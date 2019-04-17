Five Prime Therapeutics : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 8

Five
Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative
immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, will report its first quarter 2019
financial results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after the U.S. financial
markets close. Five Prime will host a conference call and live audio
webcast on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to
discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business
update.
The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events &
Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the company's website
at www.fiveprime.com.
Alternatively, participants may dial (877) 878-2269 (domestic) or (253)
237-1188 (international) and refer to conference ID: 7585986.
The archived conference call will be available on Five Prime's website
beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived
and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.
About Five Prime Therapeutics
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative protein
therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases.
Five Prime’s product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and
address patient populations in need of better therapies. The company
focuses on researching and developing immuno-oncology and targeted
cancer therapies paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients
who are most likely to benefit from treatment with Five Prime’s product
candidates. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with
leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product
candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more
information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or
follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
