Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Five Prime Therapeutics Inc    FPRX

FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC

(FPRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Five Prime Therapeutics : to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/09/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics today announced that Aron Knickerbocker, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following two investor conferences:

  • The Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference, on Wednesday, June 19th at 1:15pm ET / 10:15am PT
  • The 2019 Bank of Montreal Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 25th at 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT

The presentations will be webcast and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at: http://investor.fiveprime.com/events.cfm. Five Prime will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Five Prime

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative protein therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Five Prime’s product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and address patient populations in need of better therapies. The company focuses on researching and developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from treatment with Five Prime’s product candidates. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Source: Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS IN
03:06pFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Announces the Departure of Dr. Sheila Gujrathi From it..
BU
03:01pFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
BU
06/01FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Presents Monotherapy Data From the Phase 1a/1b Trial o..
BU
05/24FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
BU
05/20FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Carol Schafer to its Board of Directors
AQ
05/16FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-..
AQ
05/15FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Carol Schafer to its Board of Directors
BU
05/15FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Announces FPA150 Poster Presentation at the 2019 ASCO ..
BU
05/09FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/08FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 29,0 M
EBIT 2019 -148 M
Net income 2019 -140 M
Finance 2019 120 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 220 M
Chart FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 17,1 $
Spread / Average Target 181%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aron M. Knickerbocker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bill R. Ringo Chairman
David V. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helen Collins Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Bryan Irving Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC-34.41%246
GILEAD SCIENCES4.48%80 909
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.71%42 680
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.88%32 744
GENMAB10.16%10 857
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC13.56%8 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About