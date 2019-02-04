Five Prime Therapeutics : to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Idea Forum

Five
Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative
immuno-oncology protein therapeutics today announced that Aron
Knickerbocker, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Guggenheim
Healthcare Talks Idea Forum on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm PT.
The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the “Events &
Presentations” section of the Company’s website at: http://investor.fiveprime.com/events.cfm.
Five Prime will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its
website for 30 days after the conference.
About Five Prime
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops innovative
therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious diseases.
Five Prime's comprehensive discovery platform, which encompasses
virtually every medically relevant extracellular protein, positions it
to explore pathways in cancer, inflammation and their intersection in
immuno-oncology, an area with significant therapeutic potential and the
focus of the company's R&D activities. Five Prime has entered into
strategic collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical companies
and has promising product candidates in clinical and late preclinical
development. For more information, please visit www.fiveprime.com or
follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005785/en/