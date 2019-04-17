Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Five Prime Therapeutics Inc    FPRX

FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC

(FPRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Five Prime Therapeutics : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, will report its first quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after the U.S. financial markets close. Five Prime will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update.

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.fiveprime.com. Alternatively, participants may dial (877) 878-2269 (domestic) or (253) 237-1188 (international) and refer to conference ID: 7585986.

The archived conference call will be available on Five Prime's website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative protein therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Five Prime’s product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and address patient populations in need of better therapies. The company focuses on researching and developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from treatment with Five Prime’s product candidates. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or follow us on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS IN
07:57pFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and H..
BU
03/18FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
03/05FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Car..
BU
03/04FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
02/26FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/26FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
02/26FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Re..
BU
02/20FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Doses First Patient in Phase 1b Trial of FPA150
BU
02/07FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financia..
BU
02/04FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea For..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 28,6 M
EBIT 2019 -156 M
Net income 2019 -147 M
Finance 2019 116 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 4,92x
Capitalization 446 M
Chart FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,9 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aron M. Knickerbocker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bill R. Ringo Chairman
David V. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helen Collins Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Bryan Irving Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC35.05%446
GILEAD SCIENCES3.18%82 282
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS10.13%45 952
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-1.56%39 477
GENMAB5.57%10 531
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC11.42%8 958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About