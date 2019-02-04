Five Prime Therapeutics : to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics today announced that Aron Knickerbocker, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm PT.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at: http://investor.fiveprime.com/events.cfm. Five Prime will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Five Prime

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Five Prime's comprehensive discovery platform, which encompasses virtually every medically relevant extracellular protein, positions it to explore pathways in cancer, inflammation and their intersection in immuno-oncology, an area with significant therapeutic potential and the focus of the company's R&D activities. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and late preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

