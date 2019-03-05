Log in
Five Prime Therapeutics : to Present at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

03/05/2019

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics today announced that Aron Knickerbocker, Chief Executive Officer of Five Prime Therapeutics, will present at the 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 8:40am ET.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at: http://investor.fiveprime.com/events.cfm. Five Prime will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Five Prime

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative protein therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Five Prime’s product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and address patient populations in need of better therapies. The company focuses on researching and developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from treatment with Five Prime’s product candidates. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or follow us on: LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35,2 M
EBIT 2019 -163 M
Net income 2019 -172 M
Finance 2019 116 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 8,61x
EV / Sales 2020 4,35x
Capitalization 419 M
Managers
NameTitle
Aron M. Knickerbocker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bill R. Ringo Chairman
David V. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helen Collins Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Bryan Irving Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC29.57%419
GILEAD SCIENCES4.64%84 196
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.96%49 127
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS17.69%47 195
GENMAB10.54%10 847
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC33.31%10 458
