Five Prime Therapeutics : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics, will report its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after the U.S. financial markets close. Five Prime will also host a conference call and live audio webcast on August 7th at 4:30 p.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (PT) to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update.

The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.fiveprime.com. Alternatively, participants may dial (877) 878-2269 (domestic) or (253) 237-1188 (international) and refer to conference ID: 3575436.

The archived conference call will be available on Five Prime's website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative protein therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Five Prime’s product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and address patient populations in need of better therapies. The company focuses on researching and developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from treatment with Five Prime’s product candidates. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

