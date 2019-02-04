Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Five Prime Therapeutics Inc    FPRX

FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC (FPRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Five Prime Therapeutics : to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 05:06pm EST

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative immuno-oncology protein therapeutics today announced that Aron Knickerbocker, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm PT.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at: http://investor.fiveprime.com/events.cfm. Five Prime will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Five Prime

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases. Five Prime's comprehensive discovery platform, which encompasses virtually every medically relevant extracellular protein, positions it to explore pathways in cancer, inflammation and their intersection in immuno-oncology, an area with significant therapeutic potential and the focus of the company's R&D activities. Five Prime has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies and has promising product candidates in clinical and late preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or follow us on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS IN
05:06pFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea For..
BU
01/18FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Announces Restructuring to Focus on Clinical Developme..
AQ
01/17FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Presents Data from Safety Lead-in to Phase 3 FIGHT Tri..
BU
01/15FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
01/15FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Announces Restructuring to Focus on Clinical Developme..
BU
01/14FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Announces Two Poster Presentations at the 2019 Gastroi..
BU
01/07FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Reg..
AQ
2018FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare C..
BU
2018FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financi..
AQ
2018FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 53,2 M
EBIT 2018 -153 M
Net income 2018 -147 M
Finance 2018 48,9 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 6,68x
EV / Sales 2019 7,29x
Capitalization 405 M
Chart FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 26,6 $
Spread / Average Target 133%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aron M. Knickerbocker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bill R. Ringo Chairman
David V. Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helen Collins Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Bryan Irving Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC22.69%405
GILEAD SCIENCES11.99%90 618
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.58%48 944
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS15.17%45 735
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC27.97%9 332
GENMAB-10.18%9 049
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.