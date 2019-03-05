Five Prime Therapeutics : to Present at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

Five
Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative
immuno-oncology protein therapeutics today announced that Aron
Knickerbocker, Chief Executive Officer of Five Prime Therapeutics, will
present at the 39th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 8:40am ET.
The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the “Events &
Presentations” section of the Company’s website at: http://investor.fiveprime.com/events.cfm.
Five Prime will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its
website for 30 days after the conference.
About Five Prime
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative protein
therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases.
Five Prime’s product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and
address patient populations in need of better therapies. The company
focuses on researching and developing immuno-oncology and targeted
cancer therapies paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients
who are most likely to benefit from treatment with Five Prime’s product
candidates. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with
leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product
candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more
information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or
follow us on: LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305006032/en/