations in need of better therapies. The company focuses on researching and developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from treatment with our product candidates. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or follow us on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Note on Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Five Prime's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Five Prime’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Five Prime assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS IN
08:06pFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Doses First Patient in Phase 1b Trial of FPA150
BU
02/07FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financia..
BU
02/04FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea For..
BU
01/18FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Announces Restructuring to Focus on Clinical Developme..
AQ
01/17FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Presents Data from Safety Lead-in to Phase 3 FIGHT Tri..
BU
01/15FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
01/15FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Announces Restructuring to Focus on Clinical Developme..
BU
01/14FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Announces Two Poster Presentations at the 2019 Gastroi..
BU
01/07FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
2018FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare C..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53,2 M
EBIT 2018 -153 M
Net income 2018 -147 M
Finance 2018 48,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,85x
EV / Sales 2019 7,51x
Capitalization 414 M
Chart FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,6 $
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aron M. Knickerbocker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bill R. Ringo Chairman
David V. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helen Collins Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Bryan Irving Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC24.52%414
GILEAD SCIENCES8.06%86 362
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.49%47 772
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.51%45 158
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC28.53%9 373
GENMAB-7.26%9 252
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.