FIVE STAR DIAMONDS LIMITED

(STAR)
Five Star Diamonds Announces Initial Closing of Private Placement and Provides Update on Name Change and Filing of Audited Financial Statements

06/10/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2020) - Five Star Diamonds Ltd. (TSXV: STAR) (the "Company" or "Five Star Diamonds") announces that it is has completed the initial tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement issuing 28,868,333 units of the Company at a price of $0.015 per unit for gross proceeds of $433,025.

Each unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable for one common shares at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing.

All the securities issued under the offering will be subject to a four month hold period expiring October 11, 2020. The offering is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Name Change

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced name change of the Company to Aranjin Resources Ltd. The Company expects that its common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the new trading symbol "ARJN" on Friday June 12, 2020.

Annual Financial Statements

The Company has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019. The full version of the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis can be viewed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board
Matthew Wood
Chairman
Five Star Diamonds Limited
+1.647.981.1703

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57621


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 0,03 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
Net income 2019 -6,76 M -5,04 M -5,04 M
Net Debt 2019 0,63 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2,14 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
EV / Sales 2018 2 501x
EV / Sales 2019 275x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart FIVE STAR DIAMONDS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Five Star Diamonds Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Gaden Western Wood Chairman
Luís Mauricio de Azevedo Chief Operating Officer & Non-Independent Director
Jeremy South Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gizman Abbas Independent Non-Executive Director
Max Jahn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIVE STAR DIAMONDS LIMITED-70.00%2
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-10.87%18 346
ALROSA-22.58%6 866
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.56%6 296
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED4.21%6 002
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.18.43%5 666
