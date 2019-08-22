Five Prime Therapeutics : to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conference

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics today announced that Aron Knickerbocker, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following healthcare conference:

The 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5th at 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT.

The presentations will be webcast and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at: http://investor.fiveprime.com/events.cfm. Five Prime will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Five Prime

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative protein therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Five Prime’s product candidates have innovative mechanisms of action and address patient populations in need of better therapies. The company focuses on researching and developing immuno-oncology and targeted cancer therapies paired with companion diagnostics to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from treatment with Five Prime’s product candidates. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

